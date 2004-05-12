Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Author
Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season. (Read 15073 times)
The G in Gerrard
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 38,201
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #760 on:
Yesterday
at 04:09:20 pm »
50 on Southampton.
Logged
mickitez
Kopite
Posts: 855
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #761 on:
Yesterday
at 04:25:49 pm »
50 on Southampton
Logged
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 45,860
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #762 on:
Yesterday
at 05:12:58 pm »
All on Brighton please
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,817
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #763 on:
Yesterday
at 06:14:40 pm »
All on Southampton, please
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
sameold
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,019
"Long live the King"
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #764 on:
Yesterday
at 09:42:19 pm »
All on an Everton draw.
Ta.
Logged
Running the 2021 Belfast & London Marathons for Mencap
https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=PaulLamb8&pageUrl=1
Charity Last Man Standing Competition
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347092.0
Vishwa Atma
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,620
Money for nothing....
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #765 on:
Today
at 06:12:20 am »
All on Man City
Logged
catterfeld
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,933
BBDL Champion 2004/05/12/13/15
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #766 on:
Today
at 08:24:45 am »
£25 Brentford draw
£25 Villa draw
Logged
