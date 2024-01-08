« previous next »
The Post Office Scandal

Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 02:47:53 pm
R5L discussion this morning about this scandal was eye-opening.

The senior execs at Post Office Ltd were given huge bonuses on the back of securing 'recoveries' from these poor subpostmasters. Then they got further bonuses at the conclusion of the inquiry for cooperating - even though it was a legal requirement to cooperate and the inquiry isn't even closed yet. Vennells alone got £170k in bonuses linked to the whole Horizon issue.

What's more, the auditors/investigators were also given targets to achieve successful cases against subpostmasters (and given bonuses for meeting/exceeding those targets). No wonder they were so keen!


Another question I have is: why are Fujitsu not coming under scrutiny here?

Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 02:55:03 pm
A huge frustration - and definitely feeding into the public sense of disillusionment with politicians - is that it's taken a TV programme and heightened public awareness for politicians - especially this government - to get off their arses and be seen to be doing something.

Disappointed that Starmer has failed to call for Vennellis to hand back her CBE, preferring instead to get his arse more splintered by saying its effectively up to her conscience on whether she does or doesn't. It's not in any way contentious - there's overwhelming public support for the return of the CBE, and he could (should!) tie it in with the whole stink from Bozo's and Truss's crony honours lists.

Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 03:24:19 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:47:53 pm



Another question I have is: why are Fujitsu not coming under scrutiny here?

Great question, i believe Fujitsu forced the Post Office to take the Horizon system even though Fujitsu knew the system was full of bugs & faults, they should be made to pay half of the compensation claims too.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 03:50:02 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:51:08 pm
My uncle was a postie during that period and reckons at least three post offices around the Wirral were all affected just from those he was chatty with at the time.  The level of gaslighting from those in power is astonishing - telling each postmaster that it can't be a systemic fault as they're the only ones experiencing it.  How many times can someone trot out that line before they can no longer look at themselves in the mirror?!

Martin Griffiths was one of those, he ran one in Ellesmere Port and after the c*nts had taken him for £100k, he committed suicide by stepping in front of a bus.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 05:08:01 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:55:03 pm
A huge frustration - and definitely feeding into the public sense of disillusionment with politicians - is that it's taken a TV programme and heightened public awareness for politicians - especially this government - to get off their arses and be seen to be doing something.

Disappointed that Starmer has failed to call for Vennellis to hand back her CBE, preferring instead to get his arse more splintered by saying its effectively up to her conscience on whether she does or doesn't. It's not in any way contentious - there's overwhelming public support for the return of the CBE, and he could (should!) tie it in with the whole stink from Bozo's and Truss's crony honours lists.



How do you define 'overwhelming'

Firstly, Starmer has no power or mandate to demand this has he?

Secondly, what is the figure out of 68 million people that are demanding this?

1.1 Million from what I can see? Which is about 1.61% of the population.

Is that overwhelming?
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 05:23:59 pm
Apparently although the Horizon system was rolled out right across the PO in 1999 , Fujitsu and the PO conducted a pilot of Horizon in 1995 across some 300 branches. Glitches in the system were reported and I understand that some of the postmasters in this pilot were prosecuted. Defies belief.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 05:35:11 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 05:08:01 pm
How do you define 'overwhelming'

Firstly, Starmer has no power or mandate to demand this has he?

Secondly, what is the figure out of 68 million people that are demanding this?

1.1 Million from what I can see? Which is about 1.61% of the population.

Is that overwhelming?


Why do you have to pick a row over every criticism of Starmer?

Firstly, only a minority of people with an opinion on something will ever take the trouble to put their name to a petition - but 1.1m (and how many for a petition for her to keep it?) is impressive.

But it's a sidelining issue to discuss.

The core point is that saying something like "Of course she [Vennells] should give back her CBE. Keeping it discredits who whole honours system, along with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Liz Truss giving gongs to their Tory cronies" shows him siding with 'Joe Public' whilst also having a pop at the corruption of Bozo and Lettuce.

A no-lose.

