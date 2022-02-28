« previous next »
Just for the avoidance of any doubt, the scoring will be done on the players that started the game, not the players that were initially announced to start.
v Norwich

Alisson
Bradley Konate Gomez Tsimikas
Chamberlain Morton Jones
Elliott Origi Minamino

Score: 2-0
First goal: Origi
DP: 4
LFC v Norwich

Kelleher
Gomez
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Keita
Ox
Jones
Elliott
Jota
Minamino

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Jones
DP: 4
v Norwich

Alisson
Gomez Williams Konate Tsimikas
Jones Morton Ox
Origi Gordon Mane

Score: 3-1
First goal: Ox
DP: 6
vs Norwich

Alisson

Milner
Konate
Gomez
Tsmikas

Ox
Elliott
Hendo

Minamino
Jota
Origi

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Origi
DP: 6

vs Norwich

Alisson

Gomes
VVD
Konate
Tsimikas

Ox
Elliott
Jones

Minimino
Origi
Jota

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 4
vs Norwich

Alisson

Bradley
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas

Milner
Elliott
Jones

Minamino
Origi
Jota

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Origi
DP: 4
Vs Norwich


Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsimikas

Milner
Elliott
Oxlade

Minimino
Origi
Jota


FG: Jota
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 8
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 28, 2022, 12:41:45 am
Just for the avoidance of any doubt, the scoring will be done on the players that started the game, not the players that were initially announced to start.

Aren't we predicting the starting 'line-up'? The team sheet had Thiago and surely the fair thing is to give same points for either Thiago or Keita.



Vs Norwich

Alisson
Milner
Gomes
Konate
Tsimikas
Hendo
Elliott
Jones
Ox
Origi
Jota

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:50:43 am
Aren't we predicting the starting 'line-up'? The team sheet had Thiago and surely the fair thing is to give same points for either Thiago or Keita.

Exactly this mate, yes. We're predicting the players to start the game. On this occasion Thiago didn't start.
Not sure it'll make any difference anyway as I'm pretty sure everyone picked Thiago, so we're all in the same boat.
Vs Norwich

Alisson

Bradley
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas

Jones
Elliott
Oxlade

Minimino
Origi
Gordon

FG: Origi
FS: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 4
v Burnley A

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Keita
Mane
Firmino
Salah

FG - Fabinho
FS - Burnley 0 - 1 Liverpool (Fabinho)
DP - 2 (Henderson)
LEAGUE TABLE after Burnley

01   12   675   Barneylfc
02   10   624   CornerTakenQuickly
03   12   616   RJH
04   11   605   joezydudek
05   14   603   ollyfrom.tv
06   09   602   mushi007
07   11   602   redforlife
08   11   596   bradders1011
09   14   596   KeegansPerm
10   11   595   Mivi
11   10   590   LovelyCushionedHeader
12   11   590   Ndeyanka
13   11   589   BoRed
14   11   589   Cape_Tear
15   11   588   Garrus
16   09   584   mickitez
17   11   582   Ycuzz
18   13   555   MacAloolah
19   00   547   Buck Pete
20   12   505   Kopite1971
21   11   495   Vishwa Atma
22   12   478   vivabobbygraham
23   12   429   Sinyoro
24   00   405   Wullie160975
25   00   405   jackh


Top Scorers - ollyfrom.tv, KeegansPerm (14)
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   09   602   mushi007
02   11   596   bradders1011
03   11   588   Garrus
----------------------------------
04   12   429   Sinyoro
05   00   405   Wullie160975
06   00   405   jackh
v Inter Milan A

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliott
Mane
Jota
Salah

FG - Firmino
FS - Inter Milan 0 - 2 Liverpool (Firmino, Salah)
DP - 0
LEAGUE TABLE after Inter Milan

01   17   692   Barneylfc
02   15   639   CornerTakenQuickly
03   15   631   RJH
04   21   626   joezydudek
05   22   624   mushi007
06   22   624   redforlife
07   22   618   KeegansPerm
08   12   615   ollyfrom.tv
09   22   612   LovelyCushionedHeader
10   22   612   Ndeyanka
11   15   611   bradders1011
12   15   610   Mivi
13   15   604   BoRed
14   15   604   Cape_Tear
15   15   603   Garrus
16   15   597   Ycuzz
17   12   596   mickitez
18   16   571   MacAloolah
19   12   559   Buck Pete
20   22   527   Kopite1971
21   12   507   Vishwa Atma
22   00   478   vivabobbygraham
23   11   440   Sinyoro
24   00   405   Wullie160975
25   00   405   jackh


