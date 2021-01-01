« previous next »
VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?

« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 05:12:46 pm »
Sold my PSVR today with 2 games for £200 to CEX. Not bad at all.
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:22:25 pm »
That's a really good.

I bought a PSVR 2nd version, boxed and with 2 move controllers for £160 for my lad's Christmas pressie.
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:38:38 am »
It'll be down to individual devs to patch their games for the new controllers and possibly for adaptive resolution. Games that have that already see a bump visually on the PS5.