Instead, just another insipid bit of fence-sitting.

Now Little Fishy has declared he'd support the Honours Committee removing her CBE.

Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 06:15:41 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 05:08:01 pm

Firstly, Starmer has no power or mandate to demand this has he?
Exactly. Of all the people who deserve criticism for failures in this case, I wasnt expecting Kier Starmer to be included on the list! Expect the unexpected I guess.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 06:24:39 pm
I think it's more about Starmer wanting to be seen as acting professionally, everything he says is used to attack him.

Am guessing but I think the problem for Starmer is if he calls for her CBE to be stripped then he would be passing judgement without her being convicted of any crime yet,  some could say yeah the evidence is damming but as a Lawyer and ex head of CPS he should know better.
I would be ok with him calling for her CBE to be stripped but we will see what the Honours committee says about it, maybe they might say we have to give her a chance to defend herself before we strip her CBE. she could argue the countrys already passed judgement on my guilt so it will be impossible to get a fair trial.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 06:48:16 pm
I agree, though she did have an opportunity to defend herself or at least to be open when before the Select Committeeshe didnt she slithered, obfuscated and lied.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 06:55:57 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:24:39 pm
I think it's more about Starmer wanting to be seen as acting professionally, everything he says is used to attack him.

Am guessing but I think the problem for Starmer is if he calls for her CBE to be stripped then he would be passing judgement without her being convicted of any crime yet,  some could say yeah the evidence is damming but as a Lawyer and ex head of CPS he should know better.
I would be ok with him calling for her CBE to be stripped but we will see what the Honours committee says about it, maybe they might say we have to give her a chance to defend herself before we strip her CBE. she could argue the countrys already passed judgement on my guilt so it will be impossible to get a fair trial.

Exactly.

Our CEO hasn't got a clue about our IT systems, he has no idea what we can do if we felt like it. If one of my colleagues hadn't fucked ages ago, our DBA would never have known we had a back door that allowed us to write to and update tables without permissions and without their knowledge, so the bosses are relying on us being honest. From that doc, Fujitsu accidentally showed one fella how they could access a terminal without the Subpostmaster knowing and they then scrubbed the logs to show he'd never been there and the post office fucked the fellas career. It's proving the CEO knew what was going on and in that doc, she's seen asking if it was possible at one point and being told no its not.

As said previously, why are Fujitsu getting an easy ride?
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:20:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:55:57 pm
Exactly.

Our CEO hasn't got a clue about our IT systems, he has no idea what we can do if we felt like it. If one of my colleagues hadn't fucked ages ago, our DBA would never have known we had a back door that allowed us to write to and update tables without permissions and without their knowledge, so the bosses are relying on us being honest. From that doc, Fujitsu accidentally showed one fella how they could access a terminal without the Subpostmaster knowing and they then scrubbed the logs to show he'd never been there and the post office fucked the fellas career. It's proving the CEO knew what was going on and in that doc, she's seen asking if it was possible at one point and being told no its not.

As said previously, why are Fujitsu getting an easy ride?
Yeah, I mentioned Vennells Jan 2015 email yesterday, how she was asking if it was possible to access Postmasters accounts remotely.
 Imagine Vennells and others will say they only repeated what they were told by Fujitsu. that might work up to say 2015 so other evidence is needed for after this date.
I think a lot of people are involved in this conspiracy. the people who were responsible for the broken system but tried to hide it from the Post office. the people in the post office who tried to cover it up when the postmasters prosecutions started, the people who should have known they were prosecuting innocent people.
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:46:53 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:20:11 pm
Yeah, I mentioned Vennells Jan 2015 email yesterday, how she was asking if it was possible to access Postmasters accounts remotely.
 Imagine Vennells and others will say they only repeated what they were told by Fujitsu. that might work up to say 2015 so other evidence is needed for after this date.
I think a lot of people are involved in this conspiracy. the people who were responsible for the broken system but tried to hide it from the Post office. the people in the post office who tried to cover it up when the postmasters prosecutions started, the people who should have known they were prosecuting innocent people.

