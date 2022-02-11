« previous next »
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Burnley vs LFC

Alisson

Trent
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Fabinho
Elliott
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 3-0 Liverpool
FGS: Jota
DP: 8
Offline vivabobbygraham

vs Burnley

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Robertson
Fabinho
Hendo
Keita
Salah
Jota
Firmino

FS: 3-0 LFC
FGS: Salah
DP: 10
Offline mickitez

vs Burnley

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Elliott
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

vs Burnley

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Elliot
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline Vishwa Atma

vs Burnley

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Elliot
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline Mivi

v Burnley

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Jota Diaz

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 10
Offline mushi007

vs Burnley

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Elliott
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline Ndeyanka

v Burnley

Alisson
Trent Alexander
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Diaz
Final Score: 3 -0
DP: 8
Offline KeegansPerm

Burnley

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Firmino Jota

FS: 0-2 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Cape_Tear

vs Burnley

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Elliot
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline RJH

Vs. Burnley

Alisson

TAA
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson

Fabinho
Elliott
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Firmino

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Offline Sinyoro

vs Burnley


Alisson

Trent   Konate   Van Dijk   Tsimikas

Henderson   Fabinho   Keita

Salah   Jota   Diaz

FS: 0-3 LFC

FS: Salah

DP: 5
Offline redforlife

Vs Burnley

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Salah
Jota
Diaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 10
Offline Barneylfc∗

v Burnley

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Jota
Diaz
Salah

First Goal: Salah
Final Score: 2-0 Liverpool
DP: 6
Online joezydudek

vs Burnley

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Burnley v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Diaz

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Jota

DP - 4
Offline Garrus

@ Burnley:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Diaz

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Diaz
DP: 8
Offline Kopite1971

v Burnley

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Milner
Salah Jota Firmino

Score: 3-0 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Ycuzz

vs Burnley

Alisson
Trent Matip van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Diaz

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline Wabaloolah

v Burnley

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Jota Mané

Score: 3-0 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Offline bradders1011

LFC v Internazionale

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Matip
Robbo
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Online BoRed

Ycuzz wins on the home advantage rule and goes six points clear at the top, while Cape Tear, with no missed entries and a positive goal difference, drops into the relegation zone.

The national lottery draw: 03 - 09 - 14 - 27 - 38 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

309142738 / 15 = 20609515 remainder 13

remainder + 1 = 14, so we use Round 14 (Round 35 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

BoRed v redforlife 12-11
Kopite1971 v joezydudek 12-11
LovelyCushionedHeader v Mivi 10-11
Ndeyanka v Buck Pete 11-0
ollyfrom.tv v mickitez 14-9
RJH v KeegansPerm 13-14
Trendisdestiny v MacAloolah 0-13
Vishwa Atma v CornerTakenQuickly 11-10
vivabobbygraham v Barneylfc 12-12
Ycuzz v Cape Tear 12-11

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

407   353   +054   47   Ycuzz
384   339   +045   41   Mivi
390   355   +035   39   LovelyCushionedHeader (1)
403   332   +071   38   RJH
389   339   +050   38   BoRed
384   352   +032   38   Ndeyanka (1)
370   359   +011   38   KeegansPerm (2)
343   391   -048   36   Kopite1971 (3)
413   377   +036   35   Barneylfc
381   360   +021   33   joezydudek (2)
374   402   -028   32   Buck Pete (3)
319   348   -029   32   Vishwa Atma (3)
379   368   +011   30   redforlife
368   362   +006   30   mickitez (2)
396   407   -011   30   CornerTakenQuickly
364   348   +016   29   ollyfrom.tv (1)
330   362   -032   29   vivabobbygraham (2)
343   373   -030   28   MacAloolah (3)
382   368   +014   26   Cape Tear
134   358   -224   10   Trendisdestiny (16) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

vs Inter

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Thiago

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Online Buck Pete

v Inter

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mané

Score: 0-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Offline mickitez

vs Inter

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Thiago
Milner
Fabinho

Jota
Salah
Mane

FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Online joezydudek

vs Inter

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Thiago
Henderson
Fabinho

Jota
Salah
Firmino

FS: 2-0 to us
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Online BoRed

v Inter

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
