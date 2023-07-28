Theyre having a rude awakening now. Finishing top or bottom-half makes a difference to who you can attract. Consecutive relegation battles makes it even harder Im sure. They (the targets) will definitely be looking at the risk of playing lower league football next year.



Everton routinely appear to make their signings later in the transfer window - possibly after the arrival of funds (from the Premier League or outgoing transfers) - so there's always hope for the restless natives. But Everton are also masters at burying bad news by releasing information - or sometimes non-information - about the new ground. There seems to be a flurry of activity on that front at the moment so maybe another "Operation Distraction" is in progress? The fans were, after all, promised a new striker in the last transfer window so you would think the club might at least have got some realistic targets lined up at the start of this one.