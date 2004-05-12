« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.  (Read 24240 times)

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,766
    • @hartejack
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #1080 on: May 7, 2022, 02:03:40 pm »
25 Burnley
25 Brighton

Cheers
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,345
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #1081 on: May 7, 2022, 02:07:34 pm »
Brentford   Win   6/5   25vp
West Ham   Win   4/5   25vp.
Logged

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,046
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #1082 on: May 7, 2022, 02:59:01 pm »
All on a Brentford draw.

Ta.
Logged

Offline catterfeld

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,944
  • BBDL Champion 2004/05/12/13/15
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #1083 on: May 8, 2022, 01:22:44 pm »
All on Man City
Logged

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,767
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #1084 on: May 8, 2022, 01:52:02 pm »
30 Arsenal
10 Norwich
10 Man City v Newcastle draw
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,345
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #1085 on: May 11, 2022, 07:58:50 pm »
BBDL Cup Semi-Finals

Sameold v Mickitez
Son Of Skittle v Barneylfc

These ties will run concurrent with this weekend's fixtures.

In the event of a tie, whoever posts first will progress to the next round. If neither person posts the tie will be decided by a toss of a coin as has been done in the past.
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,345
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #1086 on: May 11, 2022, 09:24:25 pm »
Week Six Tables

Gambler of the Week goes to Bryanod who picks up £230 by going for a draw between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Only 2 weeks to go.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 1 )   £470.49                £0.00 Sameold
  2.( 3 )   £454.75              £72.50 Mivi (1 GoW)
  3.( 5 )   £440.00            £110.00 The G in Gerrard
  4.( 2 )   £435.57                £0.00 GMac1984
  5.( 6 )   £403.01            £100.00 Youngest Son Of Skittle
  6.( 4 )   £358.53                £0.00 Barneylfc
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  7.( 10 ) £356.11             £230.00 Bryanod (1 GoW)
  8.( 7 )   £256.49                 £0.00 Skittle
  9.( 9 )   £238.61               £57.50 Redforlife
10.( 8 )   £215.00                 £0.00 Ollyfrom.tv



CHAMPIONSHIP

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 1 )   £615.00            £145.00 Vivabobbygraham (1 GoW)
  2.( 2 )   £484.66              £43.33 Joezydudek
  3.( 3 )   £468.50              £55.00 Gary75
  4.( 4 )   £453.47              £41.25 Black Bull Nova
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  5.( 5 )   £447.75              £68.75 Jackh (1 GoW)
  6.( 8 )   £327.92              £68.75 Hitman007
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  7.( 6 )   £320.00                £0.00 Mickitez
  8.( 9 )   £311.79              £57.50 Catterfeld
  9.( 7 )   £260.00                £0.00 Bradders1011
10.( 10 ) £140.00                £0.00 Buck Pete



LEAGUE ONE

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 1 )   £698.61              £57.50 Vishwa Atma (1 GoW)
  2.( 2 )   £459.52              £72.22 Son Of Skittle (1 GoW)
  3.( 3 )   £258.20             -£25.00 Dublin Red
  4.( 4 )     £70.00             -£25.00 Smithy
--------------------------------------------------------------------
  5.( 5 )    -£50.00                £0.00 Gerry Attrick
Logged

Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,568
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 08:53:28 pm »
Week Seven Fixtures,


                                              1         2        X

Saturday 14 May.

Chelsea v Liverpool                13/5     5/2     EVS

Sunday 15 May.

Tottenham v Burnley              1/3       4/1      8/1

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace     EVS       5/2     13/5

Leeds v Brighton                   17/10    12/5     6/4

Watford v Leicester                5/2        5/2    21/20

West Ham v Man City             7/1        4/1     4/11

Wolves v Norwich                   4/9      16/5     13/2

Everton v Brentford              11/10    12/5     12/5

Monday 16 May.

Newcastle v Arsenal             16/5      13/5      5/6
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,628
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 08:56:50 pm »
50 Palace

Cheers
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,609
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 09:33:05 pm »
25 Chelsea-Liverpool DRAW
25 Everton-Brentford DRAW
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,834
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 12:19:34 am »
All on Villa ta
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 504
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 05:42:55 am »
£25 Newcastle win
£25 Everton win

Cheers
« Last Edit: Today at 05:49:41 am by gary75 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 