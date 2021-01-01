Securing Doku for next season or this season would be a great move-
Chiesa isnt going to happen, he will already be budgeted for by Juve unless of course we pay a massive premium for him but I cant see Juve allowing a talent like him to slip through their fingers, it would be a humiliation
Last season for the forward positions we were (according to reports) considering
Jonathan David
Ismaila Sarr
Diogo Jota
So its not unreasonable to think we might go back in for Sarr or David or someone who profiles similar
Midfield depends on what type of player we are looking for, if we want someone similar to Gini then Saul has many shared qualities but is less of a goal threat
Are we looking for a playmaker like Aouar? I dont think so since we have Thiago and Jones
Do we want a defensive midfielder? No since have both Fabinho and Henderson that can do that role
So my best guess is a press resistant all rounder which leads us back to Saul or Neuhaus (but hes more forward thinking)
Would love to see what other options people can come up with