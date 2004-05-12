« previous next »
Author Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.

Offline SKITTLE

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« on: July 30, 2021, 02:28:01 pm »
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.

The new season is on the horizon. With a bit of luck we shouldn't encounter too many problems this time around.

As with every season we're always open to new entries so if you can get a friend or family member to come and join our ranks please do so. We have some 'family' involvement already within the league, and not just 'Team Skittle', so all are equally welcome.

Just to keep everyone abreast of the rules..........

BBDL Rules.

  1. Each participant receives 50 Virtual Pounds to bet each week.
  2. You can only bet on home win, draw or away win outcomes in the matches specified.
  3. Anyone missing a bet will be deducted £25, up to a maximum of -£50.
  4. Occasionally odds for matches will not be provided. This is usually because I am not allowing bets on the match for any particular reason or that the odds are not yet available. If there is any doubt, please ask.
  5. All of the £50 must be bet each week, but it can be split into as many individual bets as you wish, with a minimum stake of £1.
  6. All your £50 must be bet in one post. You cannot for example place a £25 bet on a Saturday match, wait for the result and then bet the remaining balance on a Sunday match.
  7. You cannot bet on all the outcomes of one match, or all outcomes of a different bet to guarantee a profit.
  8. If you place your bet(s) twice, the first bet will be counted and the second ignored, unless amendments are clearly highlighted.
  9.  Any bet placed after the scheduled kick-off of the match in question will be discounted (even by as little as seven seconds).
  10. SonOfSkittle rule: You cannot change a bet after the kick-off of the match you have bet on, unless you posted your bet late and it would have been discounted anyway.
  11. Bets placed totaling more than £50 will be ignored. For example, a post betting £60 on Liverpool will be completely ignored, whereas in a bet of £40 Liverpool win/£20 Spurs win, only the Spurs part of the bet will be ignored.
  12. Bets can be placed in advance if you are prepared to bet without knowing the odds. Simply notify me on the message board and I will make a note in my spreadsheet.
  13. bryanod rule: If copying another comptitor's bets, they must be posted in full. Entries such as "same as catto" will not count
  14. If you try to bet but break any of the rules (in good faith), you will receive £0 - rather than being deducted £25 for missing a bet.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,579
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #1 on: July 30, 2021, 03:12:54 pm »
Could also do with some new entrants for the Premier League predictions next season

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348983.0

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 405
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #2 on: July 30, 2021, 08:03:04 pm »
I'll have a go  :wave

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,655
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #3 on: July 30, 2021, 08:47:04 pm »
In again, wonderfully organised last year
Offline smithy

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,918
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #4 on: July 30, 2021, 09:51:36 pm »
I'm in
Offline SKITTLE

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #5 on: July 31, 2021, 04:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 30, 2021, 08:47:04 pm
In again, wonderfully organised last year
I'll pass on the praises to YSOS.
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,895
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #6 on: July 31, 2021, 09:10:51 pm »
Yes, please
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,255
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #7 on: August 3, 2021, 01:58:33 pm »
please

in

thank you
Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,280
    • @hartejack
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #8 on: August 3, 2021, 02:47:45 pm »
Haven't done this in a few years - count me in please! :wave
Offline mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #9 on: August 3, 2021, 03:20:03 pm »
count me in!
Offline SKITTLE

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #10 on: August 3, 2021, 05:14:25 pm »
All good guys.
Offline ollyfrom.tv

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #11 on: August 3, 2021, 08:22:40 pm »
I'm in
Offline chromed

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,936
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #12 on: August 3, 2021, 09:55:43 pm »
Count me in
Offline bradders1011

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,562
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #13 on: August 3, 2021, 10:00:10 pm »
I'm in please, cheers
Offline SKITTLE

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #14 on: August 4, 2021, 01:18:55 pm »
Fixtures will be up after the week end.
Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,204
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #15 on: August 4, 2021, 07:20:11 pm »
Season 1 BBDL 2021-22 Leagues

Any newcomers are more than welcome to join.

The season will start on the weekend of 14th August.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Bradders1011
Buck Pete
GMac1984
Hitman007
Mickitez
Ollyfrom.tv
Redforlife
The G in Gerrard
Vishwa Atma
Youngest Son Of Skittle


CHAMPIONSHIP

Black Bull Nova
Bryanod
Catterfeld
Chromed
Joezydudek
Mivi
Smithy
Son Of Skittle
Trendisnotdestiny
Vivabobbygraham


LEAGUE ONE

Barneylfc
Gerry Attrick
Sameold
Skittle
« Last Edit: August 5, 2021, 07:20:23 pm by Youngest Son Of Skittle »
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,579
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #16 on: August 4, 2021, 07:29:41 pm »
I'm in.

Might have got relegated at the end of last season though  :(
Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,204
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #17 on: August 5, 2021, 08:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  4, 2021, 07:29:41 pm
I'm in.

Might have got relegated at the end of last season though  :(

You have now been added to the list.
Offline sameold

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,965
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #18 on: August 5, 2021, 08:25:47 pm »
In.

Hopefully get a star of a different colour this year
Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 405
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #19 on: August 6, 2021, 01:24:04 pm »
Quote from: gary75 on July 30, 2021, 08:03:04 pm
I'll have a go  :wave

Don't forget me! :wave
Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,930
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:04:33 pm »
I'm in  :)
Offline SKITTLE

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:37:18 pm »
Getting ready to roll...........

Week One Fixtures.

                                            1            X          2


Friday 13 August.

Brentford v Arsenal              16/5      27/10   17/20


Saturday 14 August.

Man Utd v Leeds                   8/15      17/5      5/1

Burnley v Brighton                11/5      21/10    7/5

Chelsea v Crystal Palace         1/4        24/5    12/1

Everton v Southampton         10/11     13/5      3/1

Leicester v Wolves                 8/13      14/5     24/5

Watford v Aston Villa             12/5       11/5      5/4     

Norwich v Liverpool               17/2       24/5     3/10


Sunday 15 August.

Newcastle v West Ham          11/5       12/5       5/4

Tottenham v Man City             9/2        16/5     6/10
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,579
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:54:12 pm »
Burnley please
Offline The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,800
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:30:06 pm »
50 on Villa.
Offline bradders1011

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,562
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:30:54 pm »
50 on Arsenal please
Offline catterfeld

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,909
  • BBDL Champion 2004/05/12/13/15
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:06:40 pm »
Welcome back!  All the Bs for me:

£25 Brentford draw
£25 Burnley draw (and Brighton)
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,655
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2021-2022 Season.
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:56:58 am »
All on Villa for me
