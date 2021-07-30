« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: RIP Andrew Devine  (Read 3757 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,716
Re: Andrew Devine
« Reply #80 on: July 30, 2021, 02:32:15 am »
RIP Andrew.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,160
Re: Andrew Devine
« Reply #81 on: July 30, 2021, 02:34:40 am »
RIP Andrew

YNWA JFT 97
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,453
  • JFT 96
Re: Andrew Devine
« Reply #82 on: July 30, 2021, 03:51:00 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on July 29, 2021, 08:54:25 pm
Tony Evans can answer that...

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/andrew-devine-hillsborough-disaster-liverpool-b1893143.html

Wonderful piece of writing. I hope you don't mind me posting it in full.


Andrew Devine was a happy, vibrant 22-year-old when he went to the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April 1989. He was just another football fan.

On Tuesday he died, the result of injuries sustained on that awful day 32 years ago. The coroner ruled that he is the 97th victim of the disaster, another name added to the tally of those who were unlawfully killed on the Leppings Lane in Sheffield Wednesdays Hillsborough stadium.

The young mans chest was crushed so badly that he could not breathe. His brain was starved of oxygen. He was not expected to survive. But he did: confined to a wheelchair, unable to speak, able only to eat puréed food.

Supported by a loving family, he lived long enough to be failed completely by the justice system. In May, the last criminal trial connected with the Hillsborough disaster collapsed. No one will ever be held accountable.

Five years ago, the longest inquest in British history detailed the chain of events that led to mass death on the terraces with stomach-churning clarity. Despite this, none of those responsible were brought to account. Just one individual was convicted of an offence related to the unlawful killings of 97 people. Graham Mackrell, the safety officer at Sheffield Wednesdays ground at the time, was fined £6,500 for failing to ensure there were enough turnstiles available.

While Devine sat in his wheelchair, stripped of his chance of a normal, fulfilling existence, the men whose task it was to protect him and ensure his safety continued with their lives. There were consequences, but they were relatively minor.

David Duckenfield, the match commander, retired from the South Yorkshire Police two years later at the age of 46 on an index-linked pension worth £23,000. He made the catastrophic decision to open the exterior gates so fans flooded in instead of gradually arriving through the turnstiles. He also ignored the build-up of supporters in the central pens although it was clear they were dangerously overcrowded and the terraces on the wings were sparsely populated by comparison. Duckenfield lied about his decision to order the gate opened and blamed fans.

Devine was able to do nothing without the help of his family  washing, feeding, going to the toilet. Meanwhile, Duckenfield moved to Dorset and played a lot of golf. At the inquests he said: On the day, I was traumatised and, like many things in life, you only remember the good days, and sometimes sadly and unfortunately, you bury the bad.

The man who made the fatal decision could afford to be forgetful. The families could not. They had to bury their dead.

Duckenfield was acquitted on charges of gross negligence manslaughter almost two years ago. The trial judge allowed the defendant to sit with his lawyers rather than in the dock and told the jury that Duckenfield could not give evidence because he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Sir Peter Openshaw also explained to the jurors not to infer anything from the retired policemans demeanour. My prediction is that Mr Duckenfield will show no emotion at all [to evidence], because he has not shown any physical reaction at all throughout the trial.

You may have noticed that and you may have thought it strange, or even odd, but there may be a medical explanation He has a resilient, passive and expressionless external presentation which gives no indication of his state of mind so don't draw an adverse inference against him.



Devine was resilient but could not be anything other than passive. His injuries  which should have been avoided if Duckenfield had done his job properly  were so severe.

The jury might have inferred from Duckenfields evidence at the inquests  where he admitted to lying about the opening of the gate  that his guilt was clear but Openshaw said previous findings were quite irrelevant. So it was back to the golf course for Duckenfield.

And what of Sir Norman Bettison, the man who did so much to push the narrative that the disaster was the fault of fans like Devine? Bettison led the South Yorkshire Police review group and narrated a 30-minute film that repeated the lies about ticketless supporters, drunken behaviour and illegal entry into the ground. The masterpiece of newspeak was shown to MPs at Westminster.

As the Devine family adjusted to their new life, where everything was centred around caring for Andrew, Bettisons trajectory soared. He became chief constable of Merseyside Police in 1998, was made an honorary fellow of Liverpool John Moores University six years later and was knighted in 2006. He resigned from the police after the Hillsborough Independent Panel outlined his role in the aftermath of the disaster in 2012 on a pension of £83,000. He was charged with offences relating to the cover-up but the case was dropped. He published a self-serving book about Hillsborough. All in all, life is pretty comfortable for Sir Norman.

It was never comfortable for the Devines. Or many others. The impact of Hillsborough was clear on Andrew. He was profoundly disabled. The physical scars of the day were apparent. For other survivors less so.

The psychological trauma of the day is as far reaching as any recognisable bodily injury. Andrew Devine was far from the 97th victim of Hillsborough.

