Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START  (Read 1119 times)

LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« on: Today at 08:33:36 pm »
Lets start again. Can we keep it light, be nice to each other, and try and stick to transfers as best we can?

Ta all youre marvellous to a man, woman, or however else you define yourself.  :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:35:39 pm »
So, Mbappe...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:36:48 pm »
I was literally in the middle of saving the last thread by starting a conversation about dimensional theory!!!

My god man!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:42:32 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:33:36 pm
Lets start again. Can we keep it light,?


A little white wine vinegar and a spot of oil?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:35:39 pm
So, Mbappe...

Oh very good. 1st and all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:44:52 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:33:36 pm
Lets start again. Can we keep it light, be nice to each other, and try and stick to transfers as best we can?

Ta all youre marvellous to a man, woman, or however else you define yourself:wave

Mixed veggies with some lite ranch please :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:46:30 pm »
and here I thought we had a shiny new thread to celebrate shiny new rumours


/leaves in disappointment
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:53:04 pm »
Maybe we can do a Naby type deal with Rennes.  :wave

Quote
At the moment, Liverpool are still targeting Jeremy Doku but no offer has been made so far this summer - Rennes have told the player they dont want to sell him. Jeremy loves Liverpool. After this season with Rennes, he is ready for a step up. [@sachatavolieri]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:54:11 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:55:25 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:55:55 pm »
Are we still allowed puns and vegan discussion?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:56:36 pm »
So if we look at the rumours we want a MF and a FWD. Interesting times aheadand I can still see a few outs too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:55:55 pm
Are we still allowed puns and vegan discussion?

What you saw in the last thread is just the tip of the iceberg mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:53:04 pm
Maybe we can do a Naby type deal with Rennes.  :wave

If we want the Count and he wants to come to us this summer, theres no way that they could turn down a decent offer. French teams need money too much.


That said, I reckon he will want to stay another year.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:01:00 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:33:36 pm
Lets start again. Can we keep it light, be nice to each other, and try and stick to transfers as best we can?

Ta all youre marvellous to a man, woman, or however else you define yourself.  :wave

Failing to do so would be unbearable, perhaps even too heavy a weight to carry...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:01:15 pm »
The Simao rumours are gathering strength...... Get in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:02:39 pm »
My Balkan sources say Luis Figovic is ready to sign for us by end of this week.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:03:34 pm »
Chops what page on Ceefax did you see that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:53:04 pm
Maybe we can do a Naby type deal with Rennes.  :wave

See? It worked.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:03:34 pm
Chops what page on Ceefax did you see that?

When it comes around again I'll let you know. Think its after the skiing holidays page.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:12:11 pm »
mbappe" border="0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 08:56:36 pm
So if we look at the rumours we want a MF and a FWD. Interesting times aheadand I can still see a few outs too.

A mofo in a front wheel drive?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:17:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:00:35 pm
If we want the Count and he wants to come to us this summer, theres no way that they could turn down a decent offer. French teams need money too much.


That said, I reckon he will want to stay another year.

IIRC Rennes is one of the Ligue 1 clubs that have rich owners.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:17:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:53:04 pm
Maybe we can do a Naby type deal with Rennes.  :wave

Something like that would be nice. Only been in France the one year and scored just two goals, so I think next season could be a bit of a breakout one for him with more goals and influence on the side, especially after getting minutes in the Euros
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:15:47 pm
A mofo in a front wheel drive?

Fo shour
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:19:34 pm »
Any Mastik Bostik rumours?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:15:47 pm
A mofo in a front wheel drive?

Out of interest, what's the difference between 4WD and AWD?

I mean I could google it, but where's the fun in that.

Also, Mbappe!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:27:45 pm »
You get more fun in a RWD, especially if it's mid-engined.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:27:47 pm »
kmc" border="0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:29:11 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:40:02 pm »
How was this not retitled Episode IV: A new hope?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:41:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:40:02 pm
How was this not retitled Episode IV: A new hope?

How?

The mod typed different letters than that into the title box.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:58:41 pm
What you saw in the last thread is just the tip of the iceberg mate.

If you carry on they arent going to lettuce post in this new thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:50:15 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:33:36 pm
Lets start again. Can we keep it light, be nice to each other, and try and stick to transfers as best we can?

Ta all youre marvellous to a man, woman, or however else you define yourself.  :wave

A fresh start! The fuck is this? A Nu Start, surely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:54:31 pm »
Madrid let their two starting CB's go and are not replacing them so they have enough money for Mbappe next year.  Not sure you would willingly do such a thing unless you were pretty sure it was going to happen.  Guess we'll see.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:54:31 pm
Madrid let their two starting CB's go and are not replacing them so they have enough money for Mbappe next year.  Not sure you would willingly do such a thing unless you were pretty sure it was going to happen.  Guess we'll see.

I guess Mbappe would have good recovery pace as a centreback. That's all you need these days really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - A FRESH START
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:56:41 pm
I guess Mbappe would have good recovery pace as a centreback. That's all you need these days really.

Funny.  Though in all seriousness if I were Mbappe I would have second thoughts about it as gutting a team just to sign him doesn't seem like a great deal in comparison to what he has at PSG or could have here.   Again under the assumption that Madrid wouldn't make these moves unless there was a wink wink nudge nudge type thing but maybe I'm wrong.
