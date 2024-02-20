« previous next »
Author Topic: The Post Office Scandal  (Read 15255 times)

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #240 on: February 20, 2024, 01:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 20, 2024, 09:05:47 am
More revealed.

I'd be amazed if anyone is held to account, over this:

Cameron government knew Post Office ditched Horizon IT investigation

David Cameron's government knew the Post Office had ditched a secret investigation that might have helped wrongly accused postmasters prove their innocence, the BBC can reveal.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68146054

Camerons too busy traipsing about the Falklands, and whatever hes up to there, only government knows

https://www.reuters.com/world/uks-cameron-visit-falkland-islands-his-first-south-atlantic-tour-2024-02-18/

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/david-cameron-s-visit-to-falklands-a-provocation-says-argentine-official/ar-BB1izkhf
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #241 on: February 21, 2024, 01:20:55 pm »
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #242 on: March 1, 2024, 01:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 16, 2024, 08:25:37 pm
No apology necessary, @Fortneef. It is one of those situations where we all are agreed on the facts, so it really does come down to opinion. And since there is no ideal solution, I am not even sure of my own opinion.

Thanks for your magnanimity

I think what set me off was the fact that the Post Office are even now deliberately and dishonestly exaggerating the amount of real criminality in the pool of convicted subpostmasters in order to minimise the Post Office's guilt.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #243 on: March 1, 2024, 02:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on March  1, 2024, 01:27:05 pm
Thanks for your magnanimity

I think what set me off was the fact that the Post Office are even now deliberately and dishonestly exaggerating the amount of real criminality in the pool of convicted subpostmasters in order to minimise the Post Office's guilt.
I've not been reading about it. But that would come as little surprise to me after their serially appalling behaviour. There needs to be a criminal investigation of PO management and prosecutors.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #244 on: March 4, 2024, 12:42:45 pm »
A little known (and advertised) fact, is that the Horizon system was originally created for the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).  However, they rejected it, due to flaws in the system.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #245 on: March 28, 2024, 07:15:44 pm »
Post Office knew its defence was false

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-68663750
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #246 on: April 12, 2024, 01:15:03 pm »
This idiot, being questioned today, is taking the enquiry to a whole new level. In charge of the whole circus but didnt know the PO instigated its own prosecutions. Also, he cant remember any detail half the time.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #247 on: April 17, 2024, 09:08:34 pm »
I posted this earlier in another thread but it should probably be here really:-

One of the investigators had not provided a written witness statement so they sent round the Sheriff's with a Section 21 notice - which focused his mind! (I think he shit himself).
 ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/bxY76ZHosUI?si=eN-4SLB8PsEp1aoj" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/bxY76ZHosUI?si=eN-4SLB8PsEp1aoj</a>

https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2005/12/section/21
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 07:34:55 am »
With Vennells about to appear I've seen articles the last few days along the lines of "How did this ordained woman of God preside over such injustice", as if it's not a baked-in feature of the seriously religious (as opposed to general church attendees)  that the things they believe (or "know in their heart to be true") are less important than the things that other people are telling them, regardless of the evidence behind it?

If she started with a conclusion of "I'm a good, Godly, person so I can't have been involved in any significant wrongdoing" then rather than seeking the truth, she would only have been seeking justification for her position... and then you basically have your answer to the premise of these articles.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 11:01:19 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:34:55 am
With Vennells about to appear I've seen articles the last few days along the lines of "How did this ordained woman of God preside over such injustice", as if it's not a baked-in feature of the seriously religious (as opposed to general church attendees)  that the things they believe (or "know in their heart to be true") are less important than the things that other people are telling them, regardless of the evidence behind it?