Dont know if it will come out but basic questions include, what process was undertaken that led to the appointment of Fujitsu and its system solution & what contractual terms govern the relationship between the PO and Fujitsu?  It appears one or both parties are at fault here.

And then you read this https://www.itv.com/news/2024-01-08/fujitsu-has-won-more-than-150-government-contracts-since-horizon-scandal
Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #53 on: Today at 12:24:27 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:46:53 pm
Dont know if it will come out but basic questions include, what process was undertaken that led to the appointment of Fujitsu and its system solution & what contractual terms govern the relationship between the PO and Fujitsu?  It appears one or both parties are at fault here.

And then you read this https://www.itv.com/news/2024-01-08/fujitsu-has-won-more-than-150-government-contracts-since-horizon-scandal
It stinks. more and more is going to come out of this in the future.  you won't stop corruption but people shouldn't spend decades fighting for justice when they have so much evidence proving they are innocent. we thought those days were over.
What sickens me is how many people must have been involved in creating this injustice over the years and how many involved in covering it up. some must have walked into it with their eyes closed, imagine many have taken the blinkers off and looking at it in a different light, they must be crapping themselves now for being so stupid.



A lot of people are a bit annoyed over it taking a docu-drama before the public reacted. I understand where they are coming from but I think most people already knew the Postmasters were fighting to clear their names but it has to grab their attention first which this docu drama did. the publics reaction has been astounding, we've had enough of people in high places never facing accountability for corruption etc etc.  I suppose this has come to light at the worst possible time for the people involved in this conspiracy, any bullshit about it not being in the public interest to delve deep into this scandal will be met with public outrage.
Read about this the other day. afair remember she's not mentioned in the docu-drama.
Post Office auditor signed Court statement containing info she knew was false


Helen Rose is a former Post Office auditor and investigator. Mrs Rose has no formal auditing qualifications or training, no training she can recall on the Post Office Horizon IT system and no formal training in investigation. She is also the author of the Helen Rose report, which provided some of the first concrete evidence that incomplete information was being used as the basis of Horizon prosecutions. More on that here.

Today at the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry, Mrs Rose was asked about a witness statement she made during the trial of Lee Castleton, a Subpostmaster who was bankrupted by the Post Office at the High Court. In March 2004, Mrs Rose audited Lees branch and found a £23,000 discrepancy. Lee was immediately suspended, later sacked, and then taken to court over the allegedly missing money.

In Helen Roses contemporaneous audit report she notes that Lee was pleased to see the auditors turn up at his branch (he had requested the audit). Mrs Rose notes that Lee explained he had called the Post Office helpline regularly in an attempt to get the problems with his Horizon IT system fixed. Both these pieces of information were missing from her 2006 witness statement to the High Court.

In the first draft of her witness statement to the High Court, Mrs Rose also stated:

As part of an audit, we have to complete a procedural security inspection The inspection revealed that the safe was left open, the safe keys were left in the safe door and it was not secured, that cash and stock were not secured during lunchtime if the Sub-Postmaster was not on the premises, that Travellers Cheques were not kept in the safe and Foreign Currency was not held securely, that standard procedures for adjusting losses and gains were not adhered to (because losses were unauthorised) and personal cheques on hand had been incorrectly treated.

This was not true. Mrs Rose, or someone on her behalf, had incorrectly transposed information from an incomplete generic report into her witness statement. In September 2006, Mrs Rose was asked by the Post Office legal team to carefully read her draft witness statement to the High Court. She did so, and raised the issue of the incorrect information above.

On 3 October 2006 Mrs Rose had a conversation with Stephen Dilley, the solicitor acting for the Post Office. The note of that conversation records she worked with him to clarify and correctly reflect the situation, which was that, at Mr Castletons branch, the matter of the discrepancy was raised first. This led directly to Castletons suspension, before the security checks could be properly completed.