On Merseyside and beyond there have been a slew of deaths connected with the tragedy. For some the link is obvious. Stephen Whittle, from Greater Manchester, had work commitments on that spring day in 1989. He sold his ticket to a friend, who died in the Leppings Lane. A decade ago, tormented by guilt, he stepped in front of a train.

The hidden cost of Hillsborough is incalculable. There have been dozens of suicides and many, many untimely deaths as a result of self-destructive behaviour brought about by PTSD. At funerals there is a common mantra: They were never the same after Hillsborough.

None of the survivors were.

Duckenfield and Bettison were not alone in getting off lightly. Dozens of policemen and other public servants who failed in their duty have escaped the consequences. They have Andrew Devines blood on their hands. It is not enough to say rest in peace. No one can rest until justice is done. That hope died long before Andrew.



RIP Andrew. YNWA.
« Last Edit: July 30, 2021, 03:53:19 am by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,012
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Andrew Devine
« Reply #83 on: July 30, 2021, 09:33:15 am »
Really hard-hitting article that by Tony Evans.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,254
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Andrew Devine
« Reply #84 on: July 30, 2021, 09:55:41 am »
🔥JFT97🔥

R.I.P Andrew
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,657
  • Dutch Class
Re: Andrew Devine
« Reply #85 on: July 30, 2021, 10:05:53 am »
RIP JFT97
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,175
Re: Andrew Devine
« Reply #86 on: July 30, 2021, 12:54:43 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1421055128975650824

Quote
Our U23, U18 and U16 squads and staff paid tribute to Andrew Devine this morning by observing a period of silence.

Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,308
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Andrew Devine
« Reply #87 on: July 30, 2021, 02:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on July 29, 2021, 09:21:32 pm
.

Can't look at this without tearing up  :'(

R.I.P Andrew; you never walked alone in this life, and you certainly won't in the next.

JFT97
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,423
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Andrew Devine
« Reply #88 on: July 30, 2021, 03:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on July 29, 2021, 09:21:32 pm
.
That's heart-breaking and a wonderful tribute.....well played Alan.
Logged

Offline philippe

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Andrew Devine
« Reply #89 on: July 31, 2021, 11:06:01 pm »
R.I.P. Andrew
YNWA
Justice for the 97
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,087
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: RIP Andrew Devine
« Reply #90 on: July 31, 2021, 11:52:59 pm »
My thoughts are with Andrew Devines friends & family.

Tony Evans has been spot on in his coverage this week.



Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,908
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: RIP Andrew Devine
« Reply #91 on: August 2, 2021, 01:36:43 am »
Tragic, not going to say what I feel about the scum who let this happen, Tony Evans' article sums it up for me

RIP Andrew Device

JFT97
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Andrew Devine
« Reply #92 on: August 2, 2021, 04:35:41 am »
Desperately sad news. What a fighter he was. RIP Andrew
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Andrew Devine
« Reply #93 on: August 2, 2021, 01:22:04 pm »
If they gave him six months, and he lived for over 30 years more, that is something special.

Rest in Peace.

Justice for the 97!
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Andrew Devine
« Reply #94 on: August 4, 2021, 11:36:56 am »
What a fighter you were, Andrew. RIP.

But it's more than 97, isn't it?

And the man who helped push the lie was subsequently rewarded with a top job in the city of Liverpool and given laurels by a university in Liverpool?

Unbelievable.
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,517
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: RIP Andrew Devine
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 10:50:10 am »
Liverpool Football Club will pay tribute to Andrew Devine, the 97th person unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster, ahead of the Reds' first Premier League home game on Saturday August 21.

A lifelong supporter of the club, Andrew passed away recently at the age of 55. Despite sustaining life-changing injuries at Hillsborough, he continued to attend matches at Anfield when possible.

In recognition of his passing, a minutes silence will take place ahead of kick-off at our Premier League fixture against Burnley at Anfield to allow supporters, players and staff to come together to pay their respects. A special Kop mosaic will also be displayed, which will feature the Eternal Flames with the number 97.

LFC will also be reviewing its current 96 emblems with plans to change them to 97 in memory of Andrew. This will include the emblems on the backs of the playing shirts, although it is not possible to change them for the 2021-22 campaign at this point.

Andrews name will also be etched on the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield alongside the 96.

Liverpool Football Clubs thoughts continue to be with the Devine family and all those affected by the Hillsborough disaster.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,917
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: RIP Andrew Devine
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 am »
Superb.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Andrew Devine
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 02:38:45 pm »
I'm sure the club have sought approval from Andrew's family before this announcement and it's absolutely the right thing to do. JFT97.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:29:36 pm by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,397
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: RIP Andrew Devine
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:25:08 pm »
A wonderful tribute to someone who displayed immense bravery and f9ght over the past 32 years. Hopefully the updated memorial will serve as a reminder of how the victims and their families have been failed by the system.

YNWA Andrew Devine
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Andrew Devine
« Reply #99 on: Today at 12:25:19 am »
RIP Andrew. You will be remembered.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 