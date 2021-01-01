Why does everyone just presume Phillips is for sail?
people like big dick nick.
He will likely not get any significant game time.
So sell him, Tsimikas, Keita, Orig, Shaq and Taki too?
We need every penny to keep us afloat.
Yeah, cant see us selling him given we didnt sign Ozan Kayak.
Players who look up for a move this year (that the media have mentioned) that could interest us:MidfieldersHoussem AouarYves BissoumaEduardo CamavingaFlorian NeuhausSaul NiguezMarcel SabitzerRenato SanchesYouri TielemansForwardsTammy AbrahamLeon BaileyMatheus CunhaRaphinha (If Leeds buy Cunha?)Ismaila SarrThere's a fair few midfielders out there that look like they could fit into the squad. Can't say the same for the forwards.
Oh buoy, here come the puns
Neuhaus & Cunha would be solid business
I think our core transfer successes are the Torres, Mascherano, Suarez, Salah type ones personally. The players who looked great as nippers, then maybe hit the skids, then showed signs of recovery in their trajectory that others either didn't see or wouldn't take the risk on. That's something we're innately great at.
Thinking back to this post from Royhendo, whod take a punt (no nautical pun intended) on Martial? Apparently United have made him available and he looked a quality player before joining them.
I would purely on the basis that he's essentially a much better Origi. Him being a bit too languid or not working hard enough doesn't really matter if you don't have to play him in certain games.They'd never sell to us though.
Any truth in the rumours we're looking to re-sign Andy Carroll now that he's been released by Newcastle. Not sure about that myself, he's pretty shit on the deck.
I thought the Neuhaus mentions had been put to bed, no need to pedalo-ld rumours
Santa Maria - cant wait for the window to end. Last day in September is it? Just want a Red October.
Last day in august!
