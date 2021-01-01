« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI  (Read 12327 times)

Offline ByrdmanLFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #320 on: Today at 05:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 05:52:32 pm
Why does everyone just presume Phillips is for sail?

Would be kind of a weird career change after being a CB... don't think he has any knowledge about boats
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #321 on: Today at 05:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 05:52:32 pm
Why does everyone just presume Phillips is for sail?

It's just the way the wind is blowing.
Online Djozer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #322 on: Today at 05:55:59 pm »
I foresee a titanic number of nautical puns. Anyone else want to stick their Aouar in?
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #323 on: Today at 05:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 05:52:32 pm
Why does everyone just presume Phillips is for sail?
Because John Henry needs a new yacht.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #324 on: Today at 05:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 05:52:32 pm
Why does everyone just presume Phillips is for sail?
Hes 24.  He will likely not get any significant game time.

He deserves a proper pro contract and proper game time.

We have 5 other senior  centre backs.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #325 on: Today at 06:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 05:52:32 pm
Why does everyone just presume Phillips is for sail?

they've given into pier pressure and wont go against the tide
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #326 on: Today at 06:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 05:52:32 pm
Why does everyone just presume Phillips is for sail?

Yeah, cant see us selling him given we didnt sign Ozan Kayak.
Offline Chip Evans

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #327 on: Today at 06:03:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:58:12 pm
He will likely not get any significant game time.

Agree. That'd be oarful for him, true. Deserves a move if he harbours any desire for game time.




Banning myself after this one. Slán 
Offline vblfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #328 on: Today at 06:04:20 pm »
Shit - This thread ls drifting off course again.
Online jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #329 on: Today at 06:04:37 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:58:35 pm
So sell him, Tsimikas, Keita, Orig, Shaq and Taki too?
No, we keep everyone else forever...

God what a dumb argument.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #330 on: Today at 06:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:49:39 pm
We need every penny to keep us afloat.
Plus we could do with the money for Mbappe next season and yacht net (not yet) :P
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #331 on: Today at 06:08:39 pm »
Dont sink this thread like the last one you assholes! We still have time to salvage this from the depths its heading for.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #332 on: Today at 06:09:36 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:03:36 pm
Yeah, cant see us selling him given we didnt sign Ozan Kayak.
Christ , you cant half be a Tit A Nic
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #333 on: Today at 06:10:17 pm »
Stuck in the Southern Dross (nice Jamaican wave)
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #334 on: Today at 06:11:20 pm »
Any truth in the rumours we're looking to re-sign Andy Carroll now that he's been released by Newcastle. Not sure about that myself, he's pretty shit on the deck.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #335 on: Today at 06:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:06:39 pm
Players who look up for a move this year (that the media have mentioned) that could interest us:

Midfielders

Houssem Aouar
Yves Bissouma
Eduardo Camavinga
Florian Neuhaus
Saul Niguez
Marcel Sabitzer
Renato Sanches
Youri Tielemans


Forwards

Tammy Abraham
Leon Bailey
Matheus Cunha
Raphinha (If Leeds buy Cunha?)
Ismaila Sarr

There's a fair few midfielders out there that look like they could fit into the squad. Can't say the same for the forwards.

Neuhaus & Cunha would be solid business and achievable with our budget once we sell a few, Camavinga instead of Neuhaus would be amazing but not likely

Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #336 on: Today at 06:19:08 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:35:53 pm
Oh buoy, here come the puns

I'm slightly disappointed that the Brighton ones did not continue after the sea-side ones hove into view.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #337 on: Today at 06:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:13:39 pm
Neuhaus & Cunha would be solid business
I thought the Neuhaus mentions had been put to bed, no need to pedalo-ld rumours
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #338 on: Today at 06:24:23 pm »
Quote
I think our core transfer successes are the Torres, Mascherano, Suarez, Salah type ones personally. The players who looked great as nippers, then maybe hit the skids, then showed signs of recovery in their trajectory that others either didn't see or wouldn't take the risk on. That's something we're innately great at.

Thinking back to this post from Royhendo, whod take a punt (no nautical pun intended) on Martial?

Apparently United have made him available and he looked a quality player before joining them.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #339 on: Today at 06:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:24:23 pm
Thinking back to this post from Royhendo, whod take a punt (no nautical pun intended) on Martial?

Apparently United have made him available and he looked a quality player before joining them.

I would purely on the basis that he's essentially a much better Origi. Him being a bit too languid or not working hard enough doesn't really matter if you don't have to play him in certain games.

They'd never sell to us though.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #340 on: Today at 06:31:21 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 06:27:46 pm
I would purely on the basis that he's essentially a much better Origi. Him being a bit too languid or not working hard enough doesn't really matter if you don't have to play him in certain games.

They'd never sell to us though.
Id hope with a much better manager and proper motivation he could become more of team player.

Agree with the last bit though.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #341 on: Today at 06:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:11:20 pm
Any truth in the rumours we're looking to re-sign Andy Carroll now that he's been released by Newcastle. Not sure about that myself, he's pretty shit on the deck.

I'd rather have Ngog back at the club
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #342 on: Today at 07:00:00 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:19:56 pm
I thought the Neuhaus mentions had been put to bed, no need to pedalo-ld rumours

I'm trying to keep the optimism afloat
Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #343 on: Today at 07:14:19 pm »
Ah it's Asam time. I'll check out for a bit.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #344 on: Today at 07:19:50 pm »
Santa Maria - cant wait for the window to end. Last day in September is it? Just want a Red October.
Logged
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #345 on: Today at 07:21:11 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:19:50 pm
Santa Maria - cant wait for the window to end. Last day in September is it? Just want a Red October.
Last day in august!

Offline McSquared

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #346 on: Today at 07:21:25 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:19:50 pm
Santa Maria - cant wait for the window to end. Last day in September is it? Just want a Red October.

Huntelaar for red october?
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #347 on: Today at 07:23:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:21:11 pm
Last day in august!



Purple Dildo Day.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - ARRIVEDERCI LAROUCI
« Reply #348 on: Today at 07:24:26 pm »
Purple submarine torpedo day?
