« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE  (Read 88245 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 09:53:04 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:29:20 pm

I don't know how you have the patience mate.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,747
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 09:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:53:04 pm
I don't know how you have the patience mate.

Distraction from work today  ;D
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,747
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 09:58:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:39:01 pm
Possibly, but apart from Salah we were not that great upfront for a lot of last season. Maybe things will click better this season, who knows. I think we definitely need another goal scorer tho.

Well Jota was pretty good when he was fit.

We couldn't compress the pitch high up effectively due to obvious reasons so we couldn't pin sides like we did in the past and then use advantage of that in the final third.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,747
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 10:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:40:12 pm
We made a mistake not signing a CB (early in January more than the summer) but in terms of refreshing the side we were unfortunate with the Thiago and Jota injuries. Jota really did refresh the attack until he got injured in December (with us top) and Thiago looked great for the couple of games he played before the neanderthal took him out.  He eventually came back into a midfield missing Henderson and Fabinho and with Wijnaldum miles off his game. Even Tsimikas was injured most of the season.

We signed Jota and Thiago specifically to replenish and refresh the team and squad, you can't account for them then getting injured, as you say.

If we don't get anyone else in this summer then there's a complaint to be had (especially after cutting Wijnaldum loose) but the plan is to bring 1 or 2 more in.

We took a gamble with the CB pairings. The rest you can't account for. Kostas was also injured for much of the season and had COVID as well. So we couldn't even rotate Robertson as much as we probably would have, as we already had too many changes at the back.

Quote
No, De, he's not just talking about last season, stevie123, "...this shit has been happening for years...", you know, when we won the league, Champions League, World club champions. Take your rose tinted glasses off, mate, this shit just got real

Cheers Bob for showing me truth :D
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,465
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2044 on: Today at 10:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:26:55 pm
September to mid December - league winning form
Half the team out with injury from mid December through February - relegation form
Team comes back for the rest of the season - league winning form

I'm pretty certain our issues were 100% due to injury

Great, as long as youre pretty certain thats alright then
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 10:05:51 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:58:26 pm
Well Jota was pretty good when he was fit.

We couldn't compress the pitch high up effectively due to obvious reasons so we couldn't pin sides like we did in the past and then use advantage of that in the final third.
Maybe its just me but for large parts of last season it seemed we had to create the perfect goal or need loads of chances before we scored, whilst opposition would just take their one or two chances. A natural goal scorer would make such a difference at times. Yes Jota was great early on but didnt look the same player after his injury. Hopefully he will be back on it this season.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,059
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2046 on: Today at 10:07:20 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:05:41 pm
Great, as long as youre pretty certain thats alright then

What? That before or after the injury crisis that hit the club we showed title winning form? You can't say we didn't can you? Cos we were top until that kicked in then won 9 of our last 11 when the players came back. It seriously disrespectful to the players we already have at this football club to suggest that unless we bring in new signings they aren't good enough anymore.


For what its worth I'm delighted that the players at this football club continued to produce title winning performances after they won the title. Fucking bizarre to think otherwise.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,465
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2047 on: Today at 10:09:37 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 09:46:33 pm
The line from Liverpool has always been the same; Keita is not for sale, and remains a key part of their plans.

Source:
@goal
 
Journalist:
@neiljonesgoal

Must be that the club are confident his health will improve this season, fingers crossed it works out that way.

Why would his health improve? Also, the comments from his agent last season were relating to him not wanting to be a scavenger in midfield but a playmaker- is Klopp going to change his role or is he going to adapt?
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,673
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2048 on: Today at 10:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:33:30 pm
100%

I'm looking forward to Norwich next week and seeing the brilliant footballers we have at the club take us on another enjoyable ride that I can experience with my friends. We might win something which will enhance it but if we don't I'm still going to have an incredible time.

Even if Phillips plays?  ;)
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,059
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2049 on: Today at 10:11:22 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 10:09:55 pm
Even if Phillips plays?  ;)

Even if he plays, which he won't. Funnily enough I'm able to scream and support the lads when I'm at the match...
Logged

Online Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2050 on: Today at 10:13:41 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:18:52 pm
Then there is the situation with Bobby, who has been poor for a few years now.

Yeah hes been fucking shocking mate.

Some people dont deserve these players
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,717
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2051 on: Today at 10:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:09:37 pm
Why would his health improve? Also, the comments from his agent last season were relating to him not wanting to be a scavenger in midfield but a playmaker- is Klopp going to change his role or is he going to adapt?
Forget about what happened last season, maybe he was in upset and has got his mind right now. The important thing is what are the signals from the manager with regards to him. If the club are saying he is not for sale then its likely Klopp wants to stick with him next season.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,672
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2052 on: Today at 10:16:36 pm »
With key players signing decent length, highly incentivised, contracts. You have to think the club are persuading them we will make appropriate transfers for them to expect to trigger the bonuses.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,104
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2053 on: Today at 10:17:48 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:01:06 pm
Some even became friends and sent each other PMs of a Bat signal showing a wiggling penis.
:lmao :boxhead

 ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,943
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2054 on: Today at 10:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:09:37 pm
Why would his health improve?

Do you even stop to think of potential answers to these questions you raise!?
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,839
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - CHEERIO FREERIO POWER CUBE
« Reply #2055 on: Today at 10:19:13 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:47:58 pm
Everton perpetually winning the Transfer Window Trophy? :D

Ah, makes sense now. As you were stevie123
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 