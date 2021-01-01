Never have I seen a club applaud themselves as much for extending contracts of existing key players. Its actually hilarious to be honest, and supporters expectations have been lowered so much that we are treating it as a new signing.



As our rivals strengthen (Varane and Sancho to United, Lukaku to Chelsea on top of big money they spent last season, City adding Grealish and potentially Kane), no matter what way you look at it we are standing still. And using the title winning season as the bar for this squad, meekly expecting every one of them to fire at 100% like they did in 2019/2020. And they will all need to fire at 100% (with no injuries) for us to even challenge, make no mistake about it. Every one of our rivals are stronger, so the goalposts have moved.



You are only as good as your last season, and its as clear as the nose on our face that we need players to improve on what we have. Blind optimism that Mane and Firmino will step up this season despite clear signs of decline is incredibly frustrating. I feel this is payback from FSG over the fan outcry about furloughing staff and the backlash over trying to get a larger slice of the pie via a new Super league. Fans can lump it when they come looking for new signings now.



I get the whole non homegrown quota needing to be lowered by offloading the likes of Origi and Shaqiri but there always an undercurrent of excuses, local journos and sports writers who deal specifically in Liverpool news are clearly fed these narratives and its debated on fan sites etc.. its not something that seems to be a massive issue at other clubs.



The next window is always "the big one" for Liverpool.



Talks of not being able to find a £5million buyer for Ben Davies are incredibly small time, the club always like to paint themselves as being more clever than anyone else, "looking for value" etc... but years of flogging dross for big money (and congratulating themselves and Michael Edwards in media articles) has come back to bite them on the backside as clearly Liverpool is now seen as somewhere where you won't get great value, instead its an expensive place to shop.



Klopp likes to keep his squad tight, he is conservative in using certain squad players (Ox, Keita, Shaq, Origi to name a few). This presumption that our midfield options are fine without Wijnaldum is nonsense, the general consensus is that Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago is a great starting 3 is hollow. Sure it would be a great 3, if 2 of that 3 were not shown to be consistently susceptible to injury.



We have improved in defence, midfield has been significantly weakened and I suspect we will suffer the same fate again this season in an over reliance on Mo Salah for goals. Again there a presumption that playing a high line at the back (with our first choice defenders) will solve all problems, but its absolute folly to take it as gospel that it will.