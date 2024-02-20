« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Post Office Scandal  (Read 15671 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #240 on: February 20, 2024, 01:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 20, 2024, 09:05:47 am
More revealed.

I'd be amazed if anyone is held to account, over this:

Cameron government knew Post Office ditched Horizon IT investigation

David Cameron's government knew the Post Office had ditched a secret investigation that might have helped wrongly accused postmasters prove their innocence, the BBC can reveal.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68146054

Camerons too busy traipsing about the Falklands, and whatever hes up to there, only government knows

https://www.reuters.com/world/uks-cameron-visit-falkland-islands-his-first-south-atlantic-tour-2024-02-18/

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/david-cameron-s-visit-to-falklands-a-provocation-says-argentine-official/ar-BB1izkhf
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #241 on: February 21, 2024, 01:20:55 pm »
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #242 on: March 1, 2024, 01:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 16, 2024, 08:25:37 pm
No apology necessary, @Fortneef. It is one of those situations where we all are agreed on the facts, so it really does come down to opinion. And since there is no ideal solution, I am not even sure of my own opinion.

Thanks for your magnanimity

I think what set me off was the fact that the Post Office are even now deliberately and dishonestly exaggerating the amount of real criminality in the pool of convicted subpostmasters in order to minimise the Post Office's guilt.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #243 on: March 1, 2024, 02:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on March  1, 2024, 01:27:05 pm
Thanks for your magnanimity

I think what set me off was the fact that the Post Office are even now deliberately and dishonestly exaggerating the amount of real criminality in the pool of convicted subpostmasters in order to minimise the Post Office's guilt.
I've not been reading about it. But that would come as little surprise to me after their serially appalling behaviour. There needs to be a criminal investigation of PO management and prosecutors.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,814
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #244 on: March 4, 2024, 12:42:45 pm »
A little known (and advertised) fact, is that the Horizon system was originally created for the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).  However, they rejected it, due to flaws in the system.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #245 on: March 28, 2024, 07:15:44 pm »
Post Office knew its defence was false

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-68663750
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,884
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #246 on: April 12, 2024, 01:15:03 pm »
This idiot, being questioned today, is taking the enquiry to a whole new level. In charge of the whole circus but didnt know the PO instigated its own prosecutions. Also, he cant remember any detail half the time.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,461
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #247 on: April 17, 2024, 09:08:34 pm »
I posted this earlier in another thread but it should probably be here really:-

One of the investigators had not provided a written witness statement so they sent round the Sheriff's with a Section 21 notice - which focused his mind! (I think he shit himself).
 ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/bxY76ZHosUI?si=eN-4SLB8PsEp1aoj" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/bxY76ZHosUI?si=eN-4SLB8PsEp1aoj</a>

https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2005/12/section/21
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,823
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #248 on: May 21, 2024, 07:34:55 am »
With Vennells about to appear I've seen articles the last few days along the lines of "How did this ordained woman of God preside over such injustice", as if it's not a baked-in feature of the seriously religious (as opposed to general church attendees)  that the things they believe (or "know in their heart to be true") are less important than the things that other people are telling them, regardless of the evidence behind it?

If she started with a conclusion of "I'm a good, Godly, person so I can't have been involved in any significant wrongdoing" then rather than seeking the truth, she would only have been seeking justification for her position... and then you basically have your answer to the premise of these articles.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #249 on: May 21, 2024, 11:01:19 am »
Quote from: Riquende on May 21, 2024, 07:34:55 am
With Vennells about to appear I've seen articles the last few days along the lines of "How did this ordained woman of God preside over such injustice", as if it's not a baked-in feature of the seriously religious (as opposed to general church attendees)  that the things they believe (or "know in their heart to be true") are less important than the things that other people are telling them, regardless of the evidence behind it?

