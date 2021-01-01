Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21****** (Read 27723 times)
ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,284
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1480 on:
Today
at 12:22:13 pm »
Arsenal v Liverpool
Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Mane
Salah
Diaz
2-1 Liverpool
1st Goal - Mane
DP - 8
Logged
Garrus
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,482
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1481 on:
Today
at 02:38:12 pm »
@Arsenal:
Alisson
Trent
Matip
Virgil
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Salah
Mane
Diaz
Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Mane
DP: 8
Logged
redforlife
For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,429
We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1482 on:
Today
at 02:42:58 pm »
Vs Arsenal
Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Keita
Salah
Jota
Diaz
First Goal - Salah
Final Score 2-0 LFC
DP 8
Logged
Didi Hamann
In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary. I know that I only met one genius. He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard. His name was Rafael Benitez.
