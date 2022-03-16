« previous next »
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 16, 2022, 12:22:13 pm
Arsenal v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Mane
Salah
Diaz

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Mane

DP - 8
Offline Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 16, 2022, 02:38:12 pm
@Arsenal:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Mane
DP: 8
Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 16, 2022, 02:42:58 pm
Vs Arsenal

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Keita
Salah
Jota
Diaz

First Goal - Salah
Final Score 2-0 LFC
DP 8
Offline Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 16, 2022, 06:03:51 pm
Vs Arsenal

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Salah
Jota
Mane

First Goal - Mane
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 6
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 16, 2022, 11:39:31 pm
The national lottery draw: 14 - 20 - 23 - 28 - 33 - 54 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

142023283354 / 10 = 14202328335 remainder 4

remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 19 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

BoRed v joezydudek 15-0
Cape Tear v Buck Pete 0-14
CornerTakenQuickly v Kopite1971 15-14
mickitez v LovelyCushionedHeader 24-21
Mivi v MacAloolah 13-13
ollyfrom.tv v Ndeyanka 14-14
redforlife v Barneylfc 19-14
Trendisdestiny v KeegansPerm 0-21
vivabobbygraham v RJH 0-20
Ycuzz v Vishwa Atma 15-13

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

486   447   +039   54   Ycuzz
504   426   +078   51   BoRed
471   420   +051   50   KeegansPerm (2)
506   415   +091   47   RJH
474   428   +046   47   Mivi
487   440   +047   46   LovelyCushionedHeader (1)
477   449   +028   42   Ndeyanka (1)
423   434   -011   41   Vishwa Atma (3)
477   458   +019   40   mickitez (2)
468   454   +014   40   joezydudek (3)
434   484   -050   40   Kopite1971 (3)
472   441   +031   39   redforlife
506   484   +022   39   Barneylfc
495   482   +013   39   CornerTakenQuickly
449   484   -035   39   Buck Pete (4)
407   458   -051   38   vivabobbygraham (3)
464   450   +014   33   ollyfrom.tv (1)
439   479   -040   33   MacAloolah (3)
468   452   +016   30   Cape Tear (1)
134   456   -322   10   Trendisdestiny (21) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
March 16, 2022, 11:41:55 pm
A couple of woeful scores from me since you suggested I was getting early team news  ;D
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1486 on: March 16, 2022, 11:49:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 16, 2022, 11:41:55 pm
A couple of woeful scores from me since you suggested I was getting early team news  ;D

Are you accusing me of mind games? ;D
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 09:00:32 am
v Nottingham Forest

Alisson
Gomez Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Elliott Henderson Keita
Firmino Jota Diaz

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Firmino
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Today at 11:41:22 am by BoRed »
Offline bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 03:19:39 pm
LFC v Forest

Alisson
Milner
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas
Jones
Keita
Elliott
Diaz
Bobby
Minamino

FS: 3-0 Reds
FGS: Tsimikas
DP: 6
Online Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 04:53:32 pm
vs Forest

Alisson
Gomez Konate VVD Tsimikas
Milner Jones Keita
Salah Jota Minamino

FS: 1-2 (LFC win)
FG: Minamino
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Today at 12:35:19 pm by Buck Pete »
Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 11:17:18 am
Vs Forest

Allison

Gomez
VVD
Konate
Tsimikas

Ox
Milner
Jones

Origi
Jota
Minimino

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Offline Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 05:29:18 pm
v Nottingham Forest

Alisson

Gomez
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Elliott
Henderson
Keita

Firmino
Jota
Diaz

Score: 2-0 LFC
First goal: Diaz
DP: 6
Online Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 06:36:07 pm
v Nottingham Forest

Alisson

Gomez
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Elliott
Henderson
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Diaz

Score: Forest 0-3 LFC
First goal: Diaz
DP: 6
