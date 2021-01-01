Great, as long as youre pretty certain thats alright then



What? That before or after the injury crisis that hit the club we showed title winning form? You can't say we didn't can you? Cos we were top until that kicked in then won 9 of our last 11 when the players came back. It seriously disrespectful to the players we already have at this football club to suggest that unless we bring in new signings they aren't good enough anymore.For what its worth I'm delighted that the players at this football club continued to produce title winning performances after they won the title. Fucking bizarre to think otherwise.