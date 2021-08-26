We've had the first missed entries of the season, Kopite1971's second in five years, and KeegansPerm's first since 2013! Hopefully, we'll be have another full turnout after the international break.
Premier League scores:
BoRed v RJH 14-14
CornerTakenQuickly v joezydudek 13-15
MacAloolah v LovelyCushionedHeader 12-16
mickitez v vivabobbygraham 19-14
Mivi v Ndeyanka 12-10
ollyfrom.tv v Cape Tear 14-12
redforlife v Buck Pete 11-21
Trendisdestiny v Kopite1971 14-0
Vishwa Atma v Barneylfc 16-15
Ycuzz v KeegansPerm 16-0
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
61 46 +15 9 Buck Pete
57 43 +14 9 joezydudek
51 33 +18 6 Ycuzz
52 38 +14 6 Trendisdestiny
48 39 +09 6 Ndeyanka
55 53 +02 6 mickitez
46 48 -02 6 Mivi
48 51 -03 6 LovelyCushionedHeader
55 45 +10 5 RJH
52 44 +08 4 BoRed
47 49 -02 4 Vishwa Atma
51 48 +03 3 Barneylfc
46 50 -04 3 ollyfrom.tv
46 51 -05 3 Cape Tear
46 55 -09 3 MacAloolah
46 56 -10 3 vivabobbygraham
36 49 -13 3 Kopite1971 (1)
51 56 -05 1 CornerTakenQuickly
38 57 -19 1 KeegansPerm (1)
39 60 -21 0 redforlife