Top Scorers - mushi007, redforlife, KeegansPerm, LovelyCushionedHeader, Ndeyanka, Kopite1971 (22)
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   22   624   mushi007
02   15   611   bradders1011
03   15   603   Garrus
----------------------------------
04   11   440   Sinyoro
05   00   405   Wullie160975
06   00   405   jackh
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 09:14:47 am »

RAWK CUP QUARTER FINAL

Match 1 : RJH 15 vs 22 Ndeyanka

Match 2 : joezydudek 21 vs 22 LovelyCushionedHeader

Match 3 : ollyfrom.tv 12 vs 15 CornerTakenQuickly

Match 4 : Cape_Tear 15 vs 22 redforlife


4 away wins, so no replays tonight. Semi final to take place v Inter on Tuesday 8th March
Vs Norwich

Kelleher
Gomez
Matip
Konate
Tsimikas
Jones
Milner
Elliott
Chamberlain
Origi
Minamino

First Goal - Origi
Final Score 2-0 LFC
DP 6
Liverpool v Norwich

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas

Milner
Elliott
Jones

Minamino
Origi
Jota

2-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Origi

DP - 4
Liverpool v Norwich

Alisson

Milner
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas

Ox
Elliott
Jones

Minamino
Origi
Mane

4-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Minamino

DP - 2
Liverpool v Norwich

Alisson; Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas; Jones, Milner, Elliott; Minamino, Jota, Origi

FG Origi

FS Liverpool 2-0 Norwich

DP 6
vs Norwich

Alisson
Milner Konate Gomez Tsimikas
Elliott Henderson Jones
Ox Origi Minamino

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Elliott (oh yeah!)
DP:6
Liverpool v Norwich

Alisson
Gomez
van Dijk
Konate
Tsimikas
Henderson
Elliott
Jones
Mane
Origi
Jota
 
FG - Jota
FS - 2-0 Liverpool
DP - 4
v Norwich H

Alisson
Gomez
Matip
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Henderson
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Keita
Mane
Diaz
Salah

FG - Rashica
FS - Liverpool 3 - 1 Norwich (Mane, Salah, Diaz; Rashica)
DP - 2 (Williams)
LEAGUE TABLE after Norwich

01   14   706   Barneylfc
02   13   652   CornerTakenQuickly
03   15   646   RJH
04   16   642   joezydudek
05   17   641   redforlife
06   13   637   mushi007
07   15   633   KeegansPerm
08   15   630   ollyfrom.tv
09   17   629   LovelyCushionedHeader
10   16   627   bradders1011
11   13   625   Ndeyanka
12   15   625   Mivi
13   18   621   BoRed
14   15   618   Garrus
15   13   617   Cape_Tear
16   17   613   mickitez
17   15   612   Ycuzz
18   17   588   MacAloolah
19   15   574   Buck Pete
20   14   541   Kopite1971
21   20   527   Vishwa Atma
22   17   495   vivabobbygraham
23   17   457   Sinyoro
24   00   405   Wullie160975
25   00   405   jackh


Top Scorer - Vishwa Atma (20)
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   13   637   mushi007
02   16   627   bradders1011
03   15   618   Garrus
----------------------------------
04   17   457   Sinyoro
05   00   405   Wullie160975
06   00   405   jackh
v Leeds H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Jones
Mane
Diaz
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - Liverpool 6 - 0 Leeds (Salah x 2, Matip, Mane x 2, van Dijk)
DP - 6 (Ayling, Firpo, Gelhardt)
LEAGUE TABLE after Leeds

01   29   735   Barneylfc
02   25   677   CornerTakenQuickly
03   25   671   RJH
04   27   669   joezydudek
05   25   666   redforlife
06   25   662   mushi007
07   27   660   KeegansPerm
08   27   657   ollyfrom.tv
09   25   654   LovelyCushionedHeader
10   25   652   bradders1011
11   27   652   Ndeyanka
12   25   650   Mivi
13   27   648   BoRed
14   27   644   Cape_Tear
15   25   643   Garrus
16   25   638   mickitez
17   16   628   Ycuzz
18   25   613   MacAloolah
19   27   601   Buck Pete
20   27   568   Kopite1971
21   25   552   Vishwa Atma
22   26   521   vivabobbygraham
23   15   472   Sinyoro
24   00   405   Wullie160975
25   00   405   jackh


Top Scorer - Barneylfc (29)
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   25   662   mushi007
02   25   652   bradders1011
03   25   643   Garrus
----------------------------------
04   15   472   Sinyoro
05   00   405   Wullie160975
06   00   405   jackh
