Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******

joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,716
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #800 on: December 10, 2021, 01:58:24 pm
Vs Aston Villa

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Origi
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 4
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,876
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #801 on: December 10, 2021, 03:45:35 pm
Vs Aston Villa

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Salah
Origi
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged
mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #802 on: December 10, 2021, 03:50:52 pm
vs Villa

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Fabino
Thiago

Mane
Mane
Origi

FS: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP:8
Logged

Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,098
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #803 on: December 10, 2021, 06:27:12 pm
vs Aston Villa

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Salah
Origi
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 4
Logged
KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #804 on: December 10, 2021, 07:22:40 pm
Villa

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Origi Mane

FS 3-0 LFC
FS Salah
DP 4
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #805 on: December 10, 2021, 07:47:03 pm
Vs Aston Villa

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Origi
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged

Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,977
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #806 on: December 11, 2021, 08:00:54 am
Vs Aston Villa

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Origi
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 8
Logged
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,543
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #807 on: December 11, 2021, 09:20:06 am
vs Villa

Alisson
TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson
Henderson
Fabino
Thiago
Mo
Mane
Origi

FS: M0
FS: 3-1 LFC
DP:4
Logged
Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #808 on: December 11, 2021, 10:04:06 am
v Aston Villa

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 3-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,406
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #809 on: December 11, 2021, 10:27:05 am
vs Aston Villa

Alisson
Trent Matip van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Origi Mane

FS: 3 - 1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
jackh@xmas

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,529
    • @hartejack
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #810 on: December 11, 2021, 11:43:28 am
vs Villa

Alisson
Robertson
Van Dijk
Matip
Trent
Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Mane
Origi
Salah

Mane
3-0
8
Logged

Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #811 on: December 11, 2021, 01:26:49 pm
vs Villa

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Origi
Mane

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 8
Logged

Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #812 on: December 11, 2021, 01:33:59 pm
vs Villa

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Fabino
Thiago

Mane
Salah
Origi

FS: Mane
FS: 3- 1 to LFC
DP:4
Logged

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,228
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #813 on: December 11, 2021, 08:02:47 pm
The national lottery draw: 06 - 13 - 14 - 15 - 31 - 33 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

61314153133 / 23 = 2665832744 remainder 21

remainder + 1 = 22, so we use Round 22 (Round 36 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v LovelyCushionedHeader 28-23
Buck Pete v RJH 18-27
Cape Tear v Ndeyanka 27-28
CornerTakenQuickly v BoRed 28-18
joezydudek v Ycuzz 26-26
KeegansPerm v Vishwa Atma 26-0
MacAloolah v Kopite1971 26-28
mickitez v Trendisdestiny 25-0
Mivi v ollyfrom.tv 25-18
redforlife v vivabobbygraham 26-26

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

292   248   +044   34   Ycuzz
277   231   +046   33   Mivi
276   229   +047   31   RJH
279   242   +037   28   Ndeyanka
296   297   -001   25   Buck Pete
289   264   +025   24   Barneylfc
289   273   +016   24   LovelyCushionedHeader
256   272   -016   24   Kopite1971 (1)
270   273   -003   23   redforlife
263   257   +006   22   KeegansPerm (1)
272   245   +027   21   mickitez
273   251   +022   20   BoRed
278   283   -005   20   CornerTakenQuickly
261   280   -019   20   joezydudek (2)
233   260   -027   20   Vishwa Atma (1)
267   269   -002   19   MacAloolah
256   270   -014   18   Cape Tear
256   271   -015   18   vivabobbygraham
235   257   -022   13   ollyfrom.tv (1)
134   280   -146   10   Trendisdestiny (8 )

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 09:16:42 am
vs Newcastle

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsimikas

Milner
Fabinho
Keita

Mane
Salah
Jota

FS: Jota
FS: 3-0 Liverpool
DP: 2
Logged
bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,006
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 09:23:37 am
LFC v Newcastle

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Thiago
Hendo
Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 3-0 Reds
FGS: Jota
DP: 8
Logged
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,876
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 09:25:35 am
v Aston Villa H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Mane
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - Liverpool 1 - 0 Aston Villa (Salah)
DP - 6 (van Dijk; Nakamba, Watkins)

Next Game - Newcastle H, Premier League, Thursday 16th December 20:15
Logged
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,876
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 09:26:40 am
LEAGUE TABLE after Aston Villa H

01   28   460   Barneylfc
02   28   422   CornerTakenQuickly
03   25   421   mickitez
04   28   416   mushi007
05   18   411   Buck Pete
06   23   411   LovelyCushionedHeader
07   18   407   BoRed
08   25   407   Mivi
09   26   406   redforlife
10   26   406   Cape_Tear
11   26   403   Ycuzz
12   26   401   Garrus
13   27   401   RJH
14   28   400   Ndeyanka
15   28   399   bradders1011
16   26   398   KeegansPerm
17   26   397   joezydudek
18   26   389   MacAloolah
19   18   383   ollyfrom.tv
20   26   353   vivabobbygraham
21   28   353   Kopite1971
22   00   342   Vishwa Atma
23   16   314   jackh
24   27   312   Wullie160975
25   00   307   tommy LFC
26   16   228   Sinyoro
27   00   184   Trendisdestiny
28   00   59   rushyman


Top Scorers - Barneylfc, CornerTakenQuickly, mushi007, Ndeyanka, bradders1011, Kopite1971 (28)
Logged
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,876
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 09:27:41 am
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   28   416   mushi007
02   26   401   Garrus
03   28   399   bradders1011
----------------------------------
04   16   314   jackh
05   27   312   Wullie160975
06   00   307   tommy LFC
07   16   228   Sinyoro
08   00   59   rushyman
Logged
CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 09:33:17 am
vs Newcastle

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Thiago

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,228
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 05:14:27 pm
v Newcastle

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Milner Fabinho Thiago
Salah Minamino Mane

Score: 3-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 06:25:25 pm
Newcastle

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

FS 3-0 LFC
FS Salah
DP 4
Logged
Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Reply #822 on: Today at 02:17:23 am
Vs Newcastle

Alisson

Trent Konate Matip Robertson

Henderson Fabinho Keita

Salah Jota Mane

FS 3-1 LFC

FS Jota

DP 4
Logged
