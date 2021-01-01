The national lottery draw: 19 - 32 - 44 - 45 - 52 - 53 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
193244455253 / 34 = 5683660448 remainder 21
remainder + 1 = 22, so we use Round 22 (Round 23 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v CornerTakenQuickly 24-24
Buck Pete v Ycuzz 31-17
joezydudek v Trendisdestiny 31-32
KeegansPerm v mickitez 17-25
Kopite1971 v BoRed 21-17
LovelyCushionedHeader v ollyfrom.tv 15-15
MacAloolah v Cape Tear 21-17
Ndeyanka v vivabobbygraham 14-15
RJH v Mivi 17-19
Vishwa Atma v redforlife 18-22
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
114 087 +27 12 Buck Pete
089 077 +12 12 Mivi
087 086 +01 10 LovelyCushionedHeader
111 099 +12 09 joezydudek
084 077 +07 09 Ycuzz
096 093 +03 09 Trendisdestiny
096 094 +02 09 mickitez
095 081 +14 08 RJH
093 078 +15 07 BoRed
099 094 +05 07 Barneylfc
074 083 -09 07 vivabobbygraham
082 078 +04 06 Ndeyanka
080 088 -08 06 MacAloolah
085 094 -09 06 redforlife
074 089 -15 06 Kopite1971 (1)
098 093 +05 05 CornerTakenQuickly
074 078 -04 05 ollyfrom.tv
078 095 -17 04 Vishwa Atma
079 105 -26 04 KeegansPerm (1)
076 095 -19 03 Cape Tear
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701