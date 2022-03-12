The national lottery draw: 07 - 13 - 21 - 23 - 39 - 44 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
71321233944 / 11 = 6483748540 remainder 4
remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 15 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Premier League scores:
BoRed v MacAloolah 27-25
Kopite1971 v Barneylfc 19-19
LovelyCushionedHeader v Buck Pete 18-0
Ndeyanka v KeegansPerm 19-20
ollyfrom.tv v CornerTakenQuickly 16-26
RJH v Cape Tear 27-26
Trendisdestiny v redforlife 0-17
Vishwa Atma v Mivi 20-24
vivabobbygraham v joezydudek 17-25
Ycuzz v mickitez 17-26
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
471 434 +037 51 Ycuzz
489 426 +063 48 BoRed
450 420 +030 47 KeegansPerm (2)
461 415 +046 46 Mivi
466 416 +050 46 LovelyCushionedHeader (1)
486 415 +071 44 RJH
463 435 +028 41 Ndeyanka (1)
410 419 -009 41 Vishwa Atma (3)
420 469 -049 40 Kopite1971 (3)
492 465 +027 39 Barneylfc
407 438 -031 38 vivabobbygraham (2)
468 439 +029 40 joezydudek (2)
435 484 -049 36 Buck Pete (4)
453 437 +016 37 mickitez (2)
453 427 +026 36 redforlife
480 468 +012 36 CornerTakenQuickly
450 436 +014 32 ollyfrom.tv (1)
426 466 -040 32 MacAloolah (3)
468 438 +030 30 Cape Tear
134 435 -301 10 Trendisdestiny (20) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701