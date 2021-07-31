« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?  (Read 362 times)

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« on: July 31, 2021, 06:13:35 pm »
Im a fan of really immersive experiences and Id imagine that, done well, youre not likely to get much more immersive than playing a game in VR.

Ive been looking lately and have settled on either the Occulus 2 or the Playsation VR.

The occulus is obviously newer, but the battery life is apparently only around 2 hours whereas it isnt an issue for the PlayStation VR as its plugged in(which obviously comes with its own hinderances.)

Im aware that a new PlayStation VR is being developed but I dont think I want to wait that long to get one as its likely to be a couple years off yet from what I understand (so if thats the case and its decent Id be happy to buy it when it does come out despite already owning one.)

I just wondered what peoples experiences with them were, as I said above Im after immersive experiences that trick the brain into sort of thinking youre actually there, rather than it just being a really intense way of viewing a video game if that makes sense.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #1 on: July 31, 2021, 06:50:19 pm »
I've only used PSVR. My experience is that the software is surprisingly good. My main issue is I can't play them for long, hour here and there. The likes of AstroBot, Thumper, Rez, Ace Combat, Resi 7 are truly thrilling though and just give a whole new level of immersion so there's not a shortage of quality titles.
Logged

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,922
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #2 on: July 31, 2021, 10:46:15 pm »
I've had a PSVR for a few years now, and in all honesty it's not much more than a game that gets brought out when friends are over.

Don't mistake that for it not being good when the software is there to work with it - Resident Evil for example is nothing short of terrifying using VR and a brilliant example of the hardware enhancing the gaming experience. Other than that though, I've struggled to get into hit. Superhot VR was good, but most others have had the feelings of tech demos.

I think longterm it's definitely going to have its place, but it needs real software support and for anything where your chars yer is expected to move around there's a real 'locomotion' problem to be solved.

Flying games, though the ones I've played have been simplistic/short are a brilliant medium.

Bit of a jumble of thoughts above, but hopefully paints a bit of a picture for you.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,228
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #3 on: August 1, 2021, 12:58:02 am »
All the complaints in Wige's post above are valid when it comes to the current state of VR.

However, don't let it put you off. VR in it's current form is all but 6 years old. That's it. Yet when it comes to how its evolved in that time, it's come on massively and we're still in the stage where it has to find it's middle ground on what is regarded as 'standard' both in software and its hardware. Some of the aspects have already gotten there. We know that inside-out tracking is the overall best solution, and we know that wireless is the way forward for all VR. Hence the recent iteration of VR in the form of the Quest, which is just a little over 2 years old. The VR landscape is constantly evolving, and is likely to shift again.

The two headsets you mention, one is early VR, meaning that its tracking solution and hardware limitations like resolution are already outdated and a limitation, especially when it comes to its controllers. I'm talking about the PSVR here, which is now already archaic. Still, as I said before, don't let that put you off. The thing PSVR has going for it is on the side of its software. There's a lot there to still make it a viable option, and something like RE7 in VR pays for the thing alone, because as good as horror games are on a TV, they can't compete with them in VR. It's one of those things where it can even be too intense for some people to play. I couldn't do some parts of RE7 in the headset and had to progress via the TV. That's not hyperbole. Still, as good as RE7 is in VR, it's showing its age when it comes to how VR has progressed software wise. You've no physical hands, and you can't interact they way you want to, or expect to. A game like Saints and Sinners shows what's possible for VR to be, as it's made from the ground up to take advantage of what's possible, and only possible, in the VR space; and again, that only came out last year, so the games are still evolving beyond the state of what would otherwise feel like a tech demo.

So, for you, if you're looking an entry level into VR, both Quest and PSVR are decent options. If you've a PC, the Quest can be used on it. The fact that it's wireless is a huge deal, and don't be put off by the battery life, as you can play it tethered too. The cons are that it's limited in power. Games won't look as good as they would on PSVR, despite the image being more clear. The FOV (your field of view) is a tad smaller, and comfort is an issue from what I hear. Meanwhile the PSVR is comfortable to wear, has better lenses, and an OLED screen, so the image can look better contrast and colour wise, but can also be blurry due to its lower resolution. The set up is a massive pain in the balls, and has a limited tracking space due to needing a camera to be able to see you. You'll also need Move controllers, and those don't have analogue sticks, so some games suffer as a result in terms of control method.

My advice would be to see if you can get a used PSVR for cheap to try it if you've already a PS4. The PSVR2 is already confirmed and will rectify and update to the "standard" of modern VR, and might even bring it forward, so that's just around the corner.

One last thing to add as a caveat, because you're not used to VR, expect it to make you feel a bit sick the first few times you try it. This isn't a specific headset issue, it's a human anatomy one. Your brain will be tricked into thinking you're there, so when you move and your legs don't, its like having an outer body experience and it fucks with your inner ear. It can take a bit of time to adjust to, so just be aware of this. Try games where you are not moving or seated at first and go from there. In either case, despite all the flaws in current VR, you'll still be mind blown by what's possible with it.
« Last Edit: August 1, 2021, 01:01:14 am by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,581
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #4 on: August 1, 2021, 07:32:10 am »
All the Occulous Quest2 headsets have been recalled, as the sponge around the eye pieces was causing irritation in some people. My lad wants one and they are just not available anywhere.

