Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******  (Read 17296 times)

Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #880 on: December 21, 2021, 02:23:56 pm »
vs Leicester

Kelleher

Williams
Konate
Gomez
Robertson

Morton
Kieta
Ox

Minimino
Firmino
Mane

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Firmino
DP 6
Offline Wullie160975

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #881 on: December 21, 2021, 03:15:22 pm »
vs Leicester

Kelleher

N Williams
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas

Oxlade-Chamberlain
Milner
Morton

Gordon
Firmino
Minamino

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Minamino
DP: 6
Offline RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #882 on: December 21, 2021, 07:02:57 pm »
Vs Leicester

Kelleher

Williams
Gomez
Konate
Robertson

Milner
Morton
Ox

Gordon
Firmino
Minamino

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Firmino
DP: 4
Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #883 on: December 21, 2021, 10:25:52 pm »
vs Leicester

Kelleher

Neco
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas

Minamino
Milner
Morton

Gordon
Firmino
Salah


FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline divanobbygrinch

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #884 on: December 22, 2021, 03:27:41 am »
Vs Leicester

Kelleher
Williams
Gomez
Koumetio
Tsimikas
Milner
Morton
Ox
Gordon
Firmino
Minamino

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Firmino
DP: 4
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #885 on: December 22, 2021, 08:15:43 am »
vs Leicester

Kelleher
Williams
Gomez
Konate
Beck
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Milner
Morton
Jota
Firmino
Minamino

FS: 2-1 Liverpool
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #886 on: December 22, 2021, 08:40:29 am »
Liverpool v Leicester

Kelleher

N Williams
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas

Oxlade-Chamberlain
Milner
Morton

Gordon
Firmino
Minamino

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Minamino

DP - 6
Offline Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #887 on: December 22, 2021, 08:46:25 am »
vs Leicester

Kelleher
Williams Konate Gomez Robertson
Keita Milner Ox
Minamino Firmino Mane

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 6
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #888 on: December 22, 2021, 10:09:55 am »
v Leicester

Kelleher
Williams Gomez Konate Tsimikas
Chamberlain Morton Minamino
Gordon Salah Firmino

Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Minamino
DP: 6
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

SOS# 1159

Offline Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #889 on: December 22, 2021, 10:16:44 am »
vs Leicester

Kelleher

Williams
Konate
Gomez
Tsimikas

Morton
Henderson
Ox

Minimino
Firmino
Gordon

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Ox
DP: 4
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #890 on: December 22, 2021, 10:35:59 am »
vs Leicester

Kelleher

Williams
Konate
Gomez
Robertson

Morton
Keita
Oxelade

Minamino
Firmino
Salah

Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Minamino
DP: 6
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #891 on: December 22, 2021, 11:05:23 am »
vs Leicester

Kelleher

Williams
Phillips
Gomez
Tsimikas

Moreton
Milner
Ox

Minamino
Firmino
Gordon

Score: 3-1 Liverpool
First goal: Minamino
DP: 2
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #892 on: December 22, 2021, 11:11:45 am »
Liverpool v Leicester

Kelleher

N Williams
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas

Oxlade-Chamberlain
Keita
Morton

Gordon
Firmino
Minamino

First Goal Scorer: Vardy
Final Score: 1-1
DP:6

DP - 6
Offline Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #893 on: December 22, 2021, 02:51:21 pm »
vs Leicester:

Kelleher

Neco Williams
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas

Morton
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Keita

Gordon
Firmino
Minamino

Final Score: 3-2 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Minamino
DP: 6
Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #894 on: December 22, 2021, 04:22:06 pm »
Vs Leicester

Kelleher
Williams
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas
Morton
Keita
Chamberlain
Minamino
Firmino
Gordon

First Goal Minamino
Final Score 3-2 LFC
DP 7
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #895 on: December 22, 2021, 04:33:10 pm »

Vs Leicester

Kelleher
Williams
Gomez
Konate
Tsimikas
Morton
Keita
Chamberlain
Minamino
Firmino
Salah

