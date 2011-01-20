Lets start again. Can we keep it light,?
So, Mbappe...
Lets start again. Can we keep it light, be nice to each other, and try and stick to transfers as best we can? Ta all youre marvellous to a man, woman, or however else you define yourself.
At the moment, Liverpool are still targeting Jeremy Doku but no offer has been made so far this summer - Rennes have told the player they dont want to sell him. Jeremy loves Liverpool. After this season with Rennes, he is ready for a step up. [@sachatavolieri]
Are we still allowed puns and vegan discussion?
Maybe we can do a Naby type deal with Rennes.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Chops what page on Ceefax did you see that?
So if we look at the rumours we want a MF and a FWD. Interesting times aheadand I can still see a few outs too.
If we want the Count and he wants to come to us this summer, theres no way that they could turn down a decent offer. French teams need money too much. That said, I reckon he will want to stay another year.
A mofo in a front wheel drive?
How was this not retitled Episode IV: A new hope?
What you saw in the last thread is just the tip of the iceberg mate.
Madrid let their two starting CB's go and are not replacing them so they have enough money for Mbappe next year. Not sure you would willingly do such a thing unless you were pretty sure it was going to happen. Guess we'll see.
I guess Mbappe would have good recovery pace as a centreback. That's all you need these days really.
Page created in 0.592 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]