On 4 October 2006 Mrs Rose was presented with a second witness statement, which inserted a new paragraph to state:

As part of a normal audit, we have to complete a procedural security inspection. This was initiated by my colleague Chris Taylor. When a postmaster is suspended then any remaining compliance tests are not completed, because of the large number of compliance tests (including security compliance) that have to be completed for each audit. Accordingly
although the procedural security inspection was started as a matter of routine, I do not recall it being completed because Mr Castleton was suspended prior to its completion, and it then became irrelevant.

Nonetheless, the incorrect paragraph, stating (as quoted above) that safe keys were left in the safe door and it was not secured cash and stock were not secured standard procedures for adjusting losses and gains were not adhered to (because losses were unauthorised) and personal cheques on hand had been incorrectly treated, remained.

Mrs Rose had no explanation for this. The inquiry chair, Sir Wyn Williams, pointed out that she had signed a witness statement to the High Court containing information which she knew was wrong. He wanted to know why.

I have no recollection of it. Im sorry said Mrs Rose.

Elsewhere in her 2006 witness statement to the High Court, Mrs Rose noted that during her audit, Lee Castleton went for lunch and came back smelling strongly of alcohol. This recollection was absent from her 2004 audit report. Asked why it was not in her audit report, but suddenly appeared in a witness statement to the High Court two years later, Mrs Rose said:

I dont know why that wasnt in, or came later said Mrs Rose.

Mrs Rose couldnt explain why information which would have been helpful to Mr Castleton  his being pleased to see the auditors and his consistent raising of complaints about problems with the Horizon system  was missing from her witness statement to the High Court. Nor could she explain why an apparently invented (or, charitably, lately recollected) detail about Lee Castleton smelling of alcohol had found its way into her 2006 witness statement to the High Court, when there was no mention of it in her 2004 audit report.

By the time it got to trial, in December 2006, Helen Rose had adjusted her recollection about the alcohol matter to say it was just a vague memory I had of the office, and apologised to Lee Castleton for making the suggestion he did smell of booze.

Later in her evidence to the Inquiry today, Mrs Rose was asked about the Rose Report, and was taken through her investigation into what happened at the Lepton Post Office branch in 2012. Ill leave you to watch it or read the transcript here.

It was interesting to note that whilst the Rose report was an exceptionally important document, and used to inform the Clarke Advice, which led to the cessation of all Post Office prosecutions, Mrs Rose had no information to offer the Inquiry on the recommendations in her report, nor its wider effect on the Post Office Security Team. Nor did she take any interest in the subsequent Postmasters campaign for justice. She also had little or no recollection of a Subpostmaster who took his own life after one of her investigations, nor the internal disciplinary process she was subject to afterwards.
https://www.postofficescandal.uk/post/post-office-auditor/



Re: The Post Office Scandal
Reply #54 on: Today at 07:56:29 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:35:11 pm

Why do you have to pick a row over every criticism of Starmer?

Firstly, only a minority of people with an opinion on something will ever take the trouble to put their name to a petition - but 1.1m (and how many for a petition for her to keep it?) is impressive.

But it's a sidelining issue to discuss.

The core point is that saying something like "Of course she [Vennells] should give back her CBE. Keeping it discredits who whole honours system, along with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Liz Truss giving gongs to their Tory cronies" shows him siding with 'Joe Public' whilst also having a pop at the corruption of Bozo and Lettuce.

A no-lose.

Instead, just another insipid bit of fence-sitting.

Now Little Fishy has declared he'd support the Honours Committee removing her CBE.



It is a very impressive number, certainly.

And if those votes were to pressure Starmer into saying what you suggest, then that would make some sense.

But it wasn't, was it?



This is what Starmer said;

"Whether she hands back her award is really a matter for her, but I do think there's a more important point in many senses here, compensation for these victims is overdue"


Which sounds fair enough to me. Not sure why you've even dragged Starmer into this row? Seems a bit random.


People getting compensation is the most important thing here I think? I think you'd have to be a bit odd to think that removal of a CBE over people getting fair compensation is more important?

