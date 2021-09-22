« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******  (Read 5667 times)

Offline Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #280 on: September 22, 2021, 03:55:26 pm »
v Brentford

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Milner
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 0-2 (LFC)
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #281 on: September 23, 2021, 11:49:50 am »
v Brentford

Alisson
Trent Matip Virgil Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Jota Mane

FS: Brentford 0-2 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #282 on: September 23, 2021, 01:59:09 pm »
@ Brentford

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 1-0 LFC
FG: VVD
DP: 8
Offline jackh

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #283 on: September 23, 2021, 03:35:30 pm »
vs Brentford

Alisson
Robertson
Van Dijk
Matip
Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Jones
Henderson
Mane
Jota
Salah

3-0 Liverpool win
Salah
6
Offline joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #284 on: September 23, 2021, 04:29:19 pm »
vs Brentford

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 2-0 to us
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Wullie160975

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #285 on: September 23, 2021, 07:01:12 pm »
vs Brentford

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 3-0 to us
FG: Mane
DP: 8
Offline mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #286 on: September 24, 2021, 12:19:02 pm »
vs Brentford

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 3-1 to us
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #287 on: September 24, 2021, 12:59:47 pm »
Brentford v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Jota
Mane

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Mane

DP - 4
Online CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #288 on: September 24, 2021, 01:15:41 pm »
vs Brentford

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Matip
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #289 on: September 24, 2021, 03:13:31 pm »
vs Brentford

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson

Fabinho
Jones
Henderson

Jota
Mane
Salah

First Goal Scorer: Jota
Final Score: 0 - 4 to Liverpool
DP: 6
Offline Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #290 on: September 24, 2021, 04:39:57 pm »
v Brentford

Alisson

TAA Matip VVD Robertson

Henderson Fabinho Jones

Salah Minamino Mane

FS: 1-2 (LFC)

FG: Salah
DP: 3
Offline RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #291 on: September 24, 2021, 07:35:19 pm »
vs Brentford

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Jones

Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 3-10to us
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #292 on: September 24, 2021, 07:37:00 pm »
vs Brentford

Alisson

Robertson
Van Dijk
Matip
Alexander-Arnold

Fabinho
Jones
Henderson

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 2-0 LFC win
GF: Salah
DP: 6
Offline StigenKeegan

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 01:39:14 am »
Brentford:

                 Ali
Trent, Matip, VVD, Robertson
                Fab
 Henderson        Jones
Mo           Jota      Mane

FT: LFC win 3-0
FG: VVD
DP: 0
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 02:29:02 am »
vs Brentford

Alisson
TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Ox
Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Virgil
DP: 4
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 07:15:15 am »
vs Brentford

Alisson
TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Jones
Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Offline Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 09:49:52 am »
v Brentford

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 2-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 10:21:22 am »
@ Brentford:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Jones

Salah
Jota
Mane

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 4
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 11:26:57 am »
vs Brentford

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Jones
Salah
Jota
Mane

FS: 3-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 11:41:27 am »
Vs Brentford

Alisson
Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Jones
Mane
Salah
Jota

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 4
Offline Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 11:41:44 am »
vs Brentford

Alisson

Robertson
Van Dijk
Matip
Alexander-Arnold

Fabinho
Jones
Henderson

Mane
Jota
Salah

4-0 Liverpool win
Salah
4
Offline Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 11:44:35 am »
vs Brentford

Alisson
Trent Matip van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 4 - 1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 4
Offline KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 11:56:15 am »
Brentford

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Jones
Salah Jota Mane

FS 0-2 LFC
FS Salah
DP 4
Offline tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 01:19:42 pm »
vs Brentford

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson

Fabinho
Jones
Henderson

Mane
Jota
Salah

2-1 Liverpool win
Mane
4
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 06:30:02 pm »
Quote from: RJH on September 24, 2021, 07:35:19 pm

FS: 3-10to us


Regardless of the final result, this will be taken as a prediction of 3-10 to us.

We know you didn't predict us to win 10-3, but we don't know whether you meant 3-1 or 3-0, and too late to clarify now.
Online BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 08:46:13 pm »
The national lottery draw: 13 - 15 - 31 - 32 - 36 - 56 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

131531323656 / 33 = 3985797686 remainder 18

remainder + 1 = 19, so we use Round 19 (Round 20 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v Ycuzz 17-19
Buck Pete v Mivi 16-19
joezydudek v Cape Tear 17-17
KeegansPerm v redforlife 19-19
Kopite1971 v ollyfrom.tv 17-16
LovelyCushionedHeader v BoRed 18-17
MacAloolah v mickitez 19-17
Ndeyanka v CornerTakenQuickly 17-17
RJH v Trendisdestiny 17-12
Vishwa Atma v vivabobbygraham 19-15

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

108   093   +15   15   Mivi
105   103   +02   13   LovelyCushionedHeader
130   106   +24   12   Buck Pete
103   094   +09   12   Ycuzz
112   093   +19   11   RJH
128   116   +12   10   joezydudek
113   113   +00   09   mickitez
108   110   -02   09   Trendisdestiny
099   105   -06   09   MacAloolah
091   105   -14   09   Kopite1971 (1)
110   096   +14   07   BoRed
099   095   +04   07   Ndeyanka
116   113   +03   07   Barneylfc
104   113   -09   07   redforlife
097   110   -13   07   Vishwa Atma
089   102   -13   07   vivabobbygraham
115   110   +05   06   CornerTakenQuickly
090   095   -05   05   ollyfrom.tv
098   124   -26   05   KeegansPerm (1)
093   112   -19   04   Cape Tear

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Online BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #306 on: Today at 11:34:13 am »
v Porto

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Milner
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 2-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #307 on: Today at 12:53:24 pm »
Vs Porto

Alisson
Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Tsmikas
Fabinho
Jones
Milner
Mane
Jota
Firmino

First Goal Mane
Final Score 1-1
DP 8
Offline RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #308 on: Today at 06:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:30:02 pm
Regardless of the final result, this will be taken as a prediction of 3-10 to us.

We know you didn't predict us to win 10-3, but we don't know whether you meant 3-1 or 3-0, and too late to clarify now.

I'm disappointed by your lack of faith in our strikers.
I stand by my 10-3 prediction.


(Though in future I probably shouldn't try posting on my mobile with an edited version of someone's else prediction  :-X)
Online CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #309 on: Today at 09:28:52 pm »
vs Porto

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Matip
Robbo

Fabinho
Jones
Milner

Salah
Firmino
Jota

FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Online bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #310 on: Today at 10:34:36 pm »
Reds v Porto

Alisson
Trent
Gomez
VVD
Tsimikas
Fab
Hendo
Jones
Sadio
Firmino
Salah

3-1 the Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
