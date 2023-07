They’re having a rude awakening now. Finishing top or bottom-half makes a difference to who you can attract. Consecutive relegation battles makes it even harder I’m sure. They (the targets) will definitely be looking at the risk of playing lower league football next year.



Everton routinely appear to make their signings later in the transfer window - possibly after the arrival of funds (from the Premier League or outgoing transfers) - so there's always hope for the restless natives. But Everton are also masters at burying bad news by releasing information - or sometimes non-information - about the new ground. There seems to be a flurry of activity on that front at the moment so maybe another "Operation Distraction" is in progress? The fans were, after all, promised a new striker in the last transfer window so you would think the club might at least have got some realistic targets lined up at the start of this one.