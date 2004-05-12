Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Author
Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season. (Read 24290 times)
jackh
Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,766
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #1080 on:
May 7, 2022, 02:03:40 pm
25 Burnley
25 Brighton
Cheers
Youngest Son Of Skittle
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,345
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #1081 on:
May 7, 2022, 02:07:34 pm
Brentford Win 6/5 25vp
West Ham Win 4/5 25vp.
sameold
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,046
"Long live the King"
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #1082 on:
May 7, 2022, 02:59:01 pm
All on a Brentford draw.
Ta.
catterfeld
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,944
BBDL Champion 2004/05/12/13/15
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #1083 on:
May 8, 2022, 01:22:44 pm
All on Man City
joezydudek
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,767
We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #1084 on:
May 8, 2022, 01:52:02 pm
30 Arsenal
10 Norwich
10 Man City v Newcastle draw
Youngest Son Of Skittle
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,345
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #1085 on:
May 11, 2022, 07:58:50 pm
BBDL Cup Semi-Finals
Sameold v Mickitez
Son Of Skittle v Barneylfc
These ties will run concurrent with this weekend's fixtures.
In the event of a tie, whoever posts first will progress to the next round. If neither person posts the tie will be decided by a toss of a coin as has been done in the past.
Youngest Son Of Skittle
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,345
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #1086 on:
May 11, 2022, 09:24:25 pm
Week Six Tables
Gambler of the Week goes to Bryanod who picks up £230 by going for a draw between Liverpool and Tottenham.
Only 2 weeks to go.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pos Total Last Week
1.( 1 )
£470.49
£0.00
Sameold
2.( 3 )
£454.75
£72.50
Mivi (1 GoW)
3.( 5 )
£440.00
£110.00
The G in Gerrard
4.( 2 )
£435.57
£0.00
GMac1984
5.( 6 )
£403.01
£100.00
Youngest Son Of Skittle
6.( 4 )
£358.53
£0.00
Barneylfc
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7.( 10 )
£356.11
£230.00
Bryanod (1 GoW)
8.( 7 )
£256.49
£0.00
Skittle
9.( 9 )
£238.61
£57.50
Redforlife
10.( 8 )
£215.00
£0.00
Ollyfrom.tv
CHAMPIONSHIP
Pos Total Last Week
1.( 1 )
£615.00
£145.00
Vivabobbygraham (1 GoW)
2.( 2 )
£484.66
£43.33
Joezydudek
3.( 3 )
£468.50
£55.00
Gary75
4.( 4 )
£453.47
£41.25
Black Bull Nova
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
5.( 5 )
£447.75
£68.75
Jackh (1 GoW)
6.( 8 )
£327.92
£68.75
Hitman007
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
7.( 6 )
£320.00
£0.00
Mickitez
8.( 9 )
£311.79
£57.50
Catterfeld
9.( 7 )
£260.00
£0.00
Bradders1011
10.( 10 )
£140.00
£0.00
Buck Pete
LEAGUE ONE
Pos Total Last Week
1.( 1 )
£698.61
£57.50
Vishwa Atma (1 GoW)
2.( 2 )
£459.52
£72.22
Son Of Skittle (1 GoW)
3.( 3 )
£258.20
-£25.00
Dublin Red
4.( 4 )
£70.00
-£25.00
Smithy
--------------------------------------------------------------------
5.( 5 )
-£50.00
£0.00
Gerry Attrick
SKITTLE
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,568
One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #1087 on:
Yesterday
at 08:53:28 pm »
Week Seven Fixtures,
1 2 X
Saturday 14 May.
Chelsea v Liverpool 13/5 5/2 EVS
Sunday 15 May.
Tottenham v Burnley 1/3 4/1 8/1
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace EVS 5/2 13/5
Leeds v Brighton 17/10 12/5 6/4
Watford v Leicester 5/2 5/2 21/20
West Ham v Man City 7/1 4/1 4/11
Wolves v Norwich 4/9 16/5 13/2
Everton v Brentford 11/10 12/5 12/5
Monday 16 May.
Newcastle v Arsenal 16/5 13/5 5/6
Buck Pete
GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 27,631
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #1088 on:
Yesterday
at 08:56:50 pm »
50 Palace
Cheers
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,609
Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #1089 on:
Yesterday
at 09:33:05 pm »
25 Chelsea-Liverpool DRAW
25 Everton-Brentford DRAW
Black Bull Nova
emo
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,834
The cheesy side of town
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #1090 on:
Today
at 12:19:34 am »
All on Villa ta
gary75
Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
RAWK Supporter
Kopite
Posts: 505
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #1091 on:
Today
at 05:42:55 am »
£25 Newcastle win
£25 Everton win
Cheers
GMac1984
Anny Roader
Posts: 255
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #1092 on:
Today
at 09:51:39 am »
30 Everton Win
20 Newcastle win
bryanod
Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,830
RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #1093 on:
Today
at 10:06:37 am »
50 voodoo chelsea please
ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,343
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #1094 on:
Today
at 01:27:24 pm »
50 on Newcastle. Cheers
