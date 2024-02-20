Nobody will be held to account and punished (properly). I'm pretty certain of that.



Maybe but I think there is clear enough evidence that these Post Office lawyers have been lying on the stand, I saw the one where the lawyer claimed never to have received a document and could not 'remember' it. The inquiry presented evidence that not only had he received it but had also printed it out a few minutes later. I think he was shocked when presented with the evidence and moved to a defence of being non-technical, I was surprised to hear even lead counsel Jason Beer calling it out as a 'big fat lie' such was the strength of the evidence.Of all the witnesses, the Post Office lawyers come across as the most dishonest, untrustworthy, calculating, evasive and misleading of all the witnesses. The defence of not being able to remember things when questioned under oath is clearly difficult to disprove and is obviously a planned strategy for all of them. So as I'm not being a legal expert I'm not sure what the threshold would be to prove either perjury or perverting the course of justice. I saw one lawyer the other day literally claim a defence of incompetence for not knowing the rules about evidence disclosure to the defence!I think if nothing more the Post Office should lose the right to conduct their own prosecutions as there clearly isn't the checks and balances we see in place with the Police and CPS.