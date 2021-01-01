« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO NEWS - INSTEAD, 'DO WE HAVE A RIGHT TO COMPLAIN?'

I think the page many of you are looking for is this one.
https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/contact-us
This idea that its either spend over £100 million or a lot less with no middle ground is ridiculous. Yet to see a single person saying we should 'spend like City' but its dragged up so much like it's being shouted from every corner of the forum. Some have simply said strengthen the squad!!! No ones even calling for immediate purchases for first teamers, just adding to the SQUAD as the first team is great but the back up could be improved. Quite hard to argue that when one of our back up forwards hardly scores anymore
I find it utterly bizarre that this thread is dominated by posters who find the idea of transfers completely objectionable and gang up on those who suggest they are part of football and that we could maybe show some ambition in the transfer market. Its the same people every window  ;D  Its like a Game of Thrones thread where 90% of the posters hate the show and wonder why anyone watches it!

I find it utterly bizarre that this thread is dominated by posters who find the idea of transfers completely objectionable and gang up on those who suggest they are part of football and that we could maybe show some ambition in the transfer market. Its the same people every window  ;D  Its like a Game of Thrones thread where 90% of the posters hate the show and wonder why anyone watches it!

I find it utterly bizarre that this thread is dominated by posters who find the idea of transfers completely objectionable and gang up on those who suggest they are part of football and that we could maybe show some ambition in the transfer market. Its the same people every window  ;D  Its like a Game of Thrones thread where 90% of the posters hate the show and wonder why anyone watches it!

No one finds transfers completely objectionable its just that some of us aren't crying or won't cry if the club don't make any and don't go around stomping our feet demanding that the club makes transfers.

We all want to see new exciting players at the club.
If you want a club backed by a whole country who can spend £200m every year on players then go support City or Chelsea then. Although support is used loosely cos all you ever do on this site is whinge and moan about everything this football club does...apart from ticket sales of course.


If you can point to where Ive said we should spend £200M please do so, all Ive asked is for us to be competitive, exist within our budget but be ambitious.
We've won the league the last 2 seasons so the answer is yes

I'd argue that Klopp has found success in spite of the lack of investment from FSG. He is an owners dream, can only imagine Rafa would have thrown his toys out of the pram, but current manager would never air such frustrations, just goes about his work improving what he has at his disposal to a really high standard. Nobody else would have been able to win the way Klopp has had to.

The problem is the owners expect him to work his magic again and again. Another perfect season where everything clicks, zero injuries and everyone fires at 100% so the need for true depth won't be properly tested. And if there are issues and we end up in 4th again, well then champions league money will be a comfort won't it.

Thats the attitude of FSG, sure its better than H+G days, but nobody is asking for £100 million signings. Simply looking for our world class manager to be given the resources to compete.
If you can point to where Ive said we should spend £200M please do so, all Ive asked is for us to be competitive, exist within our budget but be ambitious.

The club is doing all three of those right now so you should be happy.
I find it utterly bizarre that this thread is dominated by posters who find the idea of transfers completely objectionable and gang up on those who suggest they are part of football and that we could maybe show some ambition in the transfer market. Its the same people every window  ;D  Its like a Game of Thrones thread where 90% of the posters hate the show and wonder why anyone watches it!

It's a two sided discussion. Funny how most of us see the thread as being 'dominated' by people holding the different view.

That said, not a lot of it is about actual transfer activity, which does make me think we should retitle the thread 'should we complain about transfer policy when the squad's the strongest in world football not funded by a petrochemical state/oligarch?'.
mad how some of you think we aren't competitive. Total lack of trust in our players.
This idea that its either spend over £100 million or a lot less with no middle ground is ridiculous. Yet to see a single person saying we should 'spend like City' but its dragged up so much like it's being shouted from every corner of the forum. Some have simply said strengthen the squad!!! No ones even calling for immediate purchases for first teamers, just adding to the SQUAD as the first team is great but the back up could be improved. Quite hard to argue that when one of our back up forwards hardly scores anymore

Agreed, you know when youve won the argument when they resort to extremes
Agreed, you know when youve won the argument when they resort to extremes

:lmao are you really than arrogant and have such a high opinion on the utter bollocks you spout?
