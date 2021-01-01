« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******  (Read 4646 times)

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,372
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 11:50:47 am »
vs Crystal Palace

Alisson
Trent Van Dijk Matip Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,947
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 08:37:44 pm »
The national lottery draw: 19 - 32 - 44 - 45 - 52 - 53 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

193244455253 / 34 = 5683660448 remainder 21

remainder + 1 = 22, so we use Round 22 (Round 23 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v CornerTakenQuickly 24-24
Buck Pete v Ycuzz 31-17
joezydudek v Trendisdestiny 31-32
KeegansPerm v mickitez 17-25
Kopite1971 v BoRed 21-17
LovelyCushionedHeader v ollyfrom.tv 15-15
MacAloolah v Cape Tear 21-17
Ndeyanka v vivabobbygraham 14-15
RJH v Mivi 17-19
Vishwa Atma v redforlife 18-22

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

114   087   +27   12   Buck Pete
089   077   +12   12   Mivi
087   086   +01   10   LovelyCushionedHeader
111   099   +12   09   joezydudek
084   077   +07   09   Ycuzz
096   093   +03   09   Trendisdestiny
096   094   +02   09   mickitez
095   081   +14   08   RJH
093   078   +15   07   BoRed
099   094   +05   07   Barneylfc
074   083   -09   07   vivabobbygraham
082   078   +04   06   Ndeyanka
080   088   -08   06   MacAloolah
085   094   -09   06   redforlife
074   089   -15   06   Kopite1971 (1)
098   093   +05   05   CornerTakenQuickly
074   078   -04   05   ollyfrom.tv
078   095   -17   04   Vishwa Atma
079   105   -26   04   KeegansPerm (1)
076   095   -19   03   Cape Tear

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,947
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 08:42:05 pm »
v Norwich

Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Konate Tsimikas
Jones Milner Keita
Chamberlain Origi Minamino

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Origi
DP: 6
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #243 on: Today at 10:52:32 am »
vs Norwich

Kelleher

Trent
Matip
Konate
Tsmikas

Jones
Keita
Milner

Origi
Minamino
Ox

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Origi
DP: 6

TOFG: 24
Logged

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #244 on: Today at 11:09:54 am »
v Norwich

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Konate
Robertson

Jones
Henderson
Keita

Gordon
Origi
Minamino

Score: 3-2 to us
First goal: Jones
DP: 6
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,992
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #245 on: Today at 11:24:08 am »

LEAGUE CUP ROUND 1 REPLAYS

Match 10 : CornerTakenQuickly 19 vs 19 RJH

Match 15 : Sinyoro 00 vs 00 wige*


Replays to take place v Norwich. All players to post TOFG. In the event of a further tie, and TOFG not being able to determine a winner, whoever posts first will go through.

*If neither Sinyoro or wige make a prediction, both CornerTakenQuickly and RJH will progress, providing they both make a prediction. If only one of those make a prediction, KeegansPerm will go through as the highest scoring loser from the first round.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 