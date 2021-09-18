« previous next »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #240 on: September 18, 2021, 11:50:47 am »
vs Crystal Palace

Alisson
Trent Van Dijk Matip Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
@Yvanicuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #241 on: September 18, 2021, 08:37:44 pm »
The national lottery draw: 19 - 32 - 44 - 45 - 52 - 53 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

193244455253 / 34 = 5683660448 remainder 21

remainder + 1 = 22, so we use Round 22 (Round 23 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v CornerTakenQuickly 24-24
Buck Pete v Ycuzz 31-17
joezydudek v Trendisdestiny 31-32
KeegansPerm v mickitez 17-25
Kopite1971 v BoRed 21-17
LovelyCushionedHeader v ollyfrom.tv 15-15
MacAloolah v Cape Tear 21-17
Ndeyanka v vivabobbygraham 14-15
RJH v Mivi 17-19
Vishwa Atma v redforlife 18-22

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

114   087   +27   12   Buck Pete
089   077   +12   12   Mivi
087   086   +01   10   LovelyCushionedHeader
111   099   +12   09   joezydudek
084   077   +07   09   Ycuzz
096   093   +03   09   Trendisdestiny
096   094   +02   09   mickitez
095   081   +14   08   RJH
093   078   +15   07   BoRed
099   094   +05   07   Barneylfc
074   083   -09   07   vivabobbygraham
082   078   +04   06   Ndeyanka
080   088   -08   06   MacAloolah
085   094   -09   06   redforlife
074   089   -15   06   Kopite1971 (1)
098   093   +05   05   CornerTakenQuickly
074   078   -04   05   ollyfrom.tv
078   095   -17   04   Vishwa Atma
079   105   -26   04   KeegansPerm (1)
076   095   -19   03   Cape Tear

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #242 on: September 18, 2021, 08:42:05 pm »
v Norwich

Kelleher
Gomez Phillips Konate Tsimikas
Jones Chamberlain Keita
Gordon Origi Minamino

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Origi
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:52:32 am »
vs Norwich

Kelleher

Bradley
Matip
Konate
Tsmikas

Jones
Keita
Milner

Origi
Minamino
Ox

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Origi
DP: 6

TOFG: 24
« Last Edit: Today at 05:15:26 pm by CornerTakenQuickly »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:09:54 am »
v Norwich

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Konate
Robertson

Jones
Henderson
Keita

Gordon
Origi
Minamino

Score: 3-2 to us
First goal: Jones
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 11:24:08 am »

LEAGUE CUP ROUND 1 REPLAYS

Match 10 : CornerTakenQuickly 19 vs 19 RJH

Match 15 : Sinyoro 00 vs 00 wige*


Replays to take place v Norwich. All players to post TOFG. In the event of a further tie, and TOFG not being able to determine a winner, whoever posts first will go through.

*If neither Sinyoro or wige make a prediction, both CornerTakenQuickly and RJH will progress, providing they both make a prediction. If only one of those make a prediction, KeegansPerm will go through as the highest scoring loser from the first round.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 07:58:39 pm »
LFC v Norwich

Kelleher
Tsimikas
Konate
Gomez
Williams
Ox
Jones
Milner
Origi
Minamino
Gordon

FGS: Ox
Score: 2-1 to Liverpool
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 09:04:39 pm »
vs Norwich

Kelleher
Beck
Gomez
Phillips
Bradley
Milner
Jones
Chamberlain
Minamino
Origi
Gordon

2-0
Origi 14'
6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 10:22:57 pm »
vs Norwich

Kelleher

Bradley
Matip
Konate
Tsmikas

Jones
Keita
Milner

Origi
Minamino
Ox

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Minamino
DP: 2

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 11:34:44 pm »
vs Norwich

Kelleher

Gomez
Phillips
Konate
Tsmikas

Jones
Keita
Milner

Minamino
Gordon
Ox

FS: Liverpool 2-0 Norwich
FG: Gordon
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #250 on: Today at 08:52:39 am »
vs Norwich

