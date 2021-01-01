I thought it might be interesting to start a thread up (outside of normal footy threads) to keep track of decisions through the season.So pelanties given or not given, freekicks awarded or not awarded for each team in the league - everyone gets to have a say on the most controversial ones (feel free to add one you've seen for your consideration) and includes all clubs including Liverpool. If we jot them down and even sensibleposters get to opine then we should have a reasonable chance of seeing if something shady is going on.____________________________________________________After each matchday, add your 'controversial' (given/not given) spots and see what people think. If people generally think "Yeah that's probably OK" or "No that's absolutely fine" then we'll ignore it. If enough people think it's questionable then we'll add +1 to the team that got the shady decision (for or against) and -1 to the team that was diddled.If the refs are fair and impartial then the results should be about the same. If there are high plus/minus numbers then you can see teams that are getting unfairly/too fairly treated..So, let's say that Salah dives and gets a totally laughable free kick then this would be + 01 to Liverpool and (Let's say it's Everton) - 01 to Everton..================================================I'll tot them up here; Remember this is only PREMIER LEAGUE games (Not cup games - but if someone wants to stat a new Cup one then that's OK with me= 00 Arsenal= 00 AstonVilla= 00 Brentfgord= 00 Brighton= 00 Burnley= 00 Chelsea= 00 Crystal Palace= 00 Everton= 00 Leeds= 00 Leicester= 00 Liverpool= 00 Man City= 00 Man United= 00 Newcastle= 00 Norwich= 00 Southampton= 00 Spurs= 00 Watford= 00 West Ham= 00 Wolves===========================================In a perfect season of refereeing, you'd expect to see all teams on or around = 00 (Neither up nor down)+ 03 Would mean that the team had 3 favourable decsisions that were shady. This is for free kicks for, penalties, sending offs.- 03 Would mean that the team has had 3 unfavourable decisions that were shady. This is for free kicks, penalties, sending offs.Obviously as the season goes on, teams would expect to see their +/-/= figures change as the season progresses. A team that had 3 dodgy decisions for them in a game, then 3 dodgy decisions against them in the next game would be on = 00 (+ 03 - 03)