If she started with a conclusion of "I'm a good, Godly, person so I can't have been involved in any significant wrongdoing" then rather than seeking the truth, she would only have been seeking justification for her position... and then you basically have your answer to the premise of these articles.
Or, the God is 'cover'. It is less common in the UK, but faux religiosity if rife in the US (not just in politics) and used as cover.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,814
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #250 on: May 21, 2024, 11:04:04 am »
Surprised there isn't an infected blood scandal, thread. 
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,083
  • IFWT
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #251 on: May 21, 2024, 11:19:39 am »
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,141
  • Truthiness
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #252 on: May 22, 2024, 11:08:32 am »
Vennels evidence going well today

@pkelso
Paula Vennells begins crying as she is asked why she told MPs that every conviction based on Horizon was safe. "Here we go", says one of the 150-plus subpostmasters in the room listening

Vennells: I fully accept now that the Post Office [chokes, tears] excuse me. The Post Office knew that, I completely accepted. Personally I didn't know that and I'm incredibly sorry that that happened to those people, and to so many others.



Honestly, she might be the worst person the UK has produced this century. And fuck knows, there's been a hell of a competition for that.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,424
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #253 on: May 22, 2024, 11:14:51 am »
Quote from: Ray K on May 22, 2024, 11:08:32 am
Vennels evidence going well today

@pkelso
Paula Vennells begins crying as she is asked why she told MPs that every conviction based on Horizon was safe. "Here we go", says one of the 150-plus subpostmasters in the room listening

Vennells: I fully accept now that the Post Office [chokes, tears] excuse me. The Post Office knew that, I completely accepted. Personally I didn't know that and I'm incredibly sorry that that happened to those people, and to so many others.



Honestly, she might be the worst person the UK has produced this century. And fuck knows, there's been a hell of a competition for that.

And isnt she a part time vicarette as well?

She be down on her knees soon prayin for the Good Lords Deliverance.
Logged

Offline Reflexivity

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #254 on: May 22, 2024, 12:36:50 pm »
The roof is leaking on the chairman. Who owns the building, the Glazers?
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,414
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #255 on: May 22, 2024, 12:56:29 pm »
Vennells with fake tears when she would have known everything that was going on.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,613
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #256 on: May 22, 2024, 01:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on May 22, 2024, 12:56:29 pm
Vennells with fake tears when she would have known everything that was going on.

Lying bitch
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #257 on: May 22, 2024, 01:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May 22, 2024, 11:08:32 am
Vennels evidence going well today

@pkelso
Paula Vennells begins crying as she is asked why she told MPs that every conviction based on Horizon was safe. "Here we go", says one of the 150-plus subpostmasters in the room listening

Vennells: I fully accept now that the Post Office [chokes, tears] excuse me. The Post Office knew that, I completely accepted. Personally I didn't know that and I'm incredibly sorry that that happened to those people, and to so many others.



Honestly, she might be the worst person the UK has produced this century. And fuck knows, there's been a hell of a competition for that.
She's being evasive. she was accused of having a Wait and See defence, how she's waiting to see what the prosecutors know first as she only intends to admit to what comes out in the inquiry rather than helping the inquiry to find out any new evidence.
100+ prosecutions and she and senior management never knew about it.

She loves to ramble on to make people loose sight of the question, when pressed to answer the question she usually says I would just like to add so she can continue rambling, Jason Beers not having it. nope answer the question.
She's not going to come out of this well. evasive. not helping the inquiry volountry, only admitting to evidence already proven, her plea of not being aware of the prosecutions are hard to believe.

Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #258 on: May 22, 2024, 01:26:22 pm »
I expect Vennells has been rehearsing for this for a very long time.  The story about her pestering former senior management to fish for information and to try to head off an independent inquiry says a lot about her approach to the whole thing (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm5454yypxxo).

Any moments of apparent remorse or overwhelming sadness will likely have been pre-planned and acted out many times at her home in order to avoid certain questions.

