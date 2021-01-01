Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
13
14
15
16
17
[
18
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season. (Read 13237 times)
SKITTLE
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,505
One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #680 on:
Today
at 04:39:39 am »
Wolves draw @ 21/10.
Spurs draw @ 9/4.
£25 on each.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.
Dublin Red
Jehova, Jehova, Jehova
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,542
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #681 on:
Today
at 12:33:26 pm »
Spurs please and if cancelled then Man U
Logged
What we achieve in life, echoes in eternity
sameold
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,012
"Long live the King"
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #682 on:
Today
at 12:58:09 pm »
All on Spurs.
Ta.
Logged
Running the 2021 Belfast & London Marathons for Mencap
https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=PaulLamb8&pageUrl=1
Charity Last Man Standing Competition
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347092.0
Youngest Son Of Skittle
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,273
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #683 on:
Today
at 01:09:42 pm »
Newcastle Draw 5/2 25vp
Wolves Draw 21/10 25vp.
Logged
Son Of Skittle
Kopite
Posts: 671
Has 2 GoW's and a Gold Star :D
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
«
Reply #684 on:
Today
at 02:36:38 pm »
50vp wolves draw please
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
13
14
15
16
17
[
18
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.26]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2