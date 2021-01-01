« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******  (Read 27723 times)

Online ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 12:22:13 pm »
Arsenal v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Mane
Salah
Diaz

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Mane

DP - 8
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 02:38:12 pm »
@Arsenal:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Mane
DP: 8
Logged

Online redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,429
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 02:42:58 pm »
Vs Arsenal

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Keita
Salah
Jota
Diaz

First Goal - Salah
Final Score 2-0 LFC
DP 8
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 