Anyone following the inquiry will see these individuals for what they are but I'm sure that by the end of it they'll have succeeded in keeping themselves legally innocent of anything and everything.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,814
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #259 on: May 22, 2024, 01:31:50 pm »
Nobody will be held to account and punished (properly).  I'm pretty certain of that.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,414
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #260 on: May 22, 2024, 02:01:48 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on May 22, 2024, 01:26:22 pm
I expect Vennells has been rehearsing for this for a very long time.  The story about her pestering former senior management to fish for information and to try to head off an independent inquiry says a lot about her approach to the whole thing (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm5454yypxxo).

Any moments of apparent remorse or overwhelming sadness will likely have been pre-planned and acted out many times at her home in order to avoid certain questions.

Anyone following the inquiry will see these individuals for what they are but I'm sure that by the end of it they'll have succeeded in keeping themselves legally innocent of anything and everything.

She seems to be an appalling character but none of this surprises me.

I have seen stuff throughout my career where people protect themselves over others.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,620
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #261 on: May 22, 2024, 02:28:55 pm »
She's getting tied in knots here.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,414
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #262 on: May 22, 2024, 05:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on May 22, 2024, 02:28:55 pm
She's getting tied in knots here.

Rishi taken some heat off her
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #263 on: May 22, 2024, 06:00:04 pm »
after seeing many headlines over the months but glossing over them, last night I caught up with the Royal Mail - Mr Bates stuff.

wow.  holy shit. what a disgusting bunch of "human beings".

Bates is from Liverpool originally.  anyone know whereabouts?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,111
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #264 on: May 22, 2024, 06:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on May 22, 2024, 05:57:58 pm
Rishi taken some heat off her

She owes him big time!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #265 on: May 22, 2024, 10:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on May 22, 2024, 05:57:58 pm
Rishi taken some heat off her

Quote
Meanwhile, in another corner of London, Paula Vennells couldnt believe her luck. Her worst day at the Post Office inquiry had just been erased from the public consciousness. Much like her memory.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/may/22/cringing-in-the-rain-soggy-rish-kickstarts-his-farewell-tour

Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #266 on: May 22, 2024, 10:47:13 pm »
 It was nice to see the victims and their families watch that woman suffer in the inquiry
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,823
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 10:48:46 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on May 22, 2024, 05:57:58 pm
Rishi taken some heat off her

It was an Act of Sod.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,461
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #268 on: Today at 10:52:38 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 22, 2024, 01:31:50 pm
Nobody will be held to account and punished (properly).  I'm pretty certain of that.

Maybe but I think there is clear enough evidence that these Post Office lawyers have been lying on the stand, I saw the one where the lawyer claimed never to have received a document and could not 'remember' it. The inquiry presented evidence that not only had he received it but had also printed it out a few minutes later. I think he was shocked when presented with the evidence and moved to a defence of being non-technical, I was surprised to hear even lead counsel Jason Beer calling it out as a 'big fat lie' such was the strength of the evidence.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1d4j5m3l08o

Of all the witnesses, the Post Office lawyers come across as the most dishonest, untrustworthy, calculating, evasive and misleading of all the witnesses. The defence of not being able to remember things when questioned under oath is clearly difficult to disprove and is obviously a planned strategy for all of them. So as I'm not being a legal expert I'm not sure what the threshold would be to prove either perjury or perverting the course of justice. I saw one lawyer the other day literally claim a defence of incompetence for not knowing the rules about evidence disclosure to the defence!

I think if nothing more the Post Office should lose the right to conduct their own prosecutions as there clearly isn't the checks and balances we see in place with the Police and CPS.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Reflexivity

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #269 on: Today at 11:12:12 am »
Mr Henry KC used the term 'cloying managerese' when referring to Paula Flannels reports, which would have made his namesake O Henry smile I suspect.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,620
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #270 on: Today at 11:40:20 am »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 11:12:12 am
Mr Henry KC used the term 'cloying managerese' when referring to Paula Flannels reports, which would have made his namesake O Henry smile I suspect.

Yeah at least this guy is giving it to her a bit more, good seeing her squirm.

I dare anyone to watch her deny some of this questioning and not have to turn off for the want of putting your fist through the screen.

She won't see a single day in jail for it either, where is the justice in that.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 