There's no way I'm wading into this nonsense.
Who's fishing here?
But youre the transfer c oracle
Looks like Doku liked an article linking him with ushttps://youtu.be/De1LCQvbqV4
Why does everyone just presume Phillips is for sail?
You're all INSANE.
Have Marine made any sails so far in the window?
Insigne, lovely player.
Why does everyone just presume Phillips is for sail?
Oh Bhoy.....
Because hes in ship shape and Bristol fashion ahaar
Thats ship mate!
When do we set sail on a new course lads?
Players who look up for a move this year (that the media have mentioned) that could interest us:MidfieldersHoussem AouarYves BissoumaEduardo CamavingaFlorian NeuhausSaul NiguezMarcel SabitzerRenato SanchesYouri TielemansForwardsTammy AbrahamLeon BaileyMatheus CunhaRaphinha (If Leeds buy Cunha?)Ismaila SarrThere's a fair few midfielders out there that look like they could fit into the squad. Can't say the same for the forwards.
Yeah. In short, Firmino, Ox and Naby are the kings of pressing when they're fit.
That's who we'll sign
Im sitting on the Doku the bay
..
Do you believe that with your Saul?
As Saul
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]