« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******  (Read 17894 times)

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,390
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #920 on: December 28, 2021, 12:02:06 pm »
Vs Leicester

Alisson
Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Mane
Salah
Jota

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 10
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,985
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #921 on: December 28, 2021, 12:05:31 pm »
LFC v Leicester (PL)

Alisson

Trent
VVD
Matip
Tsimikas

Thiago
Fabinho
Hendo

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 4-0 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 12
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #922 on: December 28, 2021, 02:39:08 pm »
@ Leicester:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Mane

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Jota
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #923 on: December 28, 2021, 02:41:24 pm »
LFC v Leicester (PL)

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 3-2 Liverpool
FGS: Jota
DP: 6
Logged

Offline jackh@xmas

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,555
    • @hartejack
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #924 on: December 28, 2021, 03:42:41 pm »
vs Leicester City

Alisson
Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Matip
Trent
Fabinho
Keita
Henderson
Mane
Jota
Salah

Salah
3-0
11
Logged

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,468
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #925 on: December 28, 2021, 04:58:52 pm »
Leicester

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Jota Mane

FS  1-3 LFC
FS Salah
DP 6
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,351
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #926 on: December 28, 2021, 07:31:38 pm »
Bollocks, that's what's drinking does for you
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,267
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #927 on: December 28, 2021, 10:45:10 pm »
The national lottery draw: 04 - 06 - 15 - 17 - 29 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/euromillions/draw-history)

406151729 / 20 = 20307586 remainder 9

remainder + 1 = 10, so we use Round 10 (Round 17 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v vivabobbygraham 10-11
Buck Pete v Ndeyanka 11-11
Cape Tear v Ycuzz 11-11
CornerTakenQuickly v Vishwa Atma 10-8
joezydudek v Kopite1971 10-11
KeegansPerm v RJH 11-11
MacAloolah v Trendisdestiny 0-0 (no points awarded to either player for a 0-0 draw)
mickitez v ollyfrom.tv 0-11
Mivi v LovelyCushionedHeader 10-11
redforlife v BoRed 10-11

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

333   290   +043   38   Ycuzz
314   271   +043   34   Mivi
313   259   +054   33   RJH
297   307   -010   33   Kopite1971 (1)
315   278   +037   32   Ndeyanka
325   291   +034   30   LovelyCushionedHeader
315   270   +045   29   BoRed
325   316   +009   29   Buck Pete (1)
302   275   +027   27   mickitez (1)
298   277   +021   26   KeegansPerm (1)
316   318   -002   26   CornerTakenQuickly
303   318   -015   26   joezydudek (2)
326   306   +020   25   Barneylfc
304   312   -008   24   redforlife
250   291   -041   23   Vishwa Atma (2)
276   308   -032   22   vivabobbygraham (1)
295   310   -015   20   Cape Tear
277   299   -022   19   MacAloolah (2)
272   286   -014   17   ollyfrom.tv (1)
134   308   -174   10   Trendisdestiny (11) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,267
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #928 on: December 28, 2021, 10:46:04 pm »
v Chelsea

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Chamberlain Salah Mane

Score: 2-1 to them
First goal: Lukaku
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:30:33 pm by BoRed »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,139
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #929 on: December 29, 2021, 10:35:49 am »
RAWK CUP ROUND 1

Match 1 : Cape_Tear vs Bye 5

Match 2 : mushi007 vs CornerTakenQuickly

Match 3 : Vishwa Atma vs Mivi

Match 4 : Wullie160975 vs Sinyoro

Match 5 : Barneylfc vs Bye 2

Match 6 : tommy LFC vs rushyman

Match 7 : Ndeyanka vs Bye 3

Match 8 : ollyfrom.tv vs Bye 1

Match 9 : Buck Pete vs LovelyCushionedHeader

Match 10 : redforlife vs Bye 4

Match 11 : Garrus vs Kopite1971

Match 12 : bradders1011 vs MacAloolah

Match 13 : RJH vs jackh

Match 14 : joezydudek vs Ycuzz

Match 15 : KeegansPerm vs vivabobbygraham

Match 16 : BoRed vs mickitez

Ties to take place v Arsenal.

If there are any new/returning participants, they will take the place of a bye in order. If there are any replays, they will take place v Shrewsbury in the FA Cup. 
« Last Edit: December 29, 2021, 11:13:11 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,267
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #930 on: December 29, 2021, 11:07:43 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 29, 2021, 10:35:49 am
Ties to take place v Shrewsbury.

If there are any new/returning participants, they will take the place of a bye in order. If there are any replays, they will take place v Arsenal in the League Cup. 

Not using the first leg v Arsenal?

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 22, 2021, 10:57:59 pm
First round will be Arsenal away and we will have replays. Replays will take place v Shrewsbury with round 2 v Arsenal at home.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,139
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #931 on: December 29, 2021, 11:12:38 am »
Yes  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,077
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #932 on: December 29, 2021, 02:45:12 pm »
LFC v Chelsea

Kelleher
Trent
VVD
Matip
Tsimikas
Hendo
Ox
Fabinho
Salah
Origi
Mane

FS: 2-1 Chelsea
FGS: Havertz
DP: 9
« Last Edit: December 31, 2021, 06:25:43 pm by bradders1011 »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Ndeyanka

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,012
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #933 on: December 30, 2021, 01:09:59 pm »
vs Chelsea

Kelleher

Trent Alexander
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas

Henderson
Keita
Fabinho

Salah
Jota
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Mane
Final Score: 1 - 2 to Liverpool
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:15:28 am by Ndeyanka »
Logged

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,985
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #934 on: December 30, 2021, 05:56:55 pm »
vs Chelsea

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Fabinho

Salah
Jota
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 0-0
DP: 6
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,139
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #935 on: December 31, 2021, 01:47:05 pm »
Chelsea

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Henderson
Keita
Jota
Mane
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - 2-2
DP - 8
« Last Edit: December 31, 2021, 08:39:11 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #936 on: December 31, 2021, 10:59:03 pm »
vs Chelsea

Kelleher

Trent
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsmikas

Hendo
Fabinho
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged

Online mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 07:26:44 am »
vs Chelsea

Kelleher

Trent
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsmikas

Hendo
Fabinho
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 11:59:25 am »
vs Chelsea

Kelleher

Trent
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsmikas

Hendo
Fabinho
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 2-1 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,605
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 12:27:27 pm »

vs Chelsea

Kelleher

Trent
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsmikas

Hendo
Fabinho
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 2-1 Liverpool
FG: Keita
DP: 6
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,045
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 06:04:13 pm »
vs Chelsea

Kelleher

Trent
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsmikas

Henderson
Fabinho
Keita

Mane
Salah
Jota

FS: 2-2
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 06:23:30 pm »
LFC vs Chelsea

Kelleher

TAA
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas

Henderson
Fabinho
Keita

Salah
Mane
Jota

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm by mickitez »
Logged

Offline divanobbygrinch

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,638
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #942 on: Yesterday at 10:08:58 pm »
Vs Chelsea

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Henderson
Keita
Mane
Firmino
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - 3-1 LFC
DP - 8
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm by divanobbygrinch »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,351
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #943 on: Yesterday at 11:46:57 pm »
vs Chelsea

Kelleher

Trent
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsmikas

Hendo
Fabinho
Keita

Mané
Jota
Salah

FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,413
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #944 on: Today at 06:54:09 am »
vs Chelsea

Kelleher
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged
@Yvanicuzz
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 