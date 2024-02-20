With Vennells about to appear I've seen articles the last few days along the lines of "How did this ordained woman of God preside over such injustice", as if it's not a baked-in feature of the seriously religious (as opposed to general church attendees) that the things they believe (or "know in their heart to be true") are less important than the things that other people are telling them, regardless of the evidence behind it?



If she started with a conclusion of "I'm a good, Godly, person so I can't have been involved in any significant wrongdoing" then rather than seeking the truth, she would only have been seeking justification for her position... and then you basically have your answer to the premise of these articles.