« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Gini Gini  (Read 22 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,459
  • Asterisks baby!
Gini Gini
« on: Today at 05:31:40 am »
Well I'm quite surprised by his comments.

They seem to be a load of bollocks to me.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 