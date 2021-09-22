The national lottery draw: 13 - 15 - 31 - 32 - 36 - 56 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
131531323656 / 33 = 3985797686 remainder 18
remainder + 1 = 19, so we use Round 19 (Round 20 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v Ycuzz 17-19
Buck Pete v Mivi 16-19
joezydudek v Cape Tear 17-17
KeegansPerm v redforlife 19-19
Kopite1971 v ollyfrom.tv 17-16
LovelyCushionedHeader v BoRed 18-17
MacAloolah v mickitez 19-17
Ndeyanka v CornerTakenQuickly 17-17
RJH v Trendisdestiny 17-12
Vishwa Atma v vivabobbygraham 19-15
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
108 093 +15 15 Mivi
105 103 +02 13 LovelyCushionedHeader
130 106 +24 12 Buck Pete
103 094 +09 12 Ycuzz
112 093 +19 11 RJH
128 116 +12 10 joezydudek
113 113 +00 09 mickitez
108 110 -02 09 Trendisdestiny
099 105 -06 09 MacAloolah
091 105 -14 09 Kopite1971 (1)
110 096 +14 07 BoRed
099 095 +04 07 Ndeyanka
116 113 +03 07 Barneylfc
104 113 -09 07 redforlife
097 110 -13 07 Vishwa Atma
089 102 -13 07 vivabobbygraham
115 110 +05 06 CornerTakenQuickly
090 095 -05 05 ollyfrom.tv
098 124 -26 05 KeegansPerm (1)
093 112 -19 04 Cape Tear
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701