The national lottery draw: 04 - 22 - 26 - 27 - 33 - 37 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
42226273337 / 13 = 3248174872 remainder 1
remainder + 1 = 2, so we use Round 2 (Round 4 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v redforlife 29-25
Buck Pete v Cape Tear 27-27
joezydudek v BoRed 27-27
KeegansPerm v Trendisdestiny 27-0
Kopite1971 v CornerTakenQuickly 27-25
LovelyCushionedHeader v mickitez 25-25
MacAloolah v Mivi 25-25
Ndeyanka v ollyfrom.tv 28-27
RJH v vivabobbygraham 25-26
Vishwa Atma v Ycuzz 25-16
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
438 393 +045 48 Ycuzz
412 373 +039 44 KeegansPerm (2)
424 379 +045 43 Mivi
432 396 +036 43 LovelyCushionedHeader (1)
434 383 +051 42 BoRed
444 372 +072 41 RJH
426 396 +030 41 Ndeyanka (1)
384 431 -047 39 Kopite1971 (3)
456 418 +038 38 Barneylfc
364 379 -015 38 Vishwa Atma (3)
374 400 -026 35 vivabobbygraham (2)
424 404 +020 34 joezydudek (2)
421 411 +010 33 redforlife
416 449 -033 33 Buck Pete (3)
385 413 -028 32 MacAloolah (3)
410 405 +005 31 mickitez (2)
434 452 -018 30 CornerTakenQuickly
406 393 +013 29 ollyfrom.tv (1)
422 395 +027 27 Cape Tear
134 398 -264 10 Trendisdestiny (18) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701