Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one? (Read 1324 times)
AndyMuller
Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,655
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
«
Reply #40 on:
Yesterday
at 05:12:46 pm »
Sold my PSVR today with 2 games for £200 to CEX. Not bad at all.
Logged
Walshy nMe®
Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 27,769
Legend
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
«
Reply #41 on:
Yesterday
at 05:22:25 pm »
That's a really good.
I bought a PSVR 2nd version, boxed and with 2 move controllers for £160 for my lad's Christmas pressie.
Logged
Macphisto80
The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,003
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 02:38:38 am »
It'll be down to individual devs to patch their games for the new controllers and possibly for adaptive resolution. Games that have that already see a bump visually on the PS5.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 2.56]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2