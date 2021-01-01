« previous next »
Author Topic: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?  (Read 121 times)

VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« on: Yesterday at 06:13:35 pm »
Im a fan of really immersive experiences and Id imagine that, done well, youre not likely to get much more immersive than playing a game in VR.

Ive been looking lately and have settled on either the Occulus 2 or the Playsation VR.

The occulus is obviously newer, but the battery life is apparently only around 2 hours whereas it isnt an issue for the PlayStation VR as its plugged in(which obviously comes with its own hinderances.)

Im aware that a new PlayStation VR is being developed but I dont think I want to wait that long to get one as its likely to be a couple years off yet from what I understand (so if thats the case and its decent Id be happy to buy it when it does come out despite already owning one.)

I just wondered what peoples experiences with them were, as I said above Im after immersive experiences that trick the brain into sort of thinking youre actually there, rather than it just being a really intense way of viewing a video game if that makes sense.
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:50:19 pm »
I've only used PSVR. My experience is that the software is surprisingly good. My main issue is I can't play them for long, hour here and there. The likes of AstroBot, Thumper, Rez, Ace Combat, Resi 7 are truly thrilling though and just give a whole new level of immersion so there's not a shortage of quality titles.
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:46:15 pm »
I've had a PSVR for a few years now, and in all honesty it's not much more than a game that gets brought out when friends are over.

Don't mistake that for it not being good when the software is there to work with it - Resident Evil for example is nothing short of terrifying using VR and a brilliant example of the hardware enhancing the gaming experience. Other than that though, I've struggled to get into hit. Superhot VR was good, but most others have had the feelings of tech demos.

I think longterm it's definitely going to have its place, but it needs real software support and for anything where your chars yer is expected to move around there's a real 'locomotion' problem to be solved.

Flying games, though the ones I've played have been simplistic/short are a brilliant medium.

Bit of a jumble of thoughts above, but hopefully paints a bit of a picture for you.
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:58:02 am »
All the complaints in Wige's post above are valid when it comes to the current state of VR.

However, don't let it put you off. VR in it's current form is all but 6 years old. That's it. Yet when it comes to how its evolved in that time, it's come on massively and we're still in the stage where it has to find it's middle ground on what is regarded as 'standard' both in software and its hardware. Some of the aspects have already gotten there. We know that inside-out tracking is the overall best solution, and we know that wireless is the way forward for all VR. Hence the recent iteration of VR in the form of the Quest, which is just a little over 2 years old. The VR landscape is constantly evolving, and is likely to shift again.

The two headsets you mention, one is early VR, meaning that its tracking solution and hardware limitations like resolution are already outdated and a limitation, especially when it comes to its controllers. I'm talking about the PSVR here, which is now already archaic. Still, as I said before, don't let that put you off. The thing PSVR has going for it is on the side of its software. There's a lot there to still make it a viable option, and something like RE7 in VR pays for the thing alone, because as good as horror games are on a TV, they can't compete with them in VR. It's one of those things where it can even be too intense for some people to play. I couldn't do some parts of RE7 in the headset and had to progress via the TV. That's not hyperbole. Still, as good as RE7 is in VR, it's showing its age when it comes to how VR has progressed software wise. You've no physical hands, and you can't interact they way you want to, or expect to. A game like Saints and Sinners shows what's possible for VR to be, as it's made from the ground up to take advantage of what's possible, and only possible, in the VR space; and again, that only came out last year, so the games are still evolving beyond the state of what would otherwise feel like a tech demo.

So, for you, if you're looking an entry level into VR, both Quest and PSVR are decent options. If you've a PC, the Quest can be used on it. The fact that it's wireless is a huge deal, and don't be put off by the battery life, as you can play it tethered too. The cons are that it's limited in power. Games won't look as good as they would on PSVR, despite the image being more clear. The FOV (your field of view) is a tad smaller, and comfort is an issue from what I hear. Meanwhile the PSVR is comfortable to wear, has better lenses, and an OLED screen, so the image can look better contrast and colour wise, but can also be blurry due to its lower resolution. The set up is a massive pain in the balls, and has a limited tracking space due to needing a camera to be able to see you. You'll also need Move controllers, and those don't have analogue sticks, so some games suffer as a result in terms of control method.

My advice would be to see if you can get a used PSVR for cheap to try it if you've already a PS4. The PSVR2 is already confirmed and will rectify and update to the "standard" of modern VR, and might even bring it forward, so that's just around the corner.

One last thing to add as a caveat, because you're not used to VR, expect it to make you feel a bit sick the first few times you try it. This isn't a specific headset issue, it's a human anatomy one. Your brain will be tricked into thinking you're there, so when you move and your legs don't, its like having an outer body experience and it fucks with your inner ear. It can take a bit of time to adjust to, so just be aware of this. Try games where you are not moving or seated at first and go from there. In either case, despite all the flaws in current VR, you'll still be mind blown by what's possible with it.
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:32:10 am »
All the Occulous Quest2 headsets have been recalled, as the sponge around the eye pieces was causing irritation in some people. My lad wants one and they are just not available anywhere.

He can't stand still as it is when playing games, I dread to think of what will happen when he gets a VR headset and starts playing ;D
Re: VR Consoles - Are they any good and which one?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:00:31 pm »
Macphisto has covered it better than I can be bothered to ;D but I'll run through my 'journey', so to speak.

PSVR is extremely comfortable with a great (albeit) low res screen. The controls and general setup are so very frustrating though, I remember first trying it years ago and all I could think was "this is amazing but it's still not there yet". It's still a great entry point if you can get it cheap.

I ended up buying the original Quest but at the time the games were quite limited and it was extremely uncomfortable headset by comparison, so I sold it and got an Oculus Rift S on PC. If you don't have a gaming PC its a bit of a moot point but the library is fantastic across Steam and Oculus.

I've now sold my Rift S and got a Quest 2, it's more comfortable than the Quest due to the weight but you really need to spend money to get an alternative headstrap of some kind. It's incredibly horrible out of the box, so be prepared to pay £20-150 on top of the cost of the headset. This includes using a powerbank as a counter weight which will easily triple your battery life and make the headset much more comfortable. Mine looks something like this:



There's now huge library on the Quest 2 and Wireless VR is absolutely incredible compared to being tethered, I use it wirelessly for my PCVR too. Just note that the cheap list price is because Facebook are using you a data farm and it all but requires additional investment if you don't want to feel like you have daggers strapped to your face ;D







