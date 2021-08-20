The national lottery draw: 17 - 18 - 27 - 28 - 35 - 57 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
171827283557 / 37 = 4643980636 remainder 25
remainder + 1 = 26, so we use Round 26 (Round 27 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v mickitez 19-12
Buck Pete v ollyfrom.tv 18-16
Cape Tear v BoRed 14-13
joezydudek v MacAloolah 22-14
KeegansPerm v CornerTakenQuickly 19-19
Kopite1971 v Mivi 19-12
LovelyCushionedHeader v Trendisdestiny 15-23
Ndeyanka v Vishwa Atma 15-12
RJH v redforlife 22-12
vivabobbygraham v Ycuzz 16-12
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
42 30 +12 6 joezydudek
38 27 +11 6 Ndeyanka
40 35 +05 6 Buck Pete
41 31 +10 4 RJH
38 30 +08 3 BoRed
36 32 +04 3 Barneylfc
35 33 +02 3 Ycuzz
36 35 +01 3 Kopite1971
38 38 +00 3 Trendisdestiny
36 39 -03 3 mickitez
34 37 -03 3 Cape Tear
34 38 -04 3 Mivi
34 39 -05 3 MacAloolah
32 37 -05 3 vivabobbygraham
32 39 -07 3 LovelyCushionedHeader
38 41 -03 1 KeegansPerm
38 41 -03 1 CornerTakenQuickly
31 34 -03 1 Vishwa Atma
32 38 -06 0 ollyfrom.tv
28 39 -11 0 redforlife
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701