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Konate
Tsmikas

Jones
Ox
Milner

Origi
Minamino
Jota

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #251 on: Today at 09:20:35 am »
v Norwich

Kelleher
Gomez Phillips Konate Robertson
Jones Fabinho Keita
Chamberlain Origi Minamino

Score: 0-1 (LFC)
First goal: Ox
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #252 on: Today at 11:40:31 am »
vs Norwich

Kelleher

Gomez
Konate
Phillips
Tsmikas

Keita
Ox
Milner

Origi
Minamino
Jones

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Origi
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #253 on: Today at 12:23:56 pm »
vs Norwich

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Gomez
Tsimikas

Ox
Jones
Milner

Origi
Minamino
Gordon

FS: 1-3 Liverpool
FG: Minamino
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #254 on: Today at 02:56:24 pm »
Vs Norwich

Kelleher
Gomez
Konate
Phillips
Tsmikas
Jones
Keita
Chamberlain
Minamino
Origi
Gordan

First Goal Origi
Final Score 3-2 LFC
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #255 on: Today at 03:55:40 pm »
v Crystal Palace

Alisson
Milner
Konate
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Jota
Mane
Salah

FG - Mane
FS - Liverpool 3 - 0 Crystal Palace (Mane, Salah, Keita)
DP - 8 (Tsimikas, Henderson, Salah; Ward)

Next Game - Norwich A, League Cup, Tuesday 21st September 19:45
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #256 on: Today at 03:56:35 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Crystal Palace H

01   31   130   Buck Pete
02   31   127   joezydudek
03   24   118   Barneylfc
04   24   115   CornerTakenQuickly
05   31   115   Garrus
06   16   113   RJH
07   25   112   mickitez
08   17   111   BoRed
09   22   109   bradders1011
10   26   108   mushi007
11   14   104   LovelyCushionedHeader
12   32   104   Trendisdestiny
13   19   102   Mivi
14   22   101   redforlife
15   13   97   Ndeyanka
16   17   97   Ycuzz
17   20   96   MacAloolah
18   14   95   Wullie160975
19   17   95   Vishwa Atma
20   17   95   Cape_Tear
21   16   94   KeegansPerm
22   24   94   jackh
23   15   89   ollyfrom.tv
24   15   87   vivabobbygraham
25   24   81   tommy LFC
26   21   75   Kopite1971
27   15   71   Sinyoro
28   00   33   wige
29   00   28   Stigen Keegan
30   00   27   mrantarctica
31   00   21   RogerTheRed
32   00   15   Chig
33   00   15   Klopp Your Hands
34   00   15   Carrard
35   00   13   rushyman
36   00   00   carraggeriise


Top Scorer - Trendisnotdestiny (32)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #257 on: Today at 03:58:29 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   31   115   Garrus
02   22   109   bradders1011
03   26   108   mushi007
--------------------------------------
04   14   95   Wullie160975
05   24   94   jackh
06   24   81   tommy LFC
07   15   71   Sinyoro
08   00   33   wige
09   00   28   Stigen Keegan
10   00   27   mrantarctica
11   00   21   RogerTheRed
12   00   15   Chig
13   00   15   Klopp Your Hands
14   00   15   Carrard
15   00   13   rushyman
16   00   00   carraggeriise
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #258 on: Today at 04:17:41 pm »
v Norwich

Kelleher
Gomez Phillips Konate Tsimikas
Jones Chamberlain Keita
Gordon Origi Minamino

Score: 2-0 to us
First goal: Keita
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #259 on: Today at 05:37:58 pm »
Vs Norwich

Kelleher

Gomez
Konate
Phillips
Tsmikas

Jones
Keita
Chamberlain

Minamino
Origi
Gordan

First Goal; Jones
Final Score; 3-1 to Liverpool
DP; 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #260 on: Today at 06:00:56 pm »
Norwich

Kelleher
Gomez Konate Phillips Tsmikas
Jones Milner Chamberlain
Minamino Origi Gordon

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Gordon
DP: 6
