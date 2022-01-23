« previous next »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1120 on: January 23, 2022, 07:35:37 am »
vs Palace

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinhk
O
Henderson
Jones

Firmino
Minamino
Jota

First Goal Scorer:Jota
Final Score: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1121 on: January 23, 2022, 09:42:18 am »
vs Palace

Alisson
Trent Konate van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Ox Firmino Jota

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1122 on: January 23, 2022, 10:10:24 am »
@Crystal Palace:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Jones

Minamino
Firmino
Jota

Final Score: 2-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Firmino
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1123 on: January 23, 2022, 10:39:52 am »
V Palace


Alisson

TAA   VVD   Konate   Robertson

Henderson.  Milner   Jones

Minamino   Firmino   Jota

FS: 1- 3 Liverpool

FS: Minamino

DP: 3
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1124 on: January 23, 2022, 11:44:35 am »
Palace

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Minamino Firmino Jota

FS: 1-3 LFC
FS: Jota
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1125 on: January 23, 2022, 11:49:55 am »
Palace

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Van dijk
Konate
Robertson
Fabinho
Jones
Henderson
Jota
Firmino
Minimino

FS: Palace 0-2 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1126 on: January 23, 2022, 11:53:19 am »
Vs Palace

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Fabinho
Milner
Jones
Jota
Firmino
Minamino

First Goal Jota
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1127 on: January 23, 2022, 12:28:46 pm »
vs Palace

Alisson
Robertson
Van Dijk
Matip
Trent
Fabinho
Jones
Henderson
Jota
Bobby
Gordon

3-0
Jota
6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1128 on: January 23, 2022, 12:37:55 pm »
Well that's one way to ensure I'll not be running away with it  :butt
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1129 on: January 23, 2022, 12:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 23, 2022, 12:37:55 pm
Well that's one way to ensure I'll not be running away with it  :butt

What are you on about? If you think you forgot to post, don't worry, you only forgot you already posted. ;)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1130 on: January 23, 2022, 01:14:34 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on January 23, 2022, 12:51:36 pm
What are you on about? If you think you forgot to post, don't worry, you only forgot you already posted. ;)

Fucking hell, so I did  ;D

Drunk me must've knew morning after me would forget  :lmao
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1131 on: January 23, 2022, 04:49:52 pm »
Never a penalty :no
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1132 on: January 24, 2022, 08:10:55 pm »
The national lottery draw: 14 - 18 - 28 - 29 - 38 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

1418282938 / 17 = 83428408 remainder 2

remainder + 1 = 3, so we use Round 3 (Round 5 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

BoRed v Kopite1971 15-0
Cape Tear v MacAloolah 14-15
CornerTakenQuickly v Barneylfc 16-15
mickitez v KeegansPerm 19-20
Mivi v RJH 14-14
ollyfrom.tv v LovelyCushionedHeader 15-0
redforlife v Vishwa Atma 13-21
Trendisdestiny v joezydudek 0-12 (joezydudek loses to the minimum home score)
vivabobbygraham v Ndeyanka 14-13
Ycuzz v Buck Pete 16-13

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

384   319   +065   44   Ycuzz
361   300   +061   38   Mivi
367   295   +072   37   RJH
357   333   +024   36   LovelyCushionedHeader (1)
363   299   +064   35   BoRed
351   329   +022   35   Ndeyanka (1)
312   357   -045   33   Kopite1971 (3)
333   324   +009   32   KeegansPerm (2)
372   351   +021   31   Barneylfc
355   333   +022   30   redforlife
347   335   +012   30   joezydudek (2)
363   373   -010   29   CornerTakenQuickly
352   371   -019   29   Buck Pete (2)
318   350   -032   28   vivabobbygraham (1)
336   326   +010   27   mickitez (2)
328   316   +012   26   ollyfrom.tv (1)
285   319   -034   26   Vishwa Atma (3)
310   351   -041   25   MacAloolah (3)
342   344   -002   23   Cape Tear
134   345   -211   10   Trendisdestiny (14) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1133 on: January 26, 2022, 11:24:16 am »
v Crystal Palace A

