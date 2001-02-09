« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******  (Read 606 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,618
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« on: August 2, 2021, 10:45:43 am »
REGULARS PLEASE READ ASWELL TO REFRESH YOUR MINDS


The new season is upon us and I invite you to join the longest running prediction league on the LFC message boards- back for the 21st season running!

The rules are simple and anyone is welcome to join in. All we ask of you is to come up with a prediction for each of Liverpool's matches over the course of the season.
 
Here is how to play....

You will have to predict:

-The LFC starting 11
-The first goal scorer
-The final score (or the score after 90 minutes in cup games)
-The total Disciplinary Points

The points are awarded as follows-

-1 point per correct player in the starting line-up
-10 points for the correct goalscorer (This includes both sides players, no goalscorer or own goal)
-10 points for correct full time score
- 5 points awarded for the correct total disciplinary points - LFC and oppositions DP.
DP Points are given as: 2 for every yellow card, 5 for every red. So, 2 players get booked = 4 DP, 2 players booked and 1 sent
off = 9 DP etc.

If you come within 1 point of the correct total you will be awarded 4 points, come within 2 youre awarded 3, come within 3 you will get 2 points and finally 1 point for coming within 4.

Two bookable offences leading to a red will count as 5 for that player not 4. Obviously 5 for a straight red aswell. A yellow follwed by a straight red is 7 points

-There is a bonus 3 points up for grabs if you guess the correct result but not the exact score line (e.g. you predicted LFC win 4-0 but we win 5-0, you predict 2-2 and its 1-1) You will not be given these 3 points if you guess the correct score line.

-Similarly there is a further 3 bonus points on offer if your first goalscorer prediction ends up getting a goal after not getting the first one

In the event of a draw in the cup competitions between two posters another prediction will be needed to act as 'Penalties' Please see in 'CUPS' below

Please name the forename of your goalscorer if there is more than one player with the same surname on the pitch

When predicting the full time score please state which team you are predicting to win (e.g. don't post 2-1, instead post 2-1 to LFC) If a team is not stated I will presume you are putting Liverpool as first.

Extra Time in cups does not count for anything. Only the 90 minutes will be used for all predictions

If you post more than 11 different players the first 11 will be taken. If you predict a position with players side by side creating a choice i.e

Henderson/Keita, I will take the first mentioned. In this example Henderson, even if you have only mentioned 9 other players.

Of course if you post the same player twice you will only get one point!!!

If you post 2 predictions I will take the latter prediction. If, however, you have already posted a prediction and are late with a 2nd prediction I will then of course take the first
-----------------------------
Here is an example of what a current prediction may look like

Liverpool v Everton

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Keita

Salah
Firmino
Mane

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Goal: Firmino
DP: 8


Entries (and edits) must be posted within 90 mins before KO. If entries are late (even by 1 minute) you will not get any points for your prediction)

For example if LFC KO at 3:00pm and you post at 1:31pm this will not count as it will be past the 90 minute deadline. Even if the Kick Off is delayed

If you change username and wish to post as the new username the points from your old name will be added together apart from any posted at the same time in the same game. If you do this you will be disqualified any points at all for that game as it is very naughty of you


Your entry will count for every single competitive game Liverpool play this season.

After every match your scores will be calculated and a league table will be updated and posted in this thread.



Feel free to start posting your predictions at any time before the 90 minute deadline.
======================================================================================

CUPS

In cups posters play each other as normal with the extra 'Time Of First Goal' prediction acting as penalties, if you will, to sort out any draws.

Whoever is closest with their first goal prediction will be the winner. In the event of a 0-0 the person who predicted the latest goal. If one player does not post a TOFG, the other player will go through. If neither pick a TOFG, whoever posts first will go through.

To counterbalance this, in the event of a goal coming precisely in between the two posters predictions (i.e a 20th min goal in between 15 min and 25 min prediction) the person who predicted the earliest goal will go through


The TOFG prediction is for 90 minutes only

These predictions will only be implemented if the game between the two posters finishes even

There will 2 cup competitions run.

The first will be the 'League Cup'  our Carabao One Cup!
 
