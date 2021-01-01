« previous next »
We're not releasing Shaq on a free :D It makes literally no sense.

Be hilarious if we do.
Alisson new deal until 2027

Some contract for him. Fully deserved too.
Couple of reports comimg through on Twatter that we are letting Shaq go for nothing...

Shirley Knott.

While I doubt its true, we wont be signing any non-homegrown player until one leaves.  IF we were to let Shaq go, Id  imagine a signing is around the corner. Personally I think the make up of the squad is a bigger barrier than finances.
Never have I seen a club applaud themselves as much for extending contracts of existing key players. Its actually hilarious to be honest, and supporters expectations have been lowered so much that we are treating it as a new signing.

As our rivals strengthen (Varane and Sancho to United, Lukaku to Chelsea on top of big money they spent last season, City adding Grealish and potentially Kane), no matter what way you look at it we are standing still. And using the title winning season as the bar for this squad, meekly expecting every one of them to fire at 100% like they did in 2019/2020. And they will all need to fire at 100% (with no injuries) for us to even challenge, make no mistake about it. Every one of our rivals are stronger, so the goalposts have moved.

You are only as good as your last season, and its as clear as the nose on our face that we need players to improve on what we have. Blind optimism that Mane and Firmino will step up this season despite clear signs of decline is incredibly frustrating. I feel this is payback from FSG over the fan outcry about furloughing staff and the backlash over trying to get a larger slice of the pie via a new Super league. Fans can lump it when they come looking for new signings now.

I get the whole non homegrown quota needing to be lowered by offloading the likes of Origi and Shaqiri but there always an undercurrent of excuses, local journos and sports writers who deal specifically in Liverpool news are clearly fed these narratives and its debated on fan sites etc.. its not something that seems to be a massive issue at other clubs.

The next window is always "the big one" for Liverpool.

Talks of not being able to find a £5million buyer for Ben Davies are incredibly small time, the club always like to paint themselves as being more clever than anyone else, "looking for value" etc... but years of flogging dross for big money (and congratulating themselves and Michael Edwards in media articles) has come back to bite them on the backside as clearly Liverpool is now seen as somewhere where you won't get great value, instead its an expensive place to shop.

Klopp likes to keep his squad tight, he is conservative in using certain squad players (Ox, Keita, Shaq, Origi to name a few). This presumption that our midfield options are fine without Wijnaldum is nonsense, the general consensus is that Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago is a great starting 3 is hollow. Sure it would be a great 3, if 2 of that 3 were not shown to be consistently susceptible to injury.

We have improved in defence, midfield has been significantly weakened and I suspect we will suffer the same fate again this season in an over reliance on Mo Salah for goals. Again there a presumption that playing a high line at the back (with our first choice defenders) will solve all problems, but its absolute folly to take it as gospel that it will.
Be hilarious if we do.

I'm not sure I'd laugh, but it'd be pretty odd.....and of course the fewm from certain posters would be funny for a few minutes! It'd be a hell of a departure for Edwards and co squeezing whatever they can out of sales to 'Yeah just go mate, why not'
Alisson new deal until 2027

Some contract for him. Fully deserved too.

Brilliant news and that is a long term contract! The best goalie we've had in ages, and best in the world, is staying with us for a long time

Hope he put a goalscoring bonus in!
I'm not sure I'd laugh, but it'd be pretty odd.....and of course the fewm from certain posters would be funny for a few minutes! It'd be a hell of a departure for Edwards and co squeezing whatever they can out of sales to 'Yeah just go mate, why not'

 ;D I'm only in it for the 10 minute news cycles tbf (until the football starts).

Will be 34 by the end of his contract. Worrying times.
Alisson new deal until 2027

Some contract for him. Fully deserved too.

Have we tried him as a false 9/false 1 yet?
Never have I seen a club applaud themselves as much for extending contracts of existing key players. Its actually hilarious to be honest, and supporters expectations have been lowered so much that we are treating it as a new signing.

As our rivals strengthen (Varane and Sancho to United, Lukaku to Chelsea on top of big money they spent last season, City adding Grealish and potentially Kane), no matter what way you look at it we are standing still. And using the title winning season as the bar for this squad, meekly expecting every one of them to fire at 100% like they did in 2019/2020. And they will all need to fire at 100% (with no injuries) for us to even challenge, make no mistake about it. Every one of our rivals are stronger, so the goalposts have moved.

You are only as good as your last season, and its as clear as the nose on our face that we need players to improve on what we have. Blind optimism that Mane and Firmino will step up this season despite clear signs of decline is incredibly frustrating. I feel this is payback from FSG over the fan outcry about furloughing staff and the backlash over trying to get a larger slice of the pie via a new Super league. Fans can lump it when they come looking for new signings now.

