« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******  (Read 22187 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 02:42:25 pm »
Burnley vs LFC

Alisson

Trent
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Fabinho
Elliott
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 3-0 Liverpool
FGS: Jota
DP: 8
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,817
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 02:56:27 pm »
vs Burnley

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Kounate
Robertson
Fabinho
Hendo
Keita
Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 3-0 LFC
FGS: Salah
DP: 10
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1202 on: Yesterday at 04:17:41 pm »
vs Burnley

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Elliott
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1203 on: Yesterday at 04:58:35 pm »
vs Burnley

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Elliot
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,620
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 06:20:23 am »

vs Burnley

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Elliot
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 