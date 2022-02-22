« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
February 22, 2022, 07:51:07 pm
Vs Leeds

Alisson

TAA
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Diaz
Mane

FG: Salah
FS; 2-0 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
February 22, 2022, 08:03:39 pm
Vs Leeds

Alisson
Arnold
Matip
Konate
Robertson
Fabinho
Elliott
Thiago
Salah
Mane
Diaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score 4-1 LFC
DP 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
February 22, 2022, 10:24:22 pm
Vs Leeds

Alisson
TAA
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Harvey
Thiago
Salah
Diaz
Mane

FG: Salah
FS: 4-1 LFC
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
February 22, 2022, 10:26:08 pm
vs Leeds


Alisson

Trent   Konate   Van Dijk   Robertson

Henderson   Fabinho   Thiago

Salah   Diaz   Mane


FS: 4-0 LFC

FS: Diaz

DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
February 22, 2022, 10:45:31 pm
vs Leeds


Alisson

Trent   Konate   Van Dijk   Robertson

Elliott   Fabinho   Thiago

Salah   Diaz   Mane


FS: 4-0 LFC

FS: Salah

DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
February 22, 2022, 11:51:40 pm
Liverpool v Leeds


Alisson

Trent   Konate   Van Dijk   Robertson

Henderson  Fabinho   Thiago

Salah   Diaz   Mané


FS: 4-0 LFC

FS: Salah

DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
February 23, 2022, 12:44:18 am
Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Jones
Thiago
Mane
Diaz
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - 4-0 Liverpool
DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
February 23, 2022, 08:31:37 am
Liverpool v Leeds

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Diaz
Mane

3-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
February 23, 2022, 09:59:56 am
vs Leeds

Alisson
Trent Matip van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Diaz Mane

FS: 4 - 0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
February 23, 2022, 12:18:59 pm
v Leeds

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Diaz Mane

Score: 4-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
February 23, 2022, 03:10:11 pm
v Leeds

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Keita Fabinho Elliott
Salah Origi Mane

Score: 3-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
February 23, 2022, 03:15:44 pm
vs Leeds:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Origi
Diaz

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
February 23, 2022, 06:27:57 pm
vs Leeds

Alisson
Robertson
Van Dijk
Matip
Trent
Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Diaz
Mane
Salah

Salah
3-0
8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
February 23, 2022, 09:36:51 pm
Fuck sake lads, could've left it at 4  ;D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
The national lottery draw: 04 - 22 - 26 - 27 - 33 - 37 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

42226273337 / 13 = 3248174872 remainder 1

remainder + 1 = 2, so we use Round 2 (Round 4 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v redforlife 29-25
Buck Pete v Cape Tear 27-27
joezydudek v BoRed 27-27
KeegansPerm v Trendisdestiny 27-0
Kopite1971 v CornerTakenQuickly 27-25
LovelyCushionedHeader v mickitez 25-25
MacAloolah v Mivi 25-25
Ndeyanka v ollyfrom.tv 28-27
RJH v vivabobbygraham 25-26
Vishwa Atma v Ycuzz 25-16

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

438   393   +045   48   Ycuzz
412   373   +039   44   KeegansPerm (2)
424   379   +045   43   Mivi
432   396   +036   43   LovelyCushionedHeader (1)
434   383   +051   42   BoRed
444   372   +072   41   RJH
426   396   +030   41   Ndeyanka (1)
384   431   -047   39   Kopite1971 (3)
456   418   +038   38   Barneylfc
364   379   -015   38   Vishwa Atma (3)
374   400   -026   35   vivabobbygraham (2)
424   404   +020   34   joezydudek (2)
421   411   +010   33   redforlife
416   449   -033   33   Buck Pete (3)
385   413   -028   32   MacAloolah (3)
410   405   +005   31   mickitez (2)
434   452   -018   30   CornerTakenQuickly
406   393   +013   29   ollyfrom.tv (1)
422   395   +027   27   Cape Tear
134   398   -264   10   Trendisdestiny (18) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 09:25:28 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 23, 2022, 09:36:51 pm
Fuck sake lads, could've left it at 4  ;D

I'm the same. FFS Virgil! I had us for 5-0.

Ended up drawing.....

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 01:12:59 pm
v Chelsea

Kelleher
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz

Score: 2-0 (LFC)
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 02:01:56 pm
LFC v Chelsea

Kelleher
Trent
Matip
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Thiago
Hendo
Diaz
Salah
Mane

FS: 1-1 (Reds win on pens)
FGS: Havertz
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 02:55:57 pm
vs Chelsea

Kelleher

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho

Salah
Diaz
Mane

FS:2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP:8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 05:16:56 pm
LFC v Chelsea

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo

Fabinho
Thiago
Hendo

Diaz
Salah
Mane

FS: 3-1
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 12:06:47 am
vs Chelsea

Kelleher

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 08:34:38 am
v Chelsea

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Mane Diaz

Score: 1-1
First goal: Mane
DP: 8
