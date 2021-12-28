The national lottery draw: 04 - 06 - 15 - 17 - 29 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/euromillions/draw-history
)
406151729 / 20 = 20307586 remainder 9
remainder + 1 = 10, so we use Round 10 (Round 17 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v vivabobbygraham 10-11
Buck Pete v Ndeyanka 11-11
Cape Tear v Ycuzz 11-11
CornerTakenQuickly v Vishwa Atma 10-8
joezydudek v Kopite1971 10-11
KeegansPerm v RJH 11-11
MacAloolah v Trendisdestiny 0-0 (no points awarded to either player for a 0-0 draw)
mickitez v ollyfrom.tv 0-11
Mivi v LovelyCushionedHeader 10-11
redforlife v BoRed 10-11
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
333 290 +043 38 Ycuzz
314 271 +043 34 Mivi
313 259 +054 33 RJH
297 307 -010 33 Kopite1971 (1)
315 278 +037 32 Ndeyanka
325 291 +034 30 LovelyCushionedHeader
315 270 +045 29 BoRed
325 316 +009 29 Buck Pete (1)
302 275 +027 27 mickitez (1)
298 277 +021 26 KeegansPerm (1)
316 318 -002 26 CornerTakenQuickly
303 318 -015 26 joezydudek (2)
326 306 +020 25 Barneylfc
304 312 -008 24 redforlife
250 291 -041 23 Vishwa Atma (2)
276 308 -032 22 vivabobbygraham (1)
295 310 -015 20 Cape Tear
277 299 -022 19 MacAloolah (2)
272 286 -014 17 ollyfrom.tv (1)
134 308 -174 10 Trendisdestiny (11) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701