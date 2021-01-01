Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21****** (Read 22187 times)
LovelyCushionedHeader
Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,775
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1200 on:
Yesterday
at 02:42:25 pm »
Burnley vs LFC
Alisson
Trent
VVD
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Elliott
Thiago
Salah
Jota
Diaz
FS: 3-0 Liverpool
FGS: Jota
DP: 8
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,817
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1201 on:
Yesterday
at 02:56:27 pm »
vs Burnley
Alisson
Trent
VVD
Kounate
Robertson
Fabinho
Hendo
Keita
Salah
Jota
Diaz
FS: 3-0 LFC
FGS: Salah
DP: 10
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
mickitez
Kopite
Posts: 855
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1202 on:
Yesterday
at 04:17:41 pm »
vs Burnley
Alisson
TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Elliott
Fabinho
Thiago
Salah
Jota
Diaz
FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
CornerTakenQuickly
ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Main Stander
Posts: 233
I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1203 on:
Yesterday
at 04:58:35 pm »
vs Burnley
Alisson
Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo
Elliot
Fabinho
Thiago
Salah
Jota
Mane
FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Vishwa Atma
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,620
Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
«
Reply #1204 on:
Today
at 06:20:23 am »
vs Burnley
Alisson
Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo
Elliot
Fabinho
Thiago
Salah
Jota
Mane
FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