The 2nd and main cup 'RAWK Cup' our FA Cup!


LEAGUE CUP
At the time of Liverpools first cup game be it Caribao Cup or Champions League, I will take the top 32 from the table and put them in the hat. So you have until then to get yourself into that top 32!


RAWK CUP
At the time of our first FA Cup Game, again, The top 32 will be taken. Though it may also start from matchday 6 of Champions League


Thanks everyone, welcome back and good luck!!
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,618
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #1 on: August 2, 2021, 10:47:31 am »
For BoRed competitions


And here are the rules for the two competitions BoRed will be running as usual:

BoRed Cup

The rules of the BoRed Cup are very simple - everyone is welcome to participate - in fact, everyone who participates in the main competition automatically participates in this one, as the same entries count. The only difference is that for the Cup the person's average points per entry count, so even those who join late or miss a few entries along the way have a fair chance of winning it. However, to make sure someone doesn't win it by making only a few very good entries, in order to be ranked in the Cup, you have to make at least half of the entries during the season. And that's about it - I'll post the first standings six or seven games into the season, I don't think they'd make interesting reading any earlier.

The Premier League

The Premier League is an elite competition for twenty participants who earned their inclusion during the last season (newcomers may well be interested to read how they could qualify for next season's Premier League). The rules are as follows:

The 20 players will play each other (twice) over the length of the season. In each game, the winner will be awarded 3 points, the loser no points, while a draw would mean that both players get 1 point. The actual points collected by the prediction will count towards the "goal" difference. Only predictions for the Premier League games will count towards this competition.

If two players finish the season equal on points, their head-to-head score (including the away-goal rule) would decide their final positions (if still equal, goal difference, then goals scored).

At the end of the season, the bottom three players will be relegated, along with all those who missed ten or more entries during the season (with one exception  the overall champion cannot be relegated). Their places in next year's competition will be taken by the highest ranked non-Premier League players in the main competition, provided they made at least 75% of all entries over the course of the season. If there arent enough newcomers satisfying this criterion to fill up the available places, the remaining places will be filled up according to the overall rankings, including the possibility that some of the relegated players are immediately reinstated.

Points for a game will be awarded based on the normal entries, but there will be a home advantage  home players will gain an extra point if their score prediction differs from the actual outcome by one goal. A player that misses an entry will be awarded the minimum score of all home (if the player is at home) or away (if the player is away) players that did post for the PL fixture, but any PL points gained will immediately be docked. This minimum will also not count in any head-to-head games or goal difference if it proves to matter at the end of the season. In other words, using this minimum will only give the opponent some work to do, without rewarding the missing player in any way. If both players miss a fixture, it will count as a 0-0 draw as far as the goal difference is concerned, but neither player will be awarded a point for such a draw.

The actual fixtures for a given game will be determined randomly from the set of fixtures generated for the season (https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.msg17808701#msg17808701).

BTW, for next season's PL, as long as games are played behind closed door (and possibly longer), I'll be using the National Lottery draws to generate random numbers. :)

https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lottery-draws?mdr:na:tx

Had enough of searching for games across Europe that may or may not publish attendance figures, so I'll go for something more reliable. The lottery draw will normally always take place well after our deadline has passed, and for Sunday games, I'll use the draw on Monday. I won't be using Thunderball, or any bonus balls, lucky stars, life balls, etc. I'll just take the regular draw, put the numbers in ascending order, concatenate them, and use the result as our random number.

For example, last night's draw, as reported at https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history was:

10 - 13 - 14 - 18 - 33 - 34

That would give me 101314183334, which I would divide with the number of remaining games, and do the rest as I've been doing so far.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,618
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #2 on: August 2, 2021, 10:48:11 am »
ROLL OF HONOUR

2001/02

League - MacLFC
BoRed cup - MacLFC

2002/03

League: Carra-legend
RAWK Cup: speedyDidi
BoRed cup: DonAlkhanio


2003/04

League: catterfeld
Prem: catterfeld
RAWK Cup: catterfeld
BoRed cup: LiverpoolPride

