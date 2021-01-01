

Securing Doku for next season or this season would be a great move-



Chiesa isnt going to happen, he will already be budgeted for by Juve unless of course we pay a massive premium for him but I cant see Juve allowing a talent like him to slip through their fingers, it would be a humiliation



Last season for the forward positions we were (according to reports) considering



Jonathan David

Ismaila Sarr

Diogo Jota



So its not unreasonable to think we might go back in for Sarr or David or someone who profiles similar



Midfield depends on what type of player we are looking for, if we want someone similar to Gini then Saul has many shared qualities but is less of a goal threat



Are we looking for a playmaker like Aouar? I dont think so since we have Thiago and Jones

Do we want a defensive midfielder? No since have both Fabinho and Henderson that can do that role



So my best guess is a press resistant all rounder which leads us back to Saul or Neuhaus (but hes more forward thinking)



Would love to see what other options people can come up with