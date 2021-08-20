« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #80 on: August 20, 2021, 01:05:17 pm »
Burnley

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Tsmikas
Thaigo Henderson Keita
Salah Jota Mane

FG: Jota
FS: 3-0
DP: 6
« Last Edit: August 20, 2021, 02:17:26 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #81 on: August 20, 2021, 03:18:50 pm »
vs Burnley

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas

Milner
Keita
Elliott

Firmino
Salah
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Mane
Final Score: 2 - 0
DP: 6
« Last Edit: August 20, 2021, 03:44:06 pm by joezydudek »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #82 on: August 20, 2021, 06:47:17 pm »
vs Burnley

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Keita Milner Jota
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #83 on: August 20, 2021, 07:35:34 pm »
vs Burnley

Alisson

Trent
Virgil
Matip
Tsimikas

Jota
Keita
Hendo

Firmino
Salah
Mané

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 4 - 0
DP: 4
« Last Edit: August 20, 2021, 10:38:03 pm by Wabaloolah »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #84 on: August 20, 2021, 07:52:54 pm »
Liverpool v Burnley


Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas

Milner
Keita
Henderson

Firmino
Salah
Mane

4-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Mane

DP - 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #85 on: August 20, 2021, 08:19:57 pm »
Vs. Burnley

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Matip
Tsimikas

Milner
Keita
Henderson

Mane
Salah
Firmino

FG: Mane
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #86 on: August 20, 2021, 08:23:21 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on August 17, 2021, 09:48:17 am
I can see why you're asking, I think I messed up your score. I'll fix it tonight.

I knew it wouldnt help me as you had the same dp but thought it was around 4-6 having watched the game and wanted to clarify. Did nothing for my goal difference in fact I think I've made it worse and gone bottom so well played Bo
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #87 on: August 20, 2021, 08:39:49 pm »
vs Burnley

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsmikas

Fabinho
Henderson
Keita

Salah
Firmino
Mane

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #88 on: August 20, 2021, 09:02:53 pm »
vs BURNLEY


Alisson

TAA Matip VVD Tsmikas

Milner Henderson Keita

Salah Firmino Mane

FG: Salah

FS: 4- 0

DP: 3
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #89 on: August 20, 2021, 09:15:28 pm »
vs Burnley

Alisson
TAA
VVD
Matip
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Keita
Hendo
Bobby
Salah
Mane

FS: 3-0
FG: Mane
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #90 on: August 20, 2021, 09:28:38 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August 20, 2021, 08:23:21 pm
I knew it wouldnt help me as you had the same dp but thought it was around 4-6 having watched the game and wanted to clarify. Did nothing for my goal difference in fact I think I've made it worse and gone bottom so well played Bo

Goal difference plays no role in the PL, I use it to sort the table during the season, but in the end head to head scores will break the ties.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #91 on: August 20, 2021, 09:43:03 pm »
Vs Burnley

Alisson
Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsmikas
Henderson
Keita
Chamberlain
Salah
Mane
Firmino

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #92 on: August 20, 2021, 09:45:01 pm »
Vs Burnley

Alisson
Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsmikas
Thiago
Keita
Fabinho
Salah
Mane
Firmino

First Goal Mane
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #93 on: August 20, 2021, 10:44:17 pm »
Vs Burnley

Alisson
Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsmikas
Thiago
Keita
Henderson
Salah
Mane
Firmino

First Goal: Salah
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #94 on: August 21, 2021, 01:12:12 am »
Burnley

Alisson
Trent Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Milner Henderson Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

FS 2-0 LFC
FS Salah
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #95 on: August 21, 2021, 07:01:41 am »
vs Burnley:

Alisson

Trent
Virgil
Matip
Tsimikas

Milner
Henderson
Keita

Salah
Jota
Mane

Final Score: 4-0 to Liverpool
First Goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #96 on: August 21, 2021, 08:20:56 am »
v Burnley

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Tsimikas
Keita Henderson Jota
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 2-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #97 on: August 21, 2021, 08:30:21 am »

v Burnley

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Tsimikas
Keita Henderson Fabinho
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 3-1
First goal: Salah
DP:6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #98 on: August 21, 2021, 08:43:39 am »
vs Burnley

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas

Milner
Keita
Chamberlain

Salah
Jota
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 3 - 0
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #99 on: August 21, 2021, 10:19:31 am »
vs Burnley

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas
Henderson
Keita
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Firmino
Salah
Mane

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 2 - 0
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #100 on: August 21, 2021, 10:54:11 am »
Burnley

Alisson

Trent
VVD
Matip
Tsimikas

Jota
Keita
Hendo

Firmino
Salah
Mané

3-0
Salah
6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #101 on: August 21, 2021, 10:56:23 am »
Burnley

Alisson
Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsmikas

Henderson
Keita
Ox

Salah
Mane
Firmino

Mané
3-1
DP 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #102 on: August 21, 2021, 08:05:26 pm »
The national lottery draw: 17 - 18 - 27 - 28 - 35 - 57 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