He can't stand still as it is when playing games, I dread to think of what will happen when he gets a VR headset and starts playing ;D
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,499
  • ....mmm
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #5 on: August 1, 2021, 12:00:31 pm »
Macphisto has covered it better than I can be bothered to ;D but I'll run through my 'journey', so to speak.

PSVR is extremely comfortable with a great (albeit) low res screen. The controls and general setup are so very frustrating though, I remember first trying it years ago and all I could think was "this is amazing but it's still not there yet". It's still a great entry point if you can get it cheap.

I ended up buying the original Quest but at the time the games were quite limited and it was extremely uncomfortable headset by comparison, so I sold it and got an Oculus Rift S on PC. If you don't have a gaming PC its a bit of a moot point but the library is fantastic across Steam and Oculus.

I've now sold my Rift S and got a Quest 2, it's more comfortable than the Quest due to the weight but you really need to spend money to get an alternative headstrap of some kind. It's incredibly horrible out of the box, so be prepared to pay £20-150 on top of the cost of the headset. This includes using a powerbank as a counter weight which will easily triple your battery life and make the headset much more comfortable. Mine looks something like this:



There's now huge library on the Quest 2 and Wireless VR is absolutely incredible compared to being tethered, I use it wirelessly for my PCVR too. Just note that the cheap list price is because Facebook are using you a data farm and it all but requires additional investment if you don't want to feel like you have daggers strapped to your face ;D







« Last Edit: August 1, 2021, 12:03:01 pm by Kashinoda »
Logged
:D

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,359
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #6 on: August 1, 2021, 03:33:40 pm »
I have a CV1 and Quest 2. The CV1 (Oculus) is great for hardware heavy games like Alyx, find the Quest 2 won't really run it as well either wireless or wired. The Quest 2 is great though, especially on PC where you can spend hours in Google Earth and Unreal making your own stuff, I'm biased of course but anything on the PC is going to have huge modding support as well. Skyrim and Fallout 4 VR for example have countless mods.

As for the recall, mine hasn't been but you can get a free Face/Eye, cover thingy
Logged

Offline kev_goss

  • Lost: Remote control puppy. Please help reunite a tearful child with his pride and joy
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,187
  • My new pup Betty
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #7 on: August 1, 2021, 03:36:33 pm »
I've got the HP reverb 2, It's good for DCS what I use it for but games like Phasmaphobia, Onward, the forest and all that are mad. The immersion into games like that are on another level. I did get motion sickness until I was used to them though so be careful.
Logged
It is very important to generate a good attitude, a good heart, as much as possible. From this, happiness in both the short term and the long term for both yourself and others will come.
Dalai Lama

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,228
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:23:00 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  1, 2021, 07:32:10 am
All the Occulous Quest2 headsets have been recalled, as the sponge around the eye pieces was causing irritation in some people. My lad wants one and they are just not available anywhere.

He can't stand still as it is when playing games, I dread to think of what will happen when he gets a VR headset and starts playing ;D
The Quest has a clever little safety feature called a Guardian, which lets you set up your physical boundary via the passthrough camera. Basically you can see your environment in the headset and it lets you walk around and trace an invisible line, so if you approach it, a grid pops up when you're in game when you are playing and you start to see the real world through it. It lets you know your bearings in case you bump into a wall or worse. I recently got shown a picture on whatsapp of a mate's mate who was trying VR for the first time, but ended up with a 9 inch gash starting from his forehead up to the middle of his head. Bit too much immersion for him, but just goes to show you really need to be careful and use a mat or something to give you an idea of how far you're drifting from your starting point. The amazing thing about Quest is that it has world scale tracking, meaning that you can take it to a beach or a football pitch and run around it instead of using the stick for locomotion. No motion sickness doing that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:25:14 am by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,030
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:46:51 am »
I've also done a very initial bit of reading into it. .

It seems like there are a number of quite good games now available in VR but still not so many that it's worthwhile shelling out for it, unless you want to use it for other apps.

Unless you're really desperate to play Half-Life: Alyx, or Flight Simulator, it seems like it's probably worth waiting for the next generation, where I expect there will be significant progress again.
Logged

Offline Redmaj

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • Butter does not Discriminate.
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 02:23:00 am
The Quest has a clever little safety feature called a Guardian, which lets you set up your physical boundary via the passthrough camera. Basically you can see your environment in the headset and it lets you walk around and trace an invisible line, so if you approach it, a grid pops up when you're in game when you are playing and you start to see the real world through it. It lets you know your bearings in case you bump into a wall or worse. I recently got shown a picture on whatsapp of a mate's mate who was trying VR for the first time, but ended up with a 9 inch gash starting from his forehead up to the middle of his head. Bit too much immersion for him, but just goes to show you really need to be careful and use a mat or something to give you an idea of how far you're drifting from your starting point. The amazing thing about Quest is that it has world scale tracking, meaning that you can take it to a beach or a football pitch and run around it instead of using the stick for locomotion. No motion sickness doing that.