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Jones
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Jota
Firmino

FG - van Dijk
FS - Crystal Palace 1 - 3 Liverpool (Edouard; van Dijk, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho)
DP - 10 (Ward, Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp; Firmino)


Next Game - Cardiff City H, FA Cup, Sunday 6th February 12:00

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1134 on: January 26, 2022, 11:28:22 am »

LEAGUE TABLE after Crystal Palace

Any player that I have cut from the updates is welcome to return at any time. I still have their scores recorded so if they return to posting, they will be added back to the updates.

01   15   609   Barneylfc
02   16   567   CornerTakenQuickly
03   14   558   mushi007
04   12   557   redforlife
05   14   551   RJH
06   22   551   bradders1011
07   14   548   BoRed
08   12   547   joezydudek
09   14   546   Mivi
10   15   544   ollyfrom.tv
11   15   542   Garrus
12   19   542   mickitez
13   00   541   LovelyCushionedHeader
14   13   541   Ndeyanka
15   16   537   Ycuzz
16   20   534   KeegansPerm
17   14   526   Cape_Tear
18   13   504   Buck Pete
19   15   497   MacAloolah
20   00   465   Kopite1971
21   14   445   vivabobbygraham
22   21   443   Vishwa Atma
23   00   405   Wullie160975
24   14   394   jackh
25   18   372   Sinyoro


Top Scorer - bradders1011 (22)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1135 on: January 26, 2022, 11:30:59 am »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   14   558   mushi007
02   22   551   bradders1011
03   15   542   Garrus
----------------------------------
04   00   405   Wullie160975
05   14   394   jackh
06   18   372   Sinyoro
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1136 on: January 26, 2022, 11:35:37 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 21, 2022, 10:13:16 am
RAWK CUP ROUND 2 RESULTS

Match 4 : RJH 22 vs 22 MacAloolah

This replay to take place v Cardiff. Both players should post TOFG.

In the event that TOFG does not provide a winner, whoever posts first will go through.

In the event that neither player posts, all those that lost in round 2 should also post a TOFG for their Cardiff prediction as the highest scoring loser will take their place, so that is

Buck Pete
Barneylfc
Sinyoro
KeegansPerm
Bored
Mivi
Garrus
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1137 on: January 26, 2022, 04:03:52 pm »
v Cardiff

Alisson
Williams Konate VVD Tsimiskas
Milner Morton Keita
Ox Gordon Jota

FS: 3-0
FS: Jota
DP: 6
TOFG: 11
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1138 on: January 26, 2022, 11:00:24 pm »
v Cardiff

Alisson

Williams   Konate   Gomez   Tsimiskas

Milner   Thiago   Keita

Ox   Gordon   Jota

FS: 4-0

FS: Jota

DP: 5

TOFG: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1139 on: February 2, 2022, 08:50:35 pm »
vs Cardiff

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsmikas

Hendo
Keita
Elliott

Jota
Origi
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1140 on: Yesterday at 09:34:50 am »
v Cardiff

Kelleher
Bradley Konate Gomez Tsimikas
Keita Morton Milner
Jones Gordon Elliott

Score: 2-0
First goal: Elliott
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1141 on: Yesterday at 09:58:29 am »
vs Cardiff

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsmikas

Henderson
Keita
Morgan

Jota
Origi
firmino

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 12:19:40 am »
Vs Cardiff

Kelleher

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Milner
Jones
Keita

Jota
Firmino
Gordon

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Jones
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 07:38:32 am »
vs Cardiff

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsmikas

Hendo
Keita
Morgan

Jota
Origi
Ox

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 07:58:14 am »
vs Cardiff

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsmikas

Henderson
Keita
Morgan

Jota
Origi
firmino

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 10:52:13 am »
LFC v Cardiff

Kelleher
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Keita
Hendo
Jones
Jota
Firmino
Ox

FS: 2-0 Reds
FGS: Jota
DP: 10