First Goal Minamino
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 6
Offline KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #896 on: December 22, 2021, 05:17:36 pm »
Leicester

Kelleher
Williams Konate Gomez Tsimikas
Keita Morton Chamberlain
Gordon Firmino Minamino

FS: 3 - 1 LFC
FS: Minamino
DP: 6
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #897 on: December 22, 2021, 06:28:10 pm »
vs Leicester


Kelleher

Williams   Konate   Gomez   Tsimikas

Keita Milner Chamberlain

Gordon Firmino Minamino

FS: 1- 2 Leicester

FS: Dhaka

DP: 5
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #898 on: December 22, 2021, 10:57:59 pm »
RAWK Cup draw will be posted next Wednesday when I'm back on the work computer.

First round will be Arsenal away and we will have replays. Replays will take place v Shrewsbury with round 2 v Arsenal at home.

There are 26 active players along with Rushy and Trend. Obviously with Trend being banned, he won't be posting. Rushy will be included in the draw. The remaining 5 places will be made up of byes, but will be replaced by any potential newcomers, or anyone that posted earlier in the season that wants to jump back in.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #899 on: December 23, 2021, 12:58:07 pm »
Leeds is off. Next game - Leicester A
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #900 on: December 24, 2021, 11:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 22, 2021, 10:57:59 pm
RAWK Cup draw will be posted next Wednesday when I'm back on the work computer.

First round will be Arsenal away and we will have replays. Replays will take place v Shrewsbury with round 2 v Arsenal at home.

There are 26 active players along with Rushy and Trend. Obviously with Trend being banned, he won't be posting. Rushy will be included in the draw. The remaining 5 places will be made up of byes, but will be replaced by any potential newcomers, or anyone that posted earlier in the season that wants to jump back in.
banned? Again? What happened?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #901 on: December 25, 2021, 12:00:20 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on December 24, 2021, 11:57:16 pm
banned? Again? What happened?

Argued in a draft thread apparently  ;D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #902 on: December 25, 2021, 12:00:41 am »
Merry Christmas everyone  :wave
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #903 on: December 25, 2021, 05:56:00 pm »
v Leicester (league)

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 3-1 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Offline bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #904 on: December 25, 2021, 07:57:30 pm »
LFC v Leicester (PL)

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Matip
Tsimikas
Thiago
Fabinho
Hendo
Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Buck Pete

« Reply #905 on: Yesterday at 02:01:50 pm »
v Leicester

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 0-2 (LFC win)
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #906 on: Yesterday at 02:22:37 pm »
v Leicester

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 0-2 (LFC win)
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #907 on: Yesterday at 04:42:52 pm »
LFC v Leicester (PL)

Alisson

Trent
VVD
Matip
Tsimikas

Keita
Fabinho
Hendo

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 4-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Offline divanobbygrinch

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #908 on: Yesterday at 05:24:14 pm »
v Leicester

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Matip
Tsimikas
Ox
Fabinho
Hendo
Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #909 on: Yesterday at 06:08:41 pm »
vs Leicester (League)

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Hendo
Thiago

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #910 on: Yesterday at 06:25:05 pm »
v Leicester

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas
Thiago
Fabinho
Hendo
Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #911 on: Yesterday at 08:30:17 pm »
Vs Leicester

Alisson

TAA
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #912 on: Yesterday at 11:04:51 pm »
Vs Leicester

Alisson

TAA
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Henderson
Keita

Salah
Mane
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 4-1 Liverpool
DP: 6
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #913 on: Today at 01:20:43 am »
vs Leicester

Alisson

TAA  Matip  VVD  Tsimikas

Henderson  Fabinho  Keita

Salah  Jota  Mane

Score: 1-3 Liverpool

First goal: Mane

DP: 5
Offline mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #914 on: Today at 07:25:59 am »
vs Leicester (League)

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Hendo
Thiago

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Online Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #915 on: Today at 08:33:57 am »

Vs Leicester

Trent
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Thiago
Keita
Mane
Firmino
Salah

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 6
