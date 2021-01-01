Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
20
21
22
23
24
[
25
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season. (Read 20026 times)
redforlife
For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,440
We Are Liverpool
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #960 on:
Yesterday
at 11:46:33 pm »
50 Man City please
Logged
Didi Hamann
In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary. I know that I only met one genius. He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard. His name was Rafael Benitez.
SKITTLE
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,547
One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #961 on:
Today
at 02:47:03 am »
Newcastle draw @ 21/10.
Norwich draw @ 21/10.
£25 on each.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.
Print
Pages:
1
...
20
21
22
23
24
[
25
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Page created in 0.044 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.76]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2