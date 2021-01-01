« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 08:08:59 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:06:39 pm
There's no way I'm wading into this nonsense.
:lmao

Genuine lol
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 08:09:37 pm
Quote from: mercurial on Yesterday at 08:08:31 pm
Who's fishing here?
It doesnt take a brain sturgeon to work that out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 08:17:06 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:06:39 pm
There's no way I'm wading into this nonsense.
:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 08:21:00 pm
Was gonna a-skiff it's safe to come back in yet? Clearly knot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 08:25:20 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:06:39 pm
There's no way I'm wading into this nonsense.

But youre the transfer c oracle
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 08:31:20 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 08:25:20 pm
But youre the transfer c oracle
dinghy effort mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 08:32:40 pm
Looks like Doku liked an article linking him with us

https://youtu.be/De1LCQvbqV4
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 08:34:29 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:32:40 pm
Looks like Doku liked an article linking him with us

https://youtu.be/De1LCQvbqV4


Game on!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 08:35:16 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:32:40 pm
Looks like Doku liked an article linking him with us

https://youtu.be/De1LCQvbqV4
Hopefully we'll be the place he drops anchor
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 09:21:00 pm
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 05:52:32 pm
Why does everyone just presume Phillips is for sail?

he's standing on the deck.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 09:27:25 pm
:lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 09:37:36 pm
That's an up shore wind to Burnley though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 09:38:50 pm
The tide turned very quickly on this thread...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 09:41:41 pm
You're all INSANE.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 09:51:34 pm
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 09:41:41 pm
You're all INSANE.

Insigne, lovely player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 09:53:01 pm
Have Marine made any sails so far in the window?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 09:53:14 pm
Is Decky still around?

I want to ask him: are we still in the poop, Deck?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 09:55:29 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:53:01 pm
Have Marine made any sails so far in the window?

Heard they have some hardy seamen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 09:56:02 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 10:01:05 pm
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 05:52:32 pm
Why does everyone just presume Phillips is for sail?
Oh Bhoy.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 10:01:56 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 10:01:05 pm
Oh Bhoy.....
It's just a case of his piers at Anfield being better than him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 10:19:12 pm
Yawl be Wherry sorry when we sign some Junk
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 10:40:11 pm
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 05:52:32 pm
Why does everyone just presume Phillips is for sail?

Because hes in ship shape and Bristol fashion ahaar
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 10:49:46 pm
Im sitting on the Doku the bay..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:40:11 pm
Because hes in ship shape and Bristol fashion ahaar

Thats ship mate!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #385 on: Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm
I think the mods need to issue a stern warning and ask some people to bow out now before they get jibbed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 11:52:17 pm
When do we set sail on a new course lads?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #388 on: Yesterday at 11:55:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:52:17 pm
When do we set sail on a new course lads?
Whenever you feed us the latest bullshit rumour you've dugout of Twitter's nether regions, obviously.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #389 on: Yesterday at 11:59:46 pm
Do you think I'm Christopher Columbus or something? Set out to get Mbappe but end up with Mbappu.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #390 on: Today at 12:01:04 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 04:06:39 pm
Players who look up for a move this year (that the media have mentioned) that could interest us:

Midfielders

Houssem Aouar
Yves Bissouma
Eduardo Camavinga
Florian Neuhaus
Saul Niguez
Marcel Sabitzer
Renato Sanches
Youri Tielemans


Forwards

Tammy Abraham
Leon Bailey
Matheus Cunha
Raphinha (If Leeds buy Cunha?)
Ismaila Sarr

There's a fair few midfielders out there that look like they could fit into the squad. Can't say the same for the forwards.

That's who we'll sign
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #391 on: Today at 12:01:46 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 04:09:14 pm
Yeah. In short, Firmino, Ox and Naby are the kings of pressing when they're fit.
Hasnt Firmino pressuring numbers gone down the last couple years? I know that a concern for him as he gets older with his pressing stats.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #392 on: Today at 12:02:12 am
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 12:01:04 am
That's who we'll sign

Do you believe that with your Saul?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #393 on: Today at 12:02:56 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:49:46 pm
Im sitting on the Doku the bay..

That's actually very good considering you're a teacher
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #394 on: Today at 12:03:30 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:02:12 am
Do you believe that with your Saul?

As Saul
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #395 on: Today at 12:27:38 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #396 on: Today at 12:30:10 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:02:12 am
Do you believe that with your Saul?
Hes strongz tooz da finish cos he eatz his spinach
Hes Popeyez the Saul-er Guy
PHEEP PHEEPZ

HAG GAG GAG MEEZ OLIVES
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #397 on: Today at 12:44:17 am
Wave after wave - Old blighty
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
Reply #398 on: Today at 01:17:40 am
i'm still expecting Juan Mata to join