2004/05

League: Stilon
Prem: catterfeld
RAWK Cup: ali
BoRed Cup: Senor Benitez


2005/06

League: BoRed
Prem: EdmondFruitini
RAWK Cup: KeegansPerm
BoRed Cup: BoRed

2006/07

League: rushyman
Prem: Ndeyanka.
RAWK Cup: Mivi
BoRed Cup: stevemacsteve

2007/08

League: rushyman
Prem: Ndeyanka
RAWK Cup: Phil M
League Cup: KeegansPerm
BoRed Cup: Phil M

2008/2009

League: BoRed
Prem: carraggeriise
RAWK Cup: olly
League Cup: MelwoodBoy
BoRed Cup: BoRed

2009/2010

League: KeegansPerm
Prem: KeegansPerm
Championship: ggargi
RAWK Cup: Fivein05
League Cup: KeegansPerm
BoRed Cup: KeegansPerm

2010/2011

League: BoRed
Prem: BoRed
Championship: The Red Dojo
RAWK Cup: BoRed
League Cup: KeegansPerm
BoRed Cup: speedydidi

2011/12

League: joezydudek
Prem: Kopite1971
Championship: joezydudek
RAWK Cup: rushyman
League Cup: BoRed
BoRed Cup: The Red Dojo

2012/13

League: BoRed
Prem: rushyman
Championship: HoinkDoink
RAWK Cup: BoRed
League Cup: piggy
BoRed Cup: Bored

2013/14

League: HoinkDoink
Prem: KeegansPerm
Championship: Buck Pete
RAWK Cup: Estonian Red
League Cup: MelwoodBoy
BoRed Cup: MelwoodBoy

2014/15

League: BoRed
Prem: BoRed
Championship: Barneylfc
RAWK Cup: I am new
League Cup: MelwoodBoy
BoRed Cup: Kopite17

2015/16

League: JSteve
Prem: Buck Pete
Championship: JSteve
RAWK Cup: Mivi
League Cup: BoRed
BoRed Cup: JSteve

2016/17

League: Kopite1971
Prem: Kopite1971
Championship: LovelyCushionedHeader
RAWK Cup: Keegans Perm
League Cup: Redman1974
BoRed Cup: Kopite1971

2017/18

League: AdzLFC
Prem: JSteve
Championship: AdzLFC
RAWK Cup: Ycuzz
League Cup: BoRed
BoRed Cup: AdzLFC

2018/19

League: RJH
Prem: RJH
Championship: tommyLFC
RAWK Cup: Redman1974
League Cup: AdzLFC
BoRed Cup: RJH

2019/20

League: Kopite1971
Prem: BoRed
Championship: Perham
RAWK Cup: joezydudek
League Cup: Ndeyanka
BoRed Cup: Carrard

2020/21

League: Mivi
Prem: RJH
Championship: CornerTakenQuickly
RAWK Cup: BoRed
League Cup: Barneylfc
BoRed Cup: Mivi
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,618
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #3 on: August 2, 2021, 10:49:10 am »
Welcome back to all our returning players. Welcome aboard to any newcomers.

BoRed, are you still intending to use the lotto numbers for the fixtures?
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,836
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #4 on: August 2, 2021, 04:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  2, 2021, 10:49:10 am
BoRed, are you still intending to use the lotto numbers for the fixtures?

Yeah, I think so. It's much less hassle, I remember a few cases when they didn't publish the attendance and I had to think of alternatives. The only downside is having to wait until Monday night for Sunday games, but it's no big deal.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,299
    • @hartejack
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #5 on: August 3, 2021, 02:48:39 pm »
Haven't done this in a few years - count me in please! :wave  Posting as a reminder to self.
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,266
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #6 on: August 3, 2021, 03:02:23 pm »
In Please
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #7 on: August 3, 2021, 03:38:54 pm »
count me in!
Logged

Online ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #8 on: August 3, 2021, 08:24:10 pm »
I'm in
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,576
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #9 on: August 4, 2021, 09:45:12 am »
I'll give this a go please, cheers.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,618
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #10 on: August 4, 2021, 10:11:13 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August  4, 2021, 09:45:12 am
I'll give this a go please, cheers.