171827283557 / 37 = 4643980636 remainder 25

remainder + 1 = 26, so we use Round 26 (Round 27 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v mickitez 19-12
Buck Pete v ollyfrom.tv 18-16
Cape Tear v BoRed 14-13
joezydudek v MacAloolah 22-14
KeegansPerm v CornerTakenQuickly 19-19
Kopite1971 v Mivi 19-12
LovelyCushionedHeader v Trendisdestiny 15-23
Ndeyanka v Vishwa Atma 15-12
RJH v redforlife 22-12
vivabobbygraham v Ycuzz 16-12

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

42   30   +12   6   joezydudek
38   27   +11   6   Ndeyanka
40   35   +05   6   Buck Pete
41   31   +10   4   RJH
38   30   +08   3   BoRed
36   32   +04   3   Barneylfc
35   33   +02   3   Ycuzz
36   35   +01   3   Kopite1971
38   38   +00   3   Trendisdestiny
36   39   -03   3   mickitez
34   37   -03   3   Cape Tear
34   38   -04   3   Mivi
34   39   -05   3   MacAloolah
32   37   -05   3   vivabobbygraham
32   39   -07   3   LovelyCushionedHeader
38   41   -03   1   KeegansPerm
38   41   -03   1   CornerTakenQuickly
31   34   -03   1   Vishwa Atma
32   38   -06   0   ollyfrom.tv
28   39   -11   0   redforlife

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:42:06 pm »
v Burnley

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Henderson
Elliott
Keita
Jota
Mane
Salah

FG - Jota
FS - Liverpool 2 - 0 Burnley (Jota, Mane)
DP - 0

Next Game - Chelsea H, Premier League, Saturday 28st August 17:30
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #104 on: Today at 01:43:48 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Burnley H

01   18   42   bradders1011
02   22   42   joezydudek
03   13   41   Garrus
04   22   41   RJH
05   18   40   Buck Pete
06   13   38   BoRed
07   15   38   Ndeyanka
08   19   38   KeegansPerm
09   19   37   CornerTakenQuickly
10   20   37   Kopite1971
11   23   37   Trendisdestiny
12   12   36   mickitez
13   19   36   Barneylfc
14   12   35   Ycuzz
15   12   33   Mivi
16   13   33   Cape_Tear
17   14   32   MacAloolah
18   12   31   tommy LFC
19   13   31   mushi007
20   14   31   LovelyCushionedHeader
21   15   31   vivabobbygraham
22   16   31   ollyfrom.tv
23   19   31   Wullie160975
24   12   30   Vishwa Atma
25   14   30   Sinyoro
26   00   28   Stigen Keegan
27   00   27   mrantarctica
28   12   27   redforlife
29   00   24   jackh
30   00   21   RogerTheRed
31   00   19   wige
32   00   15   Chig
33   00   15   Klopp Your Hands
34   15   15   Carrard
35   13   13   rushyman
36   00   00   carraggeriise


Top Scorer - Trendisnotdestiny (23)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #105 on: Today at 01:45:30 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

Lots of no entries from our newcomers this round

01   18   42   bradders1011
02   13   41   Garrus
03   12   31   tommy LFC
--------------------------------------
04   13   31   mushi007
05   19   31   Wullie160975
06   14   30   Sinyoro
07   00   28   Stigen Keegan
08   00   27   mrantarctica
09   00   24   jackh
10   00   21   RogerTheRed
11   00   19   wige
12   00   15   Chig
13   00   15   Klopp Your Hands
14   15   15   Carrard
15   13   13   rushyman
16   00   00   carraggeriise
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  2, 2021, 10:45:43 am

LEAGUE CUP
At the time of Liverpools first cup game be it Caribao Cup or Champions League, I will take the top 32 from the table and put them in the hat. So you have until then to get yourself into that top 32!


RAWK CUP
At the time of our first FA Cup Game, again, The top 32 will be taken. Though it may also start from matchday 6 of Champions League


Hopefully those that missed Burnley at home do return to make regular entries. If not, we'll not have the full compliment of players for the cups, so there may be a few byes in the first round.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #107 on: Today at 01:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on August 20, 2021, 09:02:53 pm

DP: 3


Just to point out that is literally impossible to score 3 for DP.
2 points for a yellow, 5 for a red. So the lowest odd number of DP possible is 5.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #108 on: Today at 05:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:57:50 pm
Just to point out that is literally impossible to score 3 for DP.
2 points for a yellow, 5 for a red. So the lowest odd number of DP possible is 5.

Could be tactical if you think it's likely to be 2 or 4. :)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #109 on: Today at 05:57:45 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 05:52:03 pm
Could be tactical if you think it's likely to be 2 or 4. :)

Every point counts I suppose. They scored more points for DP than me this week so who am I to give out advice  :D
