Possibly, but apart from Salah we were not that great upfront for a lot of last season. Maybe things will click better this season, who knows. I think we definitely need another goal scorer tho.
We made a mistake not signing a CB (early in January more than the summer) but in terms of refreshing the side we were unfortunate with the Thiago and Jota injuries. Jota really did refresh the attack until he got injured in December (with us top) and Thiago looked great for the couple of games he played before the neanderthal took him out. He eventually came back into a midfield missing Henderson and Fabinho and with Wijnaldum miles off his game. Even Tsimikas was injured most of the season.We signed Jota and Thiago specifically to replenish and refresh the team and squad, you can't account for them then getting injured, as you say.If we don't get anyone else in this summer then there's a complaint to be had (especially after cutting Wijnaldum loose) but the plan is to bring 1 or 2 more in.
No, De, he's not just talking about last season, stevie123, "...this shit has been happening for years...", you know, when we won the league, Champions League, World club champions. Take your rose tinted glasses off, mate, this shit just got real
September to mid December - league winning formHalf the team out with injury from mid December through February - relegation formTeam comes back for the rest of the season - league winning formI'm pretty certain our issues were 100% due to injury
Well Jota was pretty good when he was fit. We couldn't compress the pitch high up effectively due to obvious reasons so we couldn't pin sides like we did in the past and then use advantage of that in the final third.
Great, as long as youre pretty certain thats alright then
The line from Liverpool has always been the same; Keita is not for sale, and remains a key part of their plans.Source: @goal Journalist: @neiljonesgoalMust be that the club are confident his health will improve this season, fingers crossed it works out that way.
100%I'm looking forward to Norwich next week and seeing the brilliant footballers we have at the club take us on another enjoyable ride that I can experience with my friends. We might win something which will enhance it but if we don't I'm still going to have an incredible time.
Even if Phillips plays?
Then there is the situation with Bobby, who has been poor for a few years now.
Why would his health improve? Also, the comments from his agent last season were relating to him not wanting to be a scavenger in midfield but a playmaker- is Klopp going to change his role or is he going to adapt?
Why would his health improve?
Everton perpetually winning the Transfer Window Trophy?
