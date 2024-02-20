Vennels evidence going well today
@pkelso
Paula Vennells begins crying as she is asked why she told MPs that every conviction based on Horizon was safe. "Here we go", says one of the 150-plus subpostmasters in the room listening
Vennells: I fully accept now that the Post Office [chokes, tears] excuse me. The Post Office knew that, I completely accepted. Personally I didn't know that and I'm incredibly sorry that that happened to those people, and to so many others.
Honestly, she might be the worst person the UK has produced this century. And fuck knows, there's been a hell of a competition for that.
She's being evasive. she was accused of having a Wait and See defence, how she's waiting to see what the prosecutors know first as she only intends to admit to what comes out in the inquiry rather than helping the inquiry to find out any new evidence.
100+ prosecutions and she and senior management never knew about it.
She loves to ramble on to make people loose sight of the question, when pressed to answer the question she usually says I would just like to add so she can continue rambling, Jason Beers not having it. nope answer the question.
She's not going to come out of this well. evasive. not helping the inquiry volountry, only admitting to evidence already proven, her plea of not being aware of the prosecutions are hard to believe.