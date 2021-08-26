« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 26, 2021, 05:31:18 pm
vs Chelsea

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Fabinho
Hendo
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 2-2
FG: Lukaku
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 26, 2021, 09:37:35 pm
v Chelsea

Alisson
Trent Alexander
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Keita
Henderson
Mane
Jota
Salah

First Goal Scorer: - Mane
Final Score: 2 - 1 Liverpool
DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 27, 2021, 03:27:45 pm
v Chelsea

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Keita
Henderson
Mane
Jota
Salah

First Goal Scorer: - Salah
Final Score: 3 - 1 Liverpool
DP - 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 27, 2021, 06:00:28 pm
vs Chelsea

Alisson
Trent Matip van Dijk Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 27, 2021, 07:21:09 pm
vs Chelsea

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Hendo
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 27, 2021, 07:40:49 pm
Vs Chelsea

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 27, 2021, 07:55:42 pm
Chelsea

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 27, 2021, 08:00:17 pm

Chelsea

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 27, 2021, 10:50:38 pm
v Chelsea

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Robbo

Fabinho
Hendo
Keita

Mané
Jota
Salah

FS: Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 27, 2021, 10:58:56 pm
v Chelsea

Alisson
Trent
Matip
VVD
Robbo
Fabinho
Hendo
Keita
Mané
Jota
Salah

FS: 3-1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 28, 2021, 09:20:33 am
Vs Chelsea

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsmikas
Fabinho
Henderson
Keita
Mane
Salah
Jota

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-0 LFC
DP 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 28, 2021, 09:51:53 am
Liverpool v Chelsea

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

2-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 28, 2021, 09:53:16 am
vs Chelsea:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Keita

Salah
Jota
Mane

Final Score: 1-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Virgil van Dijk
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 28, 2021, 10:17:02 am
vs Chelsea:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Keita

Salah
Jota
Mane

Final Score: 2-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Mane
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 28, 2021, 10:55:58 am
vs Chelsea

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Hendo
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 3
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 28, 2021, 12:37:43 pm
Edited my earlier post.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 28, 2021, 02:05:51 pm
Quote from: jackh on August 28, 2021, 12:37:43 pm
Edited my earlier post.

No problem, as long as it's before the deadline.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 28, 2021, 03:20:05 pm

vs Chelsea

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Hendo
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2-0 LFC
FG: Trent
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 28, 2021, 08:41:03 pm
We've had the first missed entries of the season, Kopite1971's second in five years, and KeegansPerm's first since 2013! Hopefully, we'll be have another full turnout after the international break.

The national lottery draw: 18 - 24 - 34 - 49 - 50 - 57 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

182434495057 / 36 = 5067624862 remainder 25

remainder + 1 = 26, so we use Round 26 (Round 28 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

BoRed v RJH 14-14
CornerTakenQuickly v joezydudek 13-15
MacAloolah v LovelyCushionedHeader 12-16
mickitez v vivabobbygraham 19-14
Mivi v Ndeyanka 12-10
ollyfrom.tv v Cape Tear 14-12
redforlife v Buck Pete 11-21
Trendisdestiny v Kopite1971 14-0
Vishwa Atma v Barneylfc 16-15
Ycuzz v KeegansPerm 16-0

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

61   46   +15   9   Buck Pete
57   43   +14   9   joezydudek
51   33   +18   6   Ycuzz
52   38   +14   6   Trendisdestiny
48   39   +09   6   Ndeyanka
55   53   +02   6   mickitez
46   48   -02   6   Mivi
48   51   -03   6   LovelyCushionedHeader
55   45   +10   5   RJH
52   44   +08   4   BoRed
47   49   -02   4   Vishwa Atma
51   48   +03   3   Barneylfc
46   50   -04   3   ollyfrom.tv
46   51   -05   3   Cape Tear
46   55   -09   3   MacAloolah
46   56   -10   3   vivabobbygraham
36   49   -13   3   Kopite1971 (1)
51   56   -05   1   CornerTakenQuickly
38   57   -19   1   KeegansPerm (1)
39   60   -21   0   redforlife

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 29, 2021, 10:06:52 am
Quote from: BoRed on August 28, 2021, 08:41:03 pm
We've had the first missed entries of the season, Kopite1971's second in five years, and KeegansPerm's first since 2013! Hopefully, we'll be have another full turnout after the international break.


