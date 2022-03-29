2021-22 BBDL Cup



Hitman007 is the current holder of the BBDL Cup.



Round 1



GMac1984 v Vishwa Atma

Vivabobbygraham v Joezydudek

Sameold v Redforlife

Hitman007 v Mickitez

Gary75 v Son Of Skittle

Youngest Son Of Skittle v Buck Pete

Bradders1011 v Catterfeld

Dublin Red v Gerry Attrick



These ties will run concurrent with this weekend's fixtures.



In the event of a tie there will be replays for this round.



Byes to Round 2 for:



Ollyfrom.tv

Mivi

Bryanod

Jackh

Skittle

Barneylfc

The G in Gerrard

Black Bull Nova

Smithy