RAWK CUP ROUND 1



Match 1 : Cape_Tear vs Bye 5



Match 2 : mushi007 vs CornerTakenQuickly



Match 3 : Vishwa Atma vs Mivi



Match 4 : Wullie160975 vs Sinyoro



Match 5 : Barneylfc vs Bye 2



Match 6 : tommy LFC vs rushyman



Match 7 : Ndeyanka vs Bye 3



Match 8 : ollyfrom.tv vs Bye 1



Match 9 : Buck Pete vs LovelyCushionedHeader



Match 10 : redforlife vs Bye 4



Match 11 : Garrus vs Kopite1971



Match 12 : bradders1011 vs MacAloolah



Match 13 : RJH vs jackh



Match 14 : joezydudek vs Ycuzz



Match 15 : KeegansPerm vs vivabobbygraham



Match 16 : BoRed vs mickitez



Ties to take place v Arsenal.



If there are any new/returning participants, they will take the place of a bye in order. If there are any replays, they will take place v Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.