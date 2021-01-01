« previous next »
Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:38:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:36:47 pm
I imagine they could come to an agreement with fiorenitna and they could both make money.

Doubt were in for him though.  His number dont seem great

His numbers will improve, all our forwards have bar maybe Salah since we bought them.


HardworkDedication

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:39:57 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jp4pJyIytMY&amp;t=2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jp4pJyIytMY&amp;t=2s</a>

Graeme Kelly talks about Saul Niguez and Federico Chiesa 28:00 minutes in.
Original

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:41:34 pm
My god I'd love Chiesa but absolutely not going to happen, in my humble opinion of course
Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:43:17 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:39:57 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jp4pJyIytMY&amp;t=2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jp4pJyIytMY&amp;t=2s</a>

Graeme Kelly talks about Saul Niguez and Federico Chiesa 28:00 minutes in.

Interesting and nails down the points we all know is that we want a midfielder and a Forward.


RideTheWalrus

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm
Isn't Graeme Kelly just a complete chancer who just bounces off what journalists say with no real knowledge of what's actually going on? Or at least that's the vibe I get from his twitter
Quote from: edge on May 30, 2015, 06:45:35 pm
Pretty happy with Arse taking it.

Disappointing.


Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:45:19 pm
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm
Isn't Graeme Kelly just a complete chancer who just bounces off what journalists say with no real knowledge of what's actually going on? Or at least that's the vibe I get from his twitter

Twitter has no vibe.


Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:37:26 pm
But if X fancied O but Y was in between then...... Bollox to that lark Chiesa is a very good player and he is on loan at Juve, thats what counts.

Yeah, that's right.  Facts, statistics, history, just nonsense.  The club spends untoward hundreds of thousands of pounds a year on salary for a whole group of people to do just that, all garbage :rollseyes:
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 11:51:58 pm
If we're looking at Chiesa seriously then it going to be over what we paid for Vigil for sure.
Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm
Yeah, that's right.  Facts, statistics, history, just nonsense.  The club spends untoward hundreds of thousands of pounds a year on salary for a whole group of people to do just that, all garbage :rollseyes:

The stats are what they are, stats. Chiesa is 22/23 years old and will improve, he has talent and not every player can be measured by Moneyball. Klopp knows what he wants and maybe stats play a certain part in it but talent is what he finds more interesting i bet.

Let the yanks do this XG bollox it bugs me to be honest.


HardworkDedication

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 11:54:39 pm
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm
Isn't Graeme Kelly just a complete chancer who just bounces off what journalists say with no real knowledge of what's actually going on? Or at least that's the vibe I get from his twitter

You're wrong. He is a good guy and doesn't make up rumours. The Chiesa deal may not happen but like I said earlier Graeme Kelly has a good track record and is someone I have followed for a number of years. He isn't a bullshitter. He no longer posts rumours as often like he once did.
Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 11:54:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:51:58 pm
If we're looking at Chiesa seriously then it going to be over what we paid for Vigil for sure.

Crazy money and the Summer did not help that cause.


Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #91 on: Today at 12:06:09 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:12:11 pm
mbappe" border="0


Hello Mr. Debaser, Im Simon Specialpants from The Athletic, could I use your photo with credit please?


cdav

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #92 on: Today at 12:14:31 am
Think the Chiesa deal to Juve is they pay 7m loan fee and 50m for the obligation to purchase next summer. With their financial issues I wonder how much it would cost us to buy out their obligation? Fiorentina get 57m now (better than 57m next summer)- would Juve take 15m and a way out of an expensive obligation?

That would be a £60m deal for us- not sure I could see such a complex deal being done to be honest. But hopefully gives us an idea of the level of player we are after for the forward position
Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #93 on: Today at 12:30:00 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 08:36:48 pm
I was literally in the middle of saving the last thread by starting a conversation about dimensional theory!!!

My god man!

Gutted. I logged back on to continue the discussion, but it has gone.


Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #94 on: Today at 12:53:12 am
I actually posted that time IS a dimension and it landed in a closed thread. Proving the point. I think.

My news feed has pretty much given up and cant even muster up a decent nonsensical speculation.




RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #95 on: Today at 12:55:54 am
Cant see it happening but i'd take Chiesa here over the vast majority pf players in world football!!

Sublime player and perfectly suited to us, quick, strong, exceptional dribbling, sublime finisher and very good link up play too
FowlerLegend

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #96 on: Today at 12:57:29 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:14:31 am
Think the Chiesa deal to Juve is they pay 7m loan fee and 50m for the obligation to purchase next summer. With their financial issues I wonder how much it would cost us to buy out their obligation? Fiorentina get 57m now (better than 57m next summer)- would Juve take 15m and a way out of an expensive obligation?

That would be a £60m deal for us- not sure I could see such a complex deal being done to be honest. But hopefully gives us an idea of the level of player we are after for the forward position
The obligation to buy is subject to certain conditions being met. One article suggested that Juve qualifying in top 4 was enough for it to become an obligation.
I think at this point we would have to talk to both clubs if we wanted to do a deal as it could be (very unlikely) that come the end of the coming season he is not Juve's to sell and he goes back to Fiorentina.
Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #97 on: Today at 01:00:20 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:53:12 am
I actually posted that time IS a dimension and it landed in a closed thread. Proving the point. I think.

My news feed has pretty much given up and cant even muster up a decent nonsensical speculation.

Just google "<name of a player we're linked to> fbref", click the first result and then pick a name from the "similar players" list that looks vaguely attainable and we haven't already been linked to. Odds are we'll be linked to that player eventually so you're already ahead of the game!
BER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #98 on: Today at 01:02:03 am
The key to making up good bullshit rumours is they should be somewhat believable.
Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #99 on: Today at 01:07:02 am
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm
Isn't Graeme Kelly just a complete chancer who just bounces off what journalists say with no real knowledge of what's actually going on? Or at least that's the vibe I get from his twitter

Yes, he's an utter clown.


Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
Reply #100 on: Today at 01:07:14 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:53:12 am
I actually posted that time IS a dimension and it landed in a closed thread. Proving the point. I think.

My news feed has pretty much given up and cant even muster up a decent nonsensical speculation.

It is, but its not spatial.

