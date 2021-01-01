I imagine they could come to an agreement with fiorenitna and they could both make money.Doubt were in for him though. His number dont seem great
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jp4pJyIytMY&t=2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jp4pJyIytMY&t=2s</a>Graeme Kelly talks about Saul Niguez and Federico Chiesa 28:00 minutes in.
Pretty happy with Arse taking it.
Isn't Graeme Kelly just a complete chancer who just bounces off what journalists say with no real knowledge of what's actually going on? Or at least that's the vibe I get from his twitter
But if X fancied O but Y was in between then...... Bollox to that lark Chiesa is a very good player and he is on loan at Juve, thats what counts.
Yeah, that's right. Facts, statistics, history, just nonsense. The club spends untoward hundreds of thousands of pounds a year on salary for a whole group of people to do just that, all garbage :
If we're looking at Chiesa seriously then it going to be over what we paid for Vigil for sure.
I was literally in the middle of saving the last thread by starting a conversation about dimensional theory!!!My god man!
Think the Chiesa deal to Juve is they pay 7m loan fee and 50m for the obligation to purchase next summer. With their financial issues I wonder how much it would cost us to buy out their obligation? Fiorentina get 57m now (better than 57m next summer)- would Juve take 15m and a way out of an expensive obligation?That would be a £60m deal for us- not sure I could see such a complex deal being done to be honest. But hopefully gives us an idea of the level of player we are after for the forward position
I actually posted that time IS a dimension and it landed in a closed thread. Proving the point. I think. My news feed has pretty much given up and cant even muster up a decent nonsensical speculation.
