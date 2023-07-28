« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 843 844 845 846 847 [848]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 2011346 times)

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,979
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33880 on: Yesterday at 12:24:49 am »
Here's and early shout for Everton
Champions League qualification against all expectations
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,941
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33881 on: Yesterday at 01:55:12 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July 28, 2023, 03:57:51 pm
Telling you, its blatant they end up with Chris Wood on loan.
He's exactly their type of player and probably available for a loan or cheap,  along with Dyche it's definitely got the makings of dogs of war part 4
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,798
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33882 on: Yesterday at 08:25:10 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July 27, 2023, 01:59:46 pm
Theyre gonna end up with Chris Wood on loan, arent they?

The late Victoria Wood would be an improvement on their current strikeforce, as would the Great Soprendo.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm by MrGrumpy »
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33883 on: Today at 10:18:28 am »
Today's Racing Post football season preview won't make nice reading for BS fans, they predict Everton will finish 18th this season and advise people to back them to go down at 3/1.  :wave
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33884 on: Today at 10:40:02 am »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 10:18:28 am
Today's Racing Post football season preview won't make nice reading for BS fans, they predict Everton will finish 18th this season and advise people to back them to go down at 3/1.  :wave
Theyll do better than I expected then.
Logged

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,081
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33885 on: Today at 11:02:08 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:24:49 am
Here's and early shout for Everton
Champions Leaguehip qualification against all expectations


Corrected for you...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline Wigwamdelbert

  • Well wickidd, innit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,791
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33886 on: Today at 11:18:23 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:40:02 am
Theyll do better than I expected then.
£5 placed. 3-1 decent odds
Logged
Every man has a dream

Some just can't be spoken of in polite company

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 864
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33887 on: Today at 11:26:26 am »
On the field I think they will stay up this season, despite having predicted their relegation for the last three seasons. Off the field they have the potential for a points deduction, an investigation by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) and their finances are literally all over the shop.

They will move heaven and earth to make sure they start playing at BMD still in the Premier League. My dream scenario is they get a points deduction relegation, effectively skirt insolvency, MSP take the keys to BMD to cover their (as yet not finalised) loan and then Everton can't afford the rent to move. I'm struggling to get a quote for the Odds On That.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33888 on: Today at 11:35:30 am »
Quote from: Peabee on July 28, 2023, 03:55:42 pm
Theyre having a rude awakening now. Finishing top or bottom-half makes a difference to who you can attract. Consecutive relegation battles makes it even harder Im sure. They (the targets) will definitely be looking at the risk of playing lower league football next year.
Everton routinely appear to make their signings later in the transfer window - possibly after the arrival of funds (from the Premier League or outgoing transfers) - so there's always hope for the restless natives. But Everton are also masters at burying bad news by releasing information - or sometimes non-information - about the new ground. There seems to be a flurry of activity on that front at the moment so maybe another "Operation Distraction" is in progress? The fans were, after all, promised a new striker in the last transfer window so you would think the club might at least have got some realistic targets lined up at the start of this one.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,684
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33889 on: Today at 01:14:41 pm »
Not even worth a new thread.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,809
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33890 on: Today at 01:29:08 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,901
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33891 on: Today at 01:32:49 pm »
Agreed a deal for some young Portuguese forward, thats scored a grand total of six goals in his career.
Logged
AHA!

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,135
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33892 on: Today at 01:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 11:02:08 am
Corrected for you...

Tbf Everton qualifying for the Championship is something we've all been expecting for years.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,207
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33893 on: Today at 01:59:13 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:32:49 pm
Agreed a deal for some young Portuguese forward, thats scored a grand total of six goals in his career.
Has he ever choked anyone or been charged with assaulting opposing players?
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,354
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #33894 on: Today at 02:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:59:13 pm
Has he ever choked anyone or been charged with assaulting opposing players?

Even if he hasnt hes going to make the combined eleven ahead of Nunez, guaranteed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 843 844 845 846 847 [848]   Go Up
« previous next »
 