The national lottery draw: 06 - 13 - 14 - 15 - 31 - 33 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
61314153133 / 23 = 2665832744 remainder 21
remainder + 1 = 22, so we use Round 22 (Round 36 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v LovelyCushionedHeader 28-23
Buck Pete v RJH 18-27
Cape Tear v Ndeyanka 27-28
CornerTakenQuickly v BoRed 28-18
joezydudek v Ycuzz 26-26
KeegansPerm v Vishwa Atma 26-0
MacAloolah v Kopite1971 26-28
mickitez v Trendisdestiny 25-0
Mivi v ollyfrom.tv 25-18
redforlife v vivabobbygraham 26-26
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
292 248 +044 34 Ycuzz
277 231 +046 33 Mivi
276 229 +047 31 RJH
279 242 +037 28 Ndeyanka
296 297 -001 25 Buck Pete
289 264 +025 24 Barneylfc
289 273 +016 24 LovelyCushionedHeader
256 272 -016 24 Kopite1971 (1)
270 273 -003 23 redforlife
263 257 +006 22 KeegansPerm (1)
272 245 +027 21 mickitez
273 251 +022 20 BoRed
278 283 -005 20 CornerTakenQuickly
261 280 -019 20 joezydudek (2)
233 260 -027 20 Vishwa Atma (1)
267 269 -002 19 MacAloolah
256 270 -014 18 Cape Tear
256 271 -015 18 vivabobbygraham
235 257 -022 13 ollyfrom.tv (1)
134 280 -146 10 Trendisdestiny (8 )
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701