On the field I think they will stay up this season, despite having predicted their relegation for the last three seasons. Off the field they have the potential for a points deduction, an investigation by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) and their finances are literally all over the shop.
They will move heaven and earth to make sure they start playing at BMD still in the Premier League. My dream scenario is they get a points deduction relegation, effectively skirt insolvency, MSP take the keys to BMD to cover their (as yet not finalised) loan and then Everton can't afford the rent to move. I'm struggling to get a quote for the Odds On That.