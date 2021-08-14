Good to see a full turnout in the Premier League. Welcome back, everyone!
The national lottery draw: 01 - 02 - 15 - 19 - 39 - 43 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
10215193943 / 38 = 268820893 remainder 9
remainder + 1 = 10, so we use Round 10 of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701
Premier League scores:
BoRed v vivabobbygraham 25-16
CornerTakenQuickly v Buck Pete 19-22
MacAloolah v Barneylfc 20-17
mickitez v Cape Tear 24-20
Mivi v KeegansPerm 22-19
ollyfrom.tv v joezydudek 16-20
redforlife v LovelyCushionedHeader 16-17
Trendisdestiny v Ndeyanka 15-23
Vishwa Atma v RJH 19-19
Ycuzz v Kopite1971 23-17
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
25 16 +9 3 BoRed
23 15 +8 3 Ndeyanka
23 17 +6 3 Ycuzz
24 20 +4 3 mickitez
20 16 +4 3 joezydudek
22 19 +3 3 Buck Pete
22 19 +3 3 Mivi
20 17 +3 3 MacAloolah
17 16 +1 3 LovelyCushionedHeader
19 19 +0 1 Vishwa Atma
19 19 +0 1 RJH
16 17 -1 0 redforlife
19 22 -3 0 KeegansPerm
19 22 -3 0 CornerTakenQuickly
17 20 -3 0 Barneylfc
20 24 -4 0 Cape Tear
16 20 -4 0 ollyfrom.tv
17 23 -6 0 Kopite1971
15 23 -8 0 Trendisdestiny
16 25 -9 0 vivabobbygraham
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701