If she started with a conclusion of "I'm a good, Godly, person so I can't have been involved in any significant wrongdoing" then rather than seeking the truth, she would only have been seeking justification for her position... and then you basically have your answer to the premise of these articles.
Or, the God is 'cover'. It is less common in the UK, but faux religiosity if rife in the US (not just in politics) and used as cover.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 11:04:04 am »
Surprised there isn't an infected blood scandal, thread. 
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 11:19:39 am »
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #252 on: Today at 11:08:32 am »
Vennels evidence going well today

@pkelso
Paula Vennells begins crying as she is asked why she told MPs that every conviction based on Horizon was safe. "Here we go", says one of the 150-plus subpostmasters in the room listening

Vennells: I fully accept now that the Post Office [chokes, tears] excuse me. The Post Office knew that, I completely accepted. Personally I didn't know that and I'm incredibly sorry that that happened to those people, and to so many others.



Honestly, she might be the worst person the UK has produced this century. And fuck knows, there's been a hell of a competition for that.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #253 on: Today at 11:14:51 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:08:32 am
Vennels evidence going well today

@pkelso
Paula Vennells begins crying as she is asked why she told MPs that every conviction based on Horizon was safe. "Here we go", says one of the 150-plus subpostmasters in the room listening

Vennells: I fully accept now that the Post Office [chokes, tears] excuse me. The Post Office knew that, I completely accepted. Personally I didn't know that and I'm incredibly sorry that that happened to those people, and to so many others.



Honestly, she might be the worst person the UK has produced this century. And fuck knows, there's been a hell of a competition for that.

And isnt she a part time vicarette as well?

She be down on her knees soon prayin for the Good Lords Deliverance.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #254 on: Today at 12:36:50 pm »
The roof is leaking on the chairman. Who owns the building, the Glazers?
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #255 on: Today at 12:56:29 pm »
Vennells with fake tears when she would have known everything that was going on.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #256 on: Today at 01:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:56:29 pm
Vennells with fake tears when she would have known everything that was going on.

Lying bitch
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #257 on: Today at 01:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:08:32 am
Vennels evidence going well today

@pkelso
Paula Vennells begins crying as she is asked why she told MPs that every conviction based on Horizon was safe. "Here we go", says one of the 150-plus subpostmasters in the room listening

Vennells: I fully accept now that the Post Office [chokes, tears] excuse me. The Post Office knew that, I completely accepted. Personally I didn't know that and I'm incredibly sorry that that happened to those people, and to so many others.



Honestly, she might be the worst person the UK has produced this century. And fuck knows, there's been a hell of a competition for that.
She's being evasive. she was accused of having a Wait and See defence, how she's waiting to see what the prosecutors know first as she only intends to admit to what comes out in the inquiry rather than helping the inquiry to find out any new evidence.
100+ prosecutions and she and senior management never knew about it.

She loves to ramble on to make people loose sight of the question, when pressed to answer the question she usually says I would just like to add so she can continue rambling, Jason Beers not having it. nope answer the question.
She's not going to come out of this well. evasive. not helping the inquiry volountry, only admitting to evidence already proven, her plea of not being aware of the prosecutions are hard to believe.

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #258 on: Today at 01:26:22 pm »
I expect Vennells has been rehearsing for this for a very long time.  The story about her pestering former senior management to fish for information and to try to head off an independent inquiry says a lot about her approach to the whole thing (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm5454yypxxo).

Any moments of apparent remorse or overwhelming sadness will likely have been pre-planned and acted out many times at her home in order to avoid certain questions.

Anyone following the inquiry will see these individuals for what they are but I'm sure that by the end of it they'll have succeeded in keeping themselves legally innocent of anything and everything.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #259 on: Today at 01:31:50 pm »
Nobody will be held to account and punished (properly).  I'm pretty certain of that.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #260 on: Today at 02:01:48 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:26:22 pm
I expect Vennells has been rehearsing for this for a very long time.  The story about her pestering former senior management to fish for information and to try to head off an independent inquiry says a lot about her approach to the whole thing (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cm5454yypxxo).

Any moments of apparent remorse or overwhelming sadness will likely have been pre-planned and acted out many times at her home in order to avoid certain questions.

Anyone following the inquiry will see these individuals for what they are but I'm sure that by the end of it they'll have succeeded in keeping themselves legally innocent of anything and everything.

She seems to be an appalling character but none of this surprises me.

I have seen stuff throughout my career where people protect themselves over others.
