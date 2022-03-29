2021-22 BBDL Cup
Hitman007 is the current holder of the BBDL Cup.
Round 1
GMac1984 v Vishwa Atma
Vivabobbygraham v Joezydudek
Sameold v Redforlife
Hitman007 v Mickitez
Gary75 v Son Of Skittle
Youngest Son Of Skittle v Buck Pete
Bradders1011 v Catterfeld
Dublin Red v Gerry Attrick
These ties will run concurrent with this weekend's fixtures.
In the event of a tie there will be replays for this round.
Byes to Round 2 for:
Ollyfrom.tv
Mivi
Bryanod
Jackh
Skittle
Barneylfc
The G in Gerrard
Black Bull Nova
Smithy