Nice one  :thumbup
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,903
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #11 on: August 5, 2021, 12:42:45 am »
Yes, please
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,362
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #12 on: August 6, 2021, 09:53:07 am »
Yes, yes.
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,618
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #13 on: August 6, 2021, 11:56:36 am »
v Norwich

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Milner
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Firmino
Salah
Mane

FS 0-2 Liverpool
FG Salah
DP 6
« Last Edit: August 9, 2021, 10:26:05 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #14 on: August 6, 2021, 12:09:21 pm »
vs Norwich

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Matip
Tsmikas

Fabinho
Milner
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
« Last Edit: August 11, 2021, 09:27:35 pm by CornerTakenQuickly »
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,923
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #15 on: August 8, 2021, 12:40:17 am »
I'm in again
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,836
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #16 on: August 8, 2021, 07:10:18 pm »
Having seen the last two friendlies, I have absolutely no idea who Klopp is going to pick. ;D

v Norwich

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Chamberlain Fabinho Jota
Salah Firmino Mane

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
« Last Edit: August 10, 2021, 10:30:31 am by BoRed »
Logged

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,931
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #17 on: August 9, 2021, 02:04:00 pm »
vs Norwich

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas


Fabinho
Milner
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
« Last Edit: August 11, 2021, 01:56:42 pm by Mivi »
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #18 on: August 10, 2021, 11:04:28 am »
Vs Norwich

Alisson

TAA
Konate
Matip
Tsimikas

Keita
Fabinho
Jota

Salah
Firmino
Mane

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,266
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #19 on: August 10, 2021, 12:22:52 pm »
@ Norwich City

Alisson
TAA VVD Matip Tsmikas
Keita Fabinho Henderson
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 0-2 LFC
FG: Mane
DP: 6
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:17:34 am by Trendisnotdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,733
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #20 on: August 11, 2021, 11:40:42 am »
v Norwich City

Alisson
TAA VVD Matip Tsmikas
Thiago Fabinho Milner
Salah Firminho Mane

FS: 0-3 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,923
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #21 on: August 11, 2021, 03:50:34 pm »
v Norwich City

Alisson
Trent Matip Virgil Tsmikas
Keita Fabinho Elliot
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 0-4 LFC
FG: Bobby
DP: 4
« Last Edit: Today at 01:58:04 am by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,836
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #22 on: August 11, 2021, 04:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on August 11, 2021, 03:50:34 pm
v Norwich City

If you don't mind, I'll be referring to you as MacAloolah in the Premier League, as my spreadsheets are ready and I can't be arsed updating them ;). It would also mess up the alphabetical order of my fixtures. :P
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,313
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #23 on: August 11, 2021, 07:24:52 pm »
I'm in

Vs Norwich

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Tsmikas
Fabinho
Thiago
Keita
Mane
Salah
Firmino

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 8
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:32:28 pm »
v Norwich

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Milner Fabinho Keita
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 2-0 Liverpool
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,936
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:21:53 pm »
Vs Norwich

Alisson

TAA
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Keita
Milner

Salah
Firmino
Mane

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 5
Logged

Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,283
  • VAR is shite.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:17:21 pm »
I'm in again please.

vs Norwich

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Matip
Tsimikas


Fabinho
Henderson
Keita

Mane
Jota
Salah

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 4
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,576
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:46:59 pm »
The Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Ltd vs. Norwich

Alisson
Tsimikas
Konate
Matip
Trent
Keita
Fabinho
Ox
Salah
Mane
Firmino

3-0 to Liverpool

FGS: Salah

DP: 6
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,923
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:54:26 am »
Quote from: BoRed on August 11, 2021, 04:36:50 pm
If you don't mind, I'll be referring to you as MacAloolah in the Premier League, as my spreadsheets are ready and I can't be arsed updating them ;). It would also mess up the alphabetical order of my fixtures. :P
no problem
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:47:09 am »
Norwich v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Keita
Milner

Salah
Firmino
Mane

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Mane

DP - 6
Logged

Online Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,538
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 21******
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:11:34 am »

Norwich v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Keita
Milner

Salah
Firmino
Mane

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 