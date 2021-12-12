The national lottery draw: 14 - 20 - 23 - 28 - 33 - 54 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
142023283354 / 10 = 14202328335 remainder 4
remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 19 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Premier League scores:
BoRed v joezydudek 15-0
Cape Tear v Buck Pete 0-14
CornerTakenQuickly v Kopite1971 15-14
mickitez v LovelyCushionedHeader 24-21
Mivi v MacAloolah 13-13
ollyfrom.tv v Ndeyanka 14-14
redforlife v Barneylfc 19-14
Trendisdestiny v KeegansPerm 0-21
vivabobbygraham v RJH 0-20
Ycuzz v Vishwa Atma 15-13
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
486 447 +039 54 Ycuzz
504 426 +078 51 BoRed
471 420 +051 50 KeegansPerm (2)
506 415 +091 47 RJH
474 428 +046 47 Mivi
487 440 +047 46 LovelyCushionedHeader (1)
477 449 +028 42 Ndeyanka (1)
423 434 -011 41 Vishwa Atma (3)
477 458 +019 40 mickitez (2)
468 454 +014 40 joezydudek (3)
434 484 -050 40 Kopite1971 (3)
472 441 +031 39 redforlife
506 484 +022 39 Barneylfc
495 482 +013 39 CornerTakenQuickly
449 484 -035 39 Buck Pete (4)
407 458 -051 38 vivabobbygraham (3)
464 450 +014 33 ollyfrom.tv (1)
439 479 -040 33 MacAloolah (3)
468 452 +016 30 Cape Tear (1)
134 456 -322 10 Trendisdestiny (21) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701