I get the whole non homegrown quota needing to be lowered by offloading the likes of Origi and Shaqiri but there always an undercurrent of excuses, local journos and sports writers who deal specifically in Liverpool news are clearly fed these narratives and its debated on fan sites etc.. its not something that seems to be a massive issue at other clubs.

The next window is always "the big one" for Liverpool.

Talks of not being able to find a £5million buyer for Ben Davies are incredibly small time, the club always like to paint themselves as being more clever than anyone else, "looking for value" etc... but years of flogging dross for big money (and congratulating themselves and Michael Edwards in media articles) has come back to bite them on the backside as clearly Liverpool is now seen as somewhere where you won't get great value, instead its an expensive place to shop.

Klopp likes to keep his squad tight, he is conservative in using certain squad players (Ox, Keita, Shaq, Origi to name a few). This presumption that our midfield options are fine without Wijnaldum is nonsense, the general consensus is that Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago is a great starting 3 is hollow. Sure it would be a great 3, if 2 of that 3 were not shown to be consistently susceptible to injury.

We have improved in defence, midfield has been significantly weakened and I suspect we will suffer the same fate again this season in an over reliance on Mo Salah for goals. Again there a presumption that playing a high line at the back (with our first choice defenders) will solve all problems, but its absolute folly to take it as gospel that it will.

It's lucky the transfer window "slammed shut" yesterday! Otherwise this post would come across as a tad premature...
I get the feeling that these contract renewals are all leading up to a big announcement for some reason- think Virgil and Mo will be done soon and then maybe (hopefully) a big signing
Never have I seen a club applaud themselves as much for extending contracts of existing key players. Its actually hilarious to be honest, and supporters expectations have been lowered so much that we are treating it as a new signing.

As our rivals strengthen (Varane and Sancho to United, Lukaku to Chelsea on top of big money they spent last season, City adding Grealish and potentially Kane), no matter what way you look at it we are standing still. And using the title winning season as the bar for this squad, meekly expecting every one of them to fire at 100% like they did in 2019/2020. And they will all need to fire at 100% (with no injuries) for us to even challenge, make no mistake about it. Every one of our rivals are stronger, so the goalposts have moved.

You are only as good as your last season, and its as clear as the nose on our face that we need players to improve on what we have. Blind optimism that Mane and Firmino will step up this season despite clear signs of decline is incredibly frustrating. I feel this is payback from FSG over the fan outcry about furloughing staff and the backlash over trying to get a larger slice of the pie via a new Super league. Fans can lump it when they come looking for new signings now.

I get the whole non homegrown quota needing to be lowered by offloading the likes of Origi and Shaqiri but there always an undercurrent of excuses, local journos and sports writers who deal specifically in Liverpool news are clearly fed these narratives and its debated on fan sites etc.. its not something that seems to be a massive issue at other clubs.

The next window is always "the big one" for Liverpool.

Talks of not being able to find a £5million buyer for Ben Davies are incredibly small time, the club always like to paint themselves as being more clever than anyone else, "looking for value" etc... but years of flogging dross for big money (and congratulating themselves and Michael Edwards in media articles) has come back to bite them on the backside as clearly Liverpool is now seen as somewhere where you won't get great value, instead its an expensive place to shop.

Klopp likes to keep his squad tight, he is conservative in using certain squad players (Ox, Keita, Shaq, Origi to name a few). This presumption that our midfield options are fine without Wijnaldum is nonsense, the general consensus is that Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago is a great starting 3 is hollow. Sure it would be a great 3, if 2 of that 3 were not shown to be consistently susceptible to injury.

We have improved in defence, midfield has been significantly weakened and I suspect we will suffer the same fate again this season in an over reliance on Mo Salah for goals. Again there a presumption that playing a high line at the back (with our first choice defenders) will solve all problems, but its absolute folly to take it as gospel that it will.

This whole post is predicated on the assumption that FSG are somehow vindictive - spiteful even.

There have been mistakes - not unnatural when their background and culture are taken account of; but nothing in their stewardship entitles you to create this narrative.
I get the feeling that these contract renewals are all leading up to a big announcement for some reason- think Virgil and Mo will be done soon and then maybe (hopefully) a big signing

Think Trendisdestiny made the same point

Hope the instinct is right
Never have I seen a club applaud themselves as much for extending contracts of existing key players.

I dunno - we've signed our future captain, best goalkeeper in the world (and cover for Bob) and our best midfielder up to long term deals. That's pretty good going considering 3 weeks ago they were all turning 50 and going into the last 2 years of their contracts. It's good news. Good signals for people we might sign too   
Never have I seen a club applaud themselves as much for extending contracts of existing key players. Its actually hilarious to be honest, and supporters expectations have been lowered so much that we are treating it as a new signing.

Considering that this club has had a habit of losing it's world class players in recent history, being able to retain several world class players who have plenty left in their tank, is important given that there is also a massive competition from other clubs to get said players.

Being competitive on the pitch and being able to retain players financially is essential for any success in football. I don't know why you place all of us in the same category and generalize that everyone treats it as a new signing. Perhaps it suits your argument.

Quote
As our rivals strengthen (Varane and Sancho to United, Lukaku to Chelsea on top of big money they spent last season, City adding Grealish and potentially Kane), no matter what way you look at it we are standing still. And using the title winning season as the bar for this squad, meekly expecting every one of them to fire at 100% like they did in 2019/2020. And they will all need to fire at 100% (with no injuries) for us to even challenge, make no mistake about it. Every one of our rivals are stronger, so the goalposts have moved.

I think we should strengthen this summer if possible, but the idea that we haven't strengthen since our league winning season is false given the fact that we signed Thiago, a world class midfielder from then European Champions and Jota, who was supposed to help with the goal-scoring aspect [which he did when he was fit]. We strengthened after winning the league, however for all the already discussed reasons, what happened last season wasn't because of us standing still.

that aside, apart from City, everyone else had to catch up to us, on the pitch, so they're active in the market, as expected. We however don't operate on the same financial levels as mentioned clubs so we were never going to spend as much as they are without recouping a certain amount from outgoing transfers. We've however paid out the ass wage wise in recent years, which only has been matched by a few clubs in the world.

Quote
Klopp likes to keep his squad tight, he is conservative in using certain squad players (Ox, Keita, Shaq, Origi to name a few). This presumption that our midfield options are fine without Wijnaldum is nonsense, the general consensus is that Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago is a great starting 3 is hollow. Sure it would be a great 3, if 2 of that 3 were not shown to be consistently susceptible to injury.

We have improved in defence, midfield has been significantly weakened and I suspect we will suffer the same fate again this season in an over reliance on Mo Salah for goals. Again there a presumption that playing a high line at the back (with our first choice defenders) will solve all problems, but its absolute folly to take it as gospel that it will.

Klopp has been reluctant to use the mentioned players because there has been a significant period of time when they have been injured, and he is the type that likes playing players who are in rhythm, and most of those players tend to need time to get on the same page as others when coming back from injury.

If Jota is missing for months again due to injury, if our defenders all have the same injuries like last year, and our midfield has to help out again at the back like this past season, and Mane struggles again, then yes we will struggle to compete for the title.

But that's a lot of if's, and a lot of things had to happen last year for us to have a bad year [compared to previous years], and to top it all off, we also played without a full Anfield. Which is huge for our side. Some sides thrive with a full stadium, and some sides struggle when the pressure is on. But our home record over the last couple of years prior to what happened this passed season, isn't a coincidence.



Couple of reports comimg through on Twatter that we are letting Shaq go for nothing...

Shirley Knott.

If he wants to go to Italy it's the reality of dealing with Serie A at the best of times, let alone during a pandemic. He's nearly 30 and in a depressed market we need to be realistic.

At least if he goes it clears the decks to bring someone in.
This whole post is predicated on the assumption that FSG are somehow vindictive - spiteful even.

There have been mistakes - not unnatural when their background and culture are taken account of; but nothing in their stewardship entitles you to create this narrative.

A sterling sense of entitlement enables the creation of said narrative...
Never have I seen a club applaud themselves as much for extending contracts of existing key players. Its actually hilarious to be honest, and supporters expectations have been lowered so much that we are treating it as a new signing.

Keeping your all your boss players happy and keeping them in their peak years is not something we've been able to do consistently for many years.

Whilst we'd all like new signings, and I'd expect we'll continue to strengthen over this window and others, keeping our existing player happy and contracted is the best way for us to get short term success. That's shouldn't;t be at the expense of mid-term success (and vice versa). As such we've quietly added some youth to our team through the acquisitions of Konate, Tsimikas and Jota in the last 2 summer windows and the promotion of Kelleher, Jones and Elliott from the U23s.

We'd all like that bit extra in terms of depth but that shouldn't come at the expense of being able to celebrate the fact that we are very likely going to watch TAA for 4 more years, Fabinho for 5 more years and Alisson for 6 more years at Liverpool. Those 3 players, and others, will be the bedrock of this team and any success they enjoy in the next 3-4 seasons. Getting them signed is something to be happy about and isn't about lowering expectations. It's about stability and giving yourself the best chance to get short and mid term success.
i dont think the contract renewals so far have any impact on possible transfers.

Van Dik I suspect will be done next.

Salah & Henderson I think will drag on. Salah deal may be a tough one because he would command a  huge wage.
i dont think the contract renewals so far have any impact on possible transfers.

Van Dik I suspect will be done next.

Salah & Henderson I think will drag on. Salah deal may be a tough one because he would command a  huge wage.

One advantage with Salah is the state Barca and Real are in. Barca can't do anything and Real are trying to clear the decks for Mbappe.

That leaves one of the oil lot. Would he want to play the rest of his peak years in France?