Yes, for some reason on Saturday, no matter how many times i tried to get on the site off several different computers the internet explorer stated that the site was down so I was unable to put in an entry. No matter we move on to two weeks time.

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 30, 2021, 04:00:03 pm
v Chelsea

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Elliott
Firmino
Mane
Salah

FG - Havertz
FS - Liverpool 1 - 1 Chelsea (Salah; Havertz)
DP - 9 (Mendy, Rudiger, James(R))

Next Game - Leeds A, Premier League, Sunday 12th September 16:30
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 30, 2021, 04:01:17 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Chelsea H

01   21   61   Buck Pete
02   15   57   joezydudek
03   14   56   bradders1011
04   14   55   RJH
05   19   55   mickitez
06   11   52   Garrus
07   13   51   BoRed
08   15   51   Barneylfc
09   13   50   Trendisdestiny
10   15   50   Ycuzz
11   12   49   CornerTakenQuickly
12   10   48   Ndeyanka
13   16   47   LovelyCushionedHeader
14   15   46   mushi007
15   16   46   Vishwa Atma
16   12   45   Cape_Tear
17   14   45   vivabobbygraham
18   14   45   ollyfrom.tv
19   11   44   Mivi
20   12   44   MacAloolah
21   12   43   Wullie160975
22   11   42   tommy LFC
23   10   40   Sinyoro
24   00   38   KeegansPerm
25   11   38   redforlife
26   14   38   jackh
27   00   37   Kopite1971
28   14   33   wige
29   00   28   Stigen Keegan
30   00   27   mrantarctica
31   00   21   RogerTheRed
32   00   15   Chig
33   00   15   Klopp Your Hands
34   00   15   Carrard
35   00   13   rushyman
36   00   00   carraggeriise


Top Scorer - Buck Pete (21)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
August 30, 2021, 04:03:39 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   14   56   bradders1011
02   11   52   Garrus
03   15   46   mushi007
---------------------------------------
04   12   43   Wullie160975
05   11   42   tommy LFC
06   10   40   Sinyoro
07   14   38   jackh
08   14   33   wige
09   00   28   Stigen Keegan
10   00   27   mrantarctica
11   00   21   RogerTheRed
12   00   15   Chig
13   00   15   Klopp Your Hands
14   00   15   Carrard
15   00   13   rushyman
16   00   00   carraggeriise
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 6, 2021, 02:57:39 pm
v Leeds

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Thiago
Milner
Jota
Mane
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - 3-1 Liverpool
DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 6, 2021, 04:22:22 pm
LFC v Dirty Leeds

Adrian
Robbo
VVD
Matip
Trent
Thiago
Henderson
Elliott
Salah
Mane
Jota

3-1 to Liverpool

FGS: Jota

DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 8, 2021, 12:15:17 pm
V Leeds

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 1-2 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
September 8, 2021, 01:08:10 pm
v Leeds

Kelleher

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Keita

Jota
Mane
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - 3-1 Liverpool
DP - 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 08:47:14 am
v Leeds

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Keita
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 12:09:53 pm
v Leeds

Kelleher
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Thiago Elliott
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Mane
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 05:05:03 pm
vs Leeds

Kelleher

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Elliott
Henderson
Thiago

Mane
Salah
Jota

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 05:52:11 pm
v Leeds

Kelleher
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Thiago Elliott
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 3-1 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Yesterday at 09:05:46 pm
Vs Leeds

Kelleher

TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson

Henderson
Keita
Thiago

Mane
Jota
Salah

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 09:22:58 am
vs Leeds

Adrian
Trent Matip van Dijk Robertson
Thiago Henderson Milner
Salah Jota Mane

FS: 3 - 2 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 12
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 11:29:41 am
vs Leeds

Kelleher

Trent Alexander
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Keita

Salah
Jota
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Jota
Final Score: 3 - 0 to us
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 12:21:00 pm
vs Leeds

Kelleher

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Thiago
Elliot

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 2-1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 12:51:51 pm
v Leeds

Kelleher

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Tsimikas

Henderson
Thiago
Keita

Jota
Mane
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - 3-2 Liverpool
DP - 2
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
Today at 02:56:55 pm
v Leeds

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago

Jota
Mane
Salah

FG - Salah
FS - 0-2 Liverpool
DP - 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #157 on: Today at 10:26:50 pm »
Last round for any of the bottom 8 to post and ensure they're in the top 32 for the League Cup competition.  :wave
