Ycuzz wins on the home advantage rule and goes six points clear at the top, while Cape Tear, with no missed entries and a positive goal difference, drops into the relegation zone.
The national lottery draw: 03 - 09 - 14 - 27 - 38 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
309142738 / 15 = 20609515 remainder 13
remainder + 1 = 14, so we use Round 14 (Round 35 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Premier League scores:
BoRed v redforlife 12-11
Kopite1971 v joezydudek 12-11
LovelyCushionedHeader v Mivi 10-11
Ndeyanka v Buck Pete 11-0
ollyfrom.tv v mickitez 14-9
RJH v KeegansPerm 13-14
Trendisdestiny v MacAloolah 0-13
Vishwa Atma v CornerTakenQuickly 11-10
vivabobbygraham v Barneylfc 12-12
Ycuzz v Cape Tear 12-11
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
407 353 +054 47 Ycuzz
384 339 +045 41 Mivi
390 355 +035 39 LovelyCushionedHeader (1)
403 332 +071 38 RJH
389 339 +050 38 BoRed
384 352 +032 38 Ndeyanka (1)
370 359 +011 38 KeegansPerm (2)
343 391 -048 36 Kopite1971 (3)
413 377 +036 35 Barneylfc
381 360 +021 33 joezydudek (2)
374 402 -028 32 Buck Pete (3)
319 348 -029 32 Vishwa Atma (3)
379 368 +011 30 redforlife
368 362 +006 30 mickitez (2)
396 407 -011 30 CornerTakenQuickly
364 348 +016 29 ollyfrom.tv (1)
330 362 -032 29 vivabobbygraham (2)
343 373 -030 28 MacAloolah (3)
382 368 +014 26 Cape Tear
134 358 -224 10 Trendisdestiny (16) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701