Do not take/use your Quest 2 outside. You will break it !

https://support.oculus.com/articles/headsets-and-accessories/product-care-and-best-practices/avoiding-sunlight-damage/?locale=en_GB

Great piece of kit. Finally got around to Lone echo and its great.

If you sail the seven seas of piracy, rclone browser/side quest and a telegram group will get you all the content you desire. At the risk of being banned of course.

HTH
Logged
"To be nobody but yourself in a world which is doing its best day and night to make you like everybody else means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight and never stop fighting."

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,499
  • ....mmm
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 05:46:51 am
I've also done a very initial bit of reading into it. .

It seems like there are a number of quite good games now available in VR but still not so many that it's worthwhile shelling out for it, unless you want to use it for other apps.

Unless you're really desperate to play Half-Life: Alyx, or Flight Simulator, it seems like it's probably worth waiting for the next generation, where I expect there will be significant progress again.

I think that's a bit debatable now depending on platform. On PC you have both Oculus and Steam store-fronts with enough quality titles from 'AAA' to Indy:

Half Life: Alyx
Stormland
Star Wars: Squadrons
Boneworks
Skyrim VR
Lone Echo
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Superhot VR
Pistol Whip
Beat Sabre
Asgards Wrath
Moss
Pavlov
Arizona Sunshine

PSVR actually has a great selection of games but it hampered by controls. PSVR2 should be knocking it out of the park next year (assuming its out then).

Logged
:D

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,228
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:41:13 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 05:51:16 pm
I think that's a bit debatable now depending on platform.

The other thing that needs taken into consideration is that VR is very, very different to traditional gaming, even when it comes to smaller indy type games that would just be completely shit in flat mode, VR makes the concept very compelling and you'd find yourself spending hours inside the headset with. The price of these games reflect this. Most are very cheap, and you get more than your money's worth out of them if they're decent or well executed. For example, a fishing game like Catch and Release. You wouldn't play it outside of VR because it would get boring fast; but in VR you're there on a relaxing lake and it feels like fishing. Your real outside environment just gets forgotten. And it's always a plus to see just what a game looks like when you put the headset on. The novelty of that never wears off. I find myself playing flat games these days and wondering what it would look like in VR, but it's never the case when playing a VR game do I wonder what it would be like on a TV.

Quote from: Redmaj on Yesterday at 04:05:17 pm
Do not take/use your Quest 2 outside. You will break it !

https://support.oculus.com/articles/headsets-and-accessories/product-care-and-best-practices/avoiding-sunlight-damage/?locale=en_GB

Great piece of kit. Finally got around to Lone echo and its great.

If you sail the seven seas of piracy, rclone browser/side quest and a telegram group will get you all the content you desire. At the risk of being banned of course.

HTH
It's just the lenses being exposed to direct sunlight. It's fine if its overcast or if you're careful when putting it on or taking it off. It's the same with any of the headsets, really, even if they're indoor.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:49:16 pm by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,499
  • ....mmm
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:06:07 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 06:41:13 pm
The other thing that needs taken into consideration is that VR is very, very different to traditional gaming, even when it comes to smaller indy type games that would just be completely shit in flat mode, VR makes the concept very compelling and you'd find yourself spending hours inside the headset with. The price of these games reflect this. Most are very cheap, and you get more than your money's worth out of them if they're decent or well executed. For example, a fishing game like Catch and Release. You wouldn't play it outside of VR because it would get boring fast; but in VR you're there on a relaxing lake and it feels like fishing. Your real outside environment just gets forgotten. And it's always a plus to see just what a game looks like when you put the headset on. The novelty of that never wears off. I find myself playing flat games these days and wondering what it would look like in VR, but it's never the case when playing a VR game do I wonder what it would be like on a TV.
 

I'm with you for the most part, but there's quite a bit of repetition within the VR game pool. Rail shooters, rythm games, wave shooters etc. It's something that's improved a lot in the last year or so though so it's not a massive complaint.

On wanting to see games in VR, you're on the money. I've been toying with the idea of buying vorpX for a long time now but it's quite steep. I'd love to walk around the Wither 3 world, albeit not in true 6 degrees of freedom.

Logged
:D

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,045
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:58:11 am »
Each to their own, but personally I don't fancy Witcher 3 in VR.  Even as a third person game the lod pop-in can be jarring which seems an issue in RE3 in general, so I don't feel I'd enjoy it.

 Mainly I use VR for racing sims, which is wonderful. Was looking at getting into DCS too, but I'm probably going to spunk all of my 'fun money' on  DD wheel instead now.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:02:46 am by Darren G »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 