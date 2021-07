Right on cue, the infamous 'next transfer window/next summer'. Weren't some on here bending over backwards to ridicule anyone who dared say we needed signings in Jan saying 'next trasnfer window'.All that's left now is the highlighting of the 'lack of value and availability in this window' then January to be not a great time to buy.I really hope i'm wrong but this window is going down the line of scrimping and saving and pushing the usual lines then doing little and leaving holes in the squad.Always starts with some reported goals of positions to buy for then gradually as time progresses 'reliable' peoples words are used as some form of hope e.g. Graeme Kelly who mentioned Chiesa while it was omitted he also said the deal is impossibleThe targets are then scaled back to the minimum. Still feel we end the window with just Konate in and talking about a big next or summer transfer window when the huge names will be touted only for us not to get them. Its vital we win something big this year if we want to go for a big name next summer!!