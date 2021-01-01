There's no way I'm wading into this nonsense.
Who's fishing here?
But youre the transfer c oracle
Looks like Doku liked an article linking him with ushttps://youtu.be/De1LCQvbqV4
Why does everyone just presume Phillips is for sail?
You're all INSANE.
Have Marine made any sails so far in the window?
Insigne, lovely player.
Why does everyone just presume Phillips is for sail?
Oh Bhoy.....
Because hes in ship shape and Bristol fashion ahaar
Thats ship mate!
When do we set sail on a